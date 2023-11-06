Tools to Combat Domestic Violence | November 6, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.

TechCrunch

Match may have settled its antitrust lawsuit with Google last week, but Fortnite maker Epic Games is still set to go to trial with the tech giant today, November 6, in hopes of convincing a jury that Google engages in anticompetitive behavior with regard to its Android app store, Google Play, and its commission structure. This case will differ slightly from Epic's battle with Apple on the same topic because, this time, Epic can't allege there's no other way to load apps onto Android devices, as it could with Apple, because Android does allow for sideloading apps.