It took two months for sign mocking Asbury Park Black cops to come down. Why?

ASBURY PARK - Nearly two months after someone put up a sign perceived as mocking Black Asbury Park police officers, and 59 days after officers asked department leaders to take it down, the sign affixed to the tree outside of police headquarters had been removed.

Lt. Kamil Warraich, the highest-ranking officer of color in the department and the president of the Fraternal Order of Police #221, told the Press that the “Tree of Knowledge” is a tree located in the parking lot of the Asbury Park Police Department headquarters next to the designated parking for the marked police vehicles.

On Aug. 1, someone screwed a metal plate into the tree. The plate reads, “TREE OF KNOWLEDGE Where the disgruntled and misinformed can freely meet to spread lies, rumor, and conspiracy instead of doing the job they were hired to do…”

"This is a location where African American APPD police officers have traditionally met, on breaks or at shift change, to discuss both police and personal matters," Warraich said. "There is historical and racial significance to this tree. It’s well known in the department, especially among senior officers, both Black and white, that the tree is known for Black APPD police officers to congregate under," Warraich said.

Police Chief David Kelso did not respond to questions about the sign, but it was removed on Thursday after an Asbury Park Press reporter made inquiries about it at the police department two days before.

Mayor John Moor told the Press that he was told the police department is looking into it. “I believe an internal affairs investigation is needed,” he said.

"I am totally disappointed this was never brought to the mayor and council's attention," Moor said.

Sgt. Michael Casey, the police spokesperson, said the matter "has been brought to our attention. It has since been taken down and it is being investigated."

Series of lawsuits

Warraich believes the plate was installed "by white APPD Officers I believe at the direction of a high-ranking member of the all-white APPD administration, while they were on duty."

"I myself often stand under the tree for shade during my breaks. Other APPD Officers and I believe this was not only an unprovoked attack at the African American officers but also at the four of us that have active lawsuits against APPD for discrimination," Warraich said.

Claims of discrimination, misconduct, coverups and retaliation against members of the Fraternal Order of Police #221 have been lodged against the Asbury Park Police Department in three separate lawsuits filed by current members of the department.

The suits were filed by "one Pakistani American (Warraich), one Hispanic, one African American and one white officer, who has been referred to as a “race traitor” by some white officers for supporting minority cops," Warraich said. "We feel this plate was placed on the tree specifically to denigrate and antagonize us. We believe the message on this plate is highly offensive and inappropriate for a supposedly professional environment."

Warraich began his career with the city in September 2004 as a Class-II special police officer before joining full-time in July 2007. In December 2019, he filed a complaint that the Police Department failed to investigate multiple internal affairs complaints from 2014 to 2019, and alleged a coverup by Keslo and Deputy Chief Guy Thompson.

Warraich was demoted and Keslo placed him on administrative leave in May 2019. The moves came after he made a litany of complaints, including claims that the department had targeted minority neighborhoods, operated on a quota system and allowed officers to fail to report use of force.

In 2021, Melanie Falco, director of the county prosecutor’s Professional Responsibility and Bias Crimes Bureau, sent a letter to Warraich saying no misconduct was found. Warraich alleged the Prosecutor's Office conspired with the Asbury Park Police Department leadership and internal affairs personnel to cover up alleged criminal conduct. The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, under the Attorney General’s Office, also interviewed Warraich about four instances of alleged misconduct, but the office found the allegations unfounded.

"The sign questions the intelligence and integrity of those of us that gather under the tree," Warraich said. "When one speculates about the motive of posting such a sign, it can only be for the purpose of creating a hostile working environment. What is really deplorable is that the matter was directly reported to the chief and the deputy chief, but they took no action to rectify or address the issue."

Police union split

In March 2019, 12 members of the police department — 10 African-American officers, one Pakistani-American, and one white officer — left the local Policemen’s Benevolent Association union to form a new local union with the Fraternal Order of Police. The group is down to six officers, following what they say is retaliation against its members.

"There are a few reasons why the bosses did not immediately order to get the plate off the tree," Warraich said. "One, this is to send a clear message to some of us that this administration can do whatever they want, and no one will hold them accountable.

"Second, they have been protecting the high-ranking member of administration suspected in this incident for a long time and in matters considerably more serious than this one," Warraich continued. "They are not willing to hold this individual accountable no matter how egregious his conduct becomes. These are long-term loyalties for mutually beneficial reasons."

Warraich filed an internal affairs complaint with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Sept. 12.

"In the past, no matter how serious my complaints or allegations of misconduct within the APPD; (the prosecutor's office) have turned the tables on me and subjected me to retaliation by department executives for complaining against them," Warraich said. "This accused member of the APPD administration in the tree incident has received special treatment from (the prosecutor's office) in the past. My only hope for change is that the new prosecutor will instruct his investigators to do their job objectively and effectively and target the deep-rooted systemic corruption in APPD."

Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com @CharlesDayeAPP

