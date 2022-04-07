Tools, wire stolen and other reports

Apr. 7—Police received a report at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday of tools and copper wire that were taken at 411 S. First Ave. The estimated loss was $3,000.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday of money fraudulently taken out of a bank account of a resident in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundberg, 31, on a local warrant at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday at 319 Court St.

Girl bitten by dog

A girl was reportedly attacked by a neighbor's dog at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday at 1013 W. Clark St. The girl was being taken to the emergency room.

Tab taken off of vehicle

A tab was reported taken off a vehicle at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at 2812 Campus Lane.

Smoke reported

Smoke was reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday at 909 Janson St.

Check forgery reported

Deputies received a report of check forgery at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday from the court administration office at 411 S. Broadway.

1 turns self in on warrant

Raul Segundo Benitez-Rivero, 52, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:30 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.