I took out student loans with eyes wide open, but too many degrees aren't worth the debt

Student loans are a drag. In America, they amount to $1.5 trillion. That staggering total is held by roughly 45 million Americans, including me. It’s more than fair to call the mess we’re in a crisis. But solutions will not be found through government forgiveness of student debt.

I attended Regent University, a private school in Virginia, knowing the cost would be higher than attending a public school in my home state of Minnesota or studying for two years at a community college and living at home before transferring elsewhere. I also knew that I would need to borrow to pay for my degree. But the benefits my alma mater offered — including strong faculty, small class sizes, and proximity to Washington, D.C. — made the cost worthwhile.

This equation assumes that the education actually prepares the student to successfully meet the needs of the world. It also assumes that the costs to earn a degree are outweighed by the long-term benefit higher education may provide.

A maze of government options

Even before I started applying to colleges, I snagged a job at a Target store, working nights after school and on weekends to begin saving for whatever my future plans might demand.

I continued working multiple jobs through college, landed paid internships and writing gigs on the side, and managed social media properties for organizations. The varied income from my smorgasbord of projects allowed me to take out a minimum of taxpayer-funded loans and still make my monthly tuition installment payments. When I earned my degree, I graduated with far less debt than the class of 2016’s national average of $37,172.

But the federal government’s heavy hand, as well as bureaucratic bloat at many universities has led to fewer dollars paying for the degree itself. Instead, student and taxpayer money fund more administrators with political pet projects and niche departments or initiatives at universities that do nothing to increase the value of diplomas. And as with most things the federal government takes on, student loans have become a boondoggle.

These loans were disbursed to me and millions of other students through confusing processes that few parents and even fewer students can fully comprehend. FAFSAs, Master Promissory Notes, Pell grants, subsidized and unsubsidized loans, and a general lack of clarity on how repayment works muck up a consequential decision for each rising generation.

So too is the lack of transparency schools provide for their different degree programs. Students should have the information necessary to avoid taking out tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loans only to end up working in an industry where their degree isn't required, or to pay for a useless credential in obscure fields.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has made progress on this front with the College Scorecard, which compares average earnings and student loan debt based on fields of study, and led reforms to better inform students of the implications of the decisions they make. Further, every student who takes out loans must acknowledge each year that those dollars must be paid back.

There's no such thing as 'free money'

I’ve been fortunate to be able to overpay on my monthly balance since graduation to speed up the repayment process. While I still owe a bit to Uncle Sam, the last thing I want is the government’s “help” in wiping away the outstanding balance on my student loans. Those like me who were able to navigate the higher education financing process were successful in spite of the government, not because of it. And despite the shiny veneer proponents of student loan forgiveness apply to the idea, it is a flawed and incorrect conclusion.

Renewed calls by Joe Biden to forgive student loans are ignorant of reality. Biden plans to start a program that forgives $10,000 worth of undergraduate or graduate student loan debt in exchange for community service, capped at five years. Senate Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer push for even more, urging Biden to cancel $50,000 of student loan debt through executive action.

But there’s no such thing as “free money,” and any clearing of student debt is a $1.5 trillion burden not borne by the government, but by American taxpayers. And the supposedly-progressive left is counting on Americans missing the fact that such measures are antithetical to the “social justice” values their leaders espouse.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently addressed the gross social injustice that would be student loan forgiveness, correctly noting:

“It’s fundamentally unfair to ask two-thirds of Americans who don’t go to college to pay the bills for the mere one-third who do. And it’s even more unfair to those who have held up their end of the bargain and paid back their student loans themselves to subsidize those who don’t save, plan, and pay.”

Any unfairness in the current system is solely the fault of universities that offer costly degrees and classes in unmarketable specializations and the decades of federal bureaucratic blunders, like lifting the cap on the amount of federal student loans one can take out, that allowed education costs to skyrocket. Student loan forgiveness won’t help those with useless degrees get jobs. It won’t stop the ballooning cost of education. It won’t make America’s economy more just. While student loan forgiveness might feel good to the leftists who see it as an easy play to buy support, all it would do is harm.

Spencer Brown is the spokesman for Young America’s Foundation. Follow him on Twitter: @itsSpencerBrown

