Tools for Veterans expands twofold in Tanger Outlets

HOWELL — From a garage to 3,000 square feet to four sections and a storefront in Tanger Outlets in Howell, Tools for Veterans is quickly becoming not just a Livingston County phenomenon, but a Michigan one.

Owner Justin Billard more than doubled the size of his retail storefront with a grand reopening celebration in early November. His store now includes much more than restored tools. Tools for Veterans also offers hunting and fishing gear, an expanded antique tool area, specialty furniture products made by veterans, and beyond.

Tools for Veterans, in many ways, is a celebration of veterans as a whole. Even on a late Sunday morning in November, customers poured into Billard’s store ready to ask questions or share a kind word. Many customers who visited already knew Billard. Others visited for the first time and wanted to share a personal story of a loved one who served in the military.

New merchandise is available after a more-than-twofold expansion at Tools for Veterans at Tanger Outlets.

But that doesn't mean customers need to be veterans to visit. Across Michigan, anyone can donate tools in any condition to Tools for Veterans, and anyone can shop. The business aims to employ veterans or utilize the skills of volunteers, then donates a percentage of profits on a quarterly basis to support veterans' causes.

Tools for Veterans draws up to 400 customers most weekends. Billard says he often turns over roughly half of the store’s floor inventory, despite being open just three days a week.

“There’s nothing new about donating to retail,” Billard says. “But I like to think when our customers come in here, they have a different experience every time. That’s what makes us different.”

So does the obvious allegiance to veterans of all backgrounds. Billard himself served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including 2004-2005 in Iraq. He seems equally at ease talking about his experiences in the Marines as he does finding the right tool for the right project. He enthusiastically talks about his late father, Hartley, a trade schoolteacher and the “handiest” person he ever met, as one of his influences for opening the store.

Justin Billard poses for a photo in Tools for Veterans in November 2023.

As a way to further honor veterans of the region, Billard and his staff built a Military Wall that features an homage to veterans from several U.S. wars, ranging from the Civil War to Iran and Afghanistan. Many old uniforms, photos and other items on the Military Wall have been donated by veterans or their families.

Billard, a Brighton resident, juggles family time with his burgeoning business. Tools for Veterans also houses a workshop and warehouse at Tanger Outlets. Billard hopes to hold live auctions for customers starting next year for larger items like snowblowers, lawnmowers and “anything with an engine.”

“I never would've thought that we would grow where we did from our opening (in 2021) to where we are today. I was thinking it would take at least five years (to get this large) and it's taken half of that,” Billard said.

A new Military Wall honors local veterans at Tools for Veterans in Tanger Outlets.

In 2023, donated funds from Tools for Veterans helped support the sponsorship of a local service dog that will be provided to a veteran in the weeks ahead, along with walkers, wheelchairs and other medical equipment used to help disabled veterans. That commitment to giving will continue.

So will a commitment to growth — important because Billard has big dreams. He plans to launch a Tools for Veterans franchise model in the next couple of years.

"I’m hoping we can help build something like this in every big town (in Michigan) and around the country,” he said.

Tools for Veterans is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Visit toolsforveterans.com or call 810-510-4123 to learn more.

M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily.

