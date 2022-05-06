Toombs County police searching for inmate who escaped from police custody

An inmate is on the run after escaping from police custody in Toombs County.

Robert Lee Presgraves, 39, was last seen driving a stolen Pineland 24-foot box truck (GA Tag number: EYV8388) on Old Kirkland Road headed towards Weyerhaeuser Road in Lyons, sheriff’s deputies said.

Presgraves was last seen wearing dress pants with a light colored dress shirt and black tie, according to police.

Deputies said he was scheduled to be in court after arriving from rehab.

The stolen vehicle was located Thursday afternoon, however, Presgraves is still at large.

He is a 5-foot-11 white male, 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them at (912)-526-6778.

