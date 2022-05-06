Toombs County police searching for inmate who escaped from police custody
An inmate is on the run after escaping from police custody in Toombs County.
Robert Lee Presgraves, 39, was last seen driving a stolen Pineland 24-foot box truck (GA Tag number: EYV8388) on Old Kirkland Road headed towards Weyerhaeuser Road in Lyons, sheriff’s deputies said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Presgraves was last seen wearing dress pants with a light colored dress shirt and black tie, according to police.
Deputies said he was scheduled to be in court after arriving from rehab.
TRENDING STORIES:
Father reveals cause of star Roswell high school quarterback’s death at 18
Man who vanished after leaving mother’s house found dead in hidden crash
Student in custody after sparking lockdown at Druid Hills High & shelter in place at Emory
The stolen vehicle was located Thursday afternoon, however, Presgraves is still at large.
He is a 5-foot-11 white male, 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police are asking anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them at (912)-526-6778.
IN OTHER NEWS: