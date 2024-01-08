Tool making apprentice program at PGT Innovations in Venice creates career opportunities

William Merriman, a third-year apprentice tool and die maker, manufactures a die for a custom beam for an aluminum window at PGT Innovations, a custom window and door manufacturer in Venice in Venice. Merriman had previously worked in the preventative maintenance department at PGT.

VENICE – When William Merriman was called into the office of Curt Celentano, tool and die manager at PGT Innovations, his first thought was that he’d made a mistake.

But Celentano wanted to see if Merriman, who was working in line maintenance at the window and door manufacturer, was interested in learning to become a tool and die worker.

“That’s when the whole mood changed; it was a sigh of relief,” Merriman, 29, recalled.

That conversation occurred in early 2020, when Merriman started as a trainee in the tool and die department. In 2021 he became an apprentice as part of a four-year, 8,000-hour program PGT established in 2018, in conjunction with CareerSource Suncoast.

The program matches apprentices with a mentor to give them hands-on training and they eventually earn papers as a Licensed Journeyman in the Tool and Die department at PGT.

Now in his third year, Merriman was named Florida Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year last October by FloridaMakes, a statewide public-private partnership designed to recognize people who demonstrated outstanding commitment while learning their trade.

He was the second consecutive PGT apprentice to earn that distinction. In 2022 Brentyn Szalbirak won the award and is now a Licensed Journeyman in the Tool and Die department.

Merriman is one of two apprentices working with mentors as part of the 17-person shop.

The other apprentice, 2022 Venice High School graduate Andrew Clark, became an apprentice after being exposed to the trade through the Pathway to PGTI program.

The apprentice program is not expected to be impacted by the planned sale of PGT to Tampa-based Masonite International Corporation.

An increased emphasis on apprenticeships

The apprenticeship program at PGT Industries is part of an effort to increase awareness in the state of Florida of the need for and value of jobs in manufacturing.

A Florida Department of Education annual report on apprenticeship programs noted that more employers across the state are fostering the creation of those programs, with 275 active apprenticeships, 53 active pre-apprenticeships, and 3,600 participating employers reported.

Employees in the tool and die department at PGT Innovations get embroidered work shirts.

All those programs must be approved by the Department of Education.

Sarasota County has also recognized the importance of fostering growth in trades, with as much as $15 million of the $201.5 million ResillientSRQ block grant program – awarded by the federal government to spur recovery from Hurricane Ian – directed toward improving career and trades training.

PGT is establishing a second federally approved apprenticeship program – in Line Maintenance – though Celentano said he’d love to have as many as four apprentices learning the tool and die trade at one time, to augment an aging workforce.

“The pool of qualified tool makers in this country has seriously depleted, so there’s not too many of us left in this country,” Celentano said, then noted that many tool makers are older than 50.

“Most of the guys are in their early to mid-60s, so to get young blood interested, we’re having to try to bring them on as apprentices and teach them everything they need to know.

Current vocational schools such as Suncoast Technical College teach students how to operate computer numeric control – or CNC – machines.

Those machines can be programmed to perform several repeatable tasks along the assembly line, but many tasks must still be performed by craftsmen who operate tool and die machines.

Celenano and his team build those machines using skills not taught in school.

“We’re more manual based, hands-on,” Celentano said “The advantage is you come in an spend four years with me, I’ll teach you everything you need to know about being a professional tool maker and at the end of that four years, you’ll be federally certified by the federal government as a professional tool maker.

“And with that certification you can go anywhere in the country – it’s better than a resume. You just show them that piece of paper and they know you know everything about being a tool maker.”

Ideally, the apprentices will continue their career with PGT. Celentano noted that in the next four years, as many as five of the tool makers may retire.

“I need to have qualified tool makers who know how we do it here,” he added. “I’ve got three shifts also – second and third shifts, they need to know what we’re doing, they need to know how we do it here.”

The shop in Venice makes all the punch tooling for the PGT factories in Venice, Fort Myers and Tampa, as well as tooling for divisions in California and Arizona and tools and fixtures for a plant in Utah.

“Along with all the dies, every time we build a die we build into it custom tooling,” Celentano said. “If we make a custom punch, if that punch chips or breaks or goes dull, they come in here, they grab a brand new one, that die is back up and running.”

A mid-career path to apprenticeship

Merriman graduated from North Port High School and first worked at Walmart, while he saved up to buy a car so he could commute to PGT.

“When William was in line maintenance he would come in to get our assistance on a job,” Celentano said. “What I saw in him basically was intelligence and drive."

Andrew Clark, a first-year apprentice tool and die maker, displays parts he fabricated for an air tank at PGT Innovations in Venice.

He added that Merriman is the type of person who will volunteer for a Sunday shift, or whatever comes up.

“He's driven, extremely intelligent and I knew he would be a good fit – he’s been a great fit,” Celentano added.

Before committing to the apprentice program, Merriman consulted colleagues in Line Maintenance he considered mentors.

They told him to become an apprentice and consider it a career-making opportunity.

Merriman admitted that the biggest challenge comes while going through the math books, but the hands-on work helps him put it all together.

“It’s kind of neat to go side-to-side with what we do and the textbook,” he said. “All the stuff in the textbook, the general stuff is what we do here.”

A pathway from high school

Clark, 19, is the first apprentice to come to PGT from the Pathways program, which allowed him to spend about an hour-and-a-half at the end of each school day at PGT.

“We’re really proud of that,” Celentano said. “That just shows the program works.”

Andrew Clark, a first-year apprentice tool and die maker at PGT Innovations in Venice, adjusts a vertical milling machine.

Clark said he likes the teamwork aspect of the shop and the variety of work.

Celentano sid Clark “showed a lot of mechanical aptitude, a strong desire to learn – and he loves to get dirty.

“When you’re in a shop like this, you show me those three things, I want you,” he added.

Celantano said he wished high schools across the nation would once again incorporate shop classes, instead of focusing so intently on preparing teens for college.

“Not everybody can or wants to go to college,” Celentano said. “We need trades – the country as a whole desperately needs skilled tradespeople.”

The importance of mentorship

Szalbirak – pronounced Shelby-Rack – admits he wasn’t the college type.

He graduated Venice High School and first worked at restaurants and in construction, before attending STC and finding his niche at PGT.

Brentyn Szalbirak, right, is a graduate of the tool and die apprentice program at PGT Innovations in Venice. He works at a CNC machine with team leader Seth Grigsby, left.

“I knew I liked working with my hands and didn't like college,” Szalbirak, 27, said.

He became interested in tool making after borrowing a tool from a neighbor who once owned his own machine shop.

Szalbirak said the mentorship process is extremely important in the apprenticeship process.

“That’s your teacher – that’s who’s going to teach you everything you need to know,” he said. “I went to Vo-Tech at STC, and had a great teacher. I learned a lot while in the class, but I'll tell you what, a day out here in a shop, hands in it, equals a week at school.”

Celentano, who’s been at PGT for nine years, first came to Florida from New Jersey in 1981 and has been in the trade for more than four decades.

“This is a great trade. I’ve been in machining and tool making for 44 years and it’s never let me down,” he said. “I’ve never been out of work more than a day.”

