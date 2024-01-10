'Toolbox murder' trial continues in Abilene: Three other suspects testify in court

As the trial of Roger Wilson continued this week in the Taylor County Courthouse, the prosecution questioned the three other suspects in the case of the aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon. Blake Britner, George Frosch, and Ashley Alaniz all took the stand between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning in the 104th District Court. Each of their stories differed, but most ended with the same conclusion, that Limon had been taped to a chair and had been loaded into a toolbox at some point on April 25, 2021.

'Whatever I told him was a lie'

Blake Britner was the first of the defendants to take the stand on Tuesday afternoon in the State of Texas versus Roger Scott Wilson. Britner has already plead guilty to the charge of aggravated kidnapping and is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence.

Blake Britner, of Abilene, plead guilty to aggravated kidnapping in the first degree and is now behind bars.

When Britner took the stand, the courtroom could tell that he was aggravated and a bit angry. He had been subpoenaed by the prosecution and was required by law to testify. When Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey asked Britner to identify the defendant, Roger Wilson, Britner attempted to avoid the question.

Britner was uncooperative throughout the rest of his testimony and attempted to dodge questions and not answer them fully. In a complete about face, Britner even said that Wilson "had nothing to do with it (kidnapping of Limon)," despite the previous police interview that Stamey had him read in court.

It was at this time that Stamey petitioned the judge to treat Britner as a "hostile witness," because of his refusal to answer questions fully or if at all. The judge ruled in Stamey's favor, asking her to proceed with the questioning.

When Stamey again brought up the interview at the Abilene Police Department in which Britner had named Wilson as being involved in the kidnapping, Britner replied "whatever I told him was a lie."

It was at this moment that Stamey asked Britner if his reluctance to reply was because of his ties to the Aryan Brotherhood. After an excruciating 30 seconds of silence, in which one could hear a pin drop in the courtroom, Britner replied that he could not say, but that Aryan Brotherhood policy was not to testify in court.

Throughout this testimony, you could see on the jurors' faces the anticipation and subsequent shock after Britner referenced the rules of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Stamey then asked if she could refresh Britner's memory with his previous statement that Wilson and another man, Anthony Aguilar, had carried Limon out in the toolbox on April 25, 2021. Britner shrugged and continued to say that Wilson had nothing to do with anything related to Limon.

Throughout this time, Britner was slightly shaking and looked incredibly angry at having to testify. Stamey continued to steadily hammer the witness to no avail, as Britner continued to deny any previous testimony over and over again.

The second defendant to change his story

George Frosch, the complete opposite of Blake Britner, seemed content to take the stand. The judge had just ruled, before the jury came in, that Frosch would be granted a limited immunity for one day by the state. Whatever Frosch would say on the stand could not be used in a future court to convict him of anything else related to that testimony.

George Frosch, now convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the first-degree.

Frosch seemed content to answer questions but he, like the many witnesses in this trial, had also told a different version of the kidnapping of Priscilla Limon.

Frosch testified that Limon had stolen some drugs and cash from him after an intimate night with her on the night of April 24, 2021. He had then taken her bicycle and backpack to hold until she would return his items, but he also claimed that he never entered 902 Shelton (the home where Limon had been allegedly tortured).

Frosch then told a complicated and confusing web of a story in which he alleged that he had left the Shelton house on April 25, 2021, before anything had transpired against Limon. He alleged that he had simply sold his toolbox in a deal that Wilson had brokered. In exchange, Frosch had received "an eight ball (of drugs)" and that they (the other defendants) had "used the toolbox to set me up."

Frosch later testified that he couldn't recall later messages that Stamey revealed to the court, in which he had mentioned that Britner and Wilson had smothered Limon. He was also unable to recall his previous interview with police when he had said that Wilson and Alaniz had tied Limon's arms together, or that Britner had put Limon in the lake.

Skeptical looks on the jurors' faces

Ashley Alaniz, the fourth and final suspect in the alleged aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon, hit the stand Wednesday morning in prison garb and chains. She was apparently back in jail, after being granted a temporary community supervision order late last year.

The prosecution pointed out that Alaniz had agreed to testify in exchange for a lighter sentence. She, much like other witnesses, testified at first that she didn't know Limon. She later admitted, however, to beating up Limon at the request of Wilson.

Alaniz also admitted that she was afraid that Limon would implicate her in a home invasion that she had participated in earlier that week in 2021, just prior to the alleged kidnapping. As Alaniz had been on parole at the time from a different offense, she was scared Limon would turn her in. She also noted that Wilson would have been implicated and was very upset at Limon as well.

Alaniz testified that on April 25, 2021, the day of Limon's alleged kidnapping, she had fought with Limon and that she "threw her (Limon) to the ground." At this point Alaniz claimed that another witness, Sallie Driffil, had taped Limon to the chair with clear packing tape. Alaniz then said she overheard Wilson and Britner having a conversation as to "how to get rid of her (Limon)," at which point Alaniz testified that she went to her bedroom.

During the time Alaniz claims she was in her bedroom, she said that she could hear Limon screaming "No, Blake!" multiple times until Alaniz heard nothing further. Alaniz also testified that she later saw Limon taped to the chair with a bag over her head, and that Limon was not moving.

Alaniz then began to cry quietly, as she described that Limon no longer made any noises. At that time, a female juror had a very skeptical look on her face, in addition to several other jurors who had frowns written across their faces in disbelief. Alaniz was the last in a string of witnesses who had changed their stories several times, and it was difficult to keep straight the story in which they were trying to tell.

It will be the jury's job to untie this complicated web of lies, half-truths, and truths to determine not what happened, but if Roger Wilson is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon. Despite the fact that there were no DNA or fingerprints that were decipherable on the clothing of Limon or on the chair to which she was tied, multiple witnesses mentioned Wilson as being in some way involved in the kidnapping which led to Limon's untimely death.

Abilene Reporter News will continue to cover the trial, which is anticipated to finish on Friday. The jury is expected to deliberate next week.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: 'Toolbox murder' trial continues: 3 other suspects testify in court