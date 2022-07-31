Toomey says Manchin "got taken to the cleaners" in deal with Schumer
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin "got taken to the cleaners" in negotiations over a new climate and tax bill.
"I'm not getting into 2022 or 2024. Whoever is my president, that's my president. And Joe Biden is my president right now," Manchin said on Sunday.
The U.S. House passed a bill to protect marriage equality just 25 days after Roe fell — a lightning-fast move for Capitol Hill, Thomas Suddes writes.
Two Washington GOP House candidates, both endorsed by former President Trump, aim to defeat two incumbent Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said the reason lawmakers such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) were not brought into negotiations on a climate, health care and taxes deal that he struck with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was that he feared it wouldn’t come to “fruition.” The deal would require the support of…
Christina Cody has a tireless, we-can-make-it-work attitude. No matter the problem, she’s the kind of person who will offer up ideas one after another until she finds one that works. Cody is a health and wellness specialist for Cherokee County Schools, a small, rural school district in the northwestern part of South Carolina. Over the […]
Would it be better for the Lakers to wait until this coming winter to trade Russell Westbrook?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said she is taking a trip to Asia and will visit at least four countries in the region, but Taiwan is not among her destinations.
"She knew you don't go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force," Trump said of Griner.
"Government by the people, of the people, yes, but the clause they always seem to forget is for the people," Stewart said.
Along with Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir, everyone is itching to read Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. While not much is known about the upcoming memoir as of right now, it’s reported that the British Royal family is preparing for everything when it releases. Traditionally, the royal family doesn’t react publicly to certain topics like this, as […]
Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools in Oklahoma were disciplined by the state's education board after they violated a new law that prevents critical race theory teachings.
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided abortion for 10-year-old Ohio girl, has filed a claim for damages against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
“It was killing me not to be there, but I was advising indirectly from my condo,” Manafort reportedly writes in his upcoming book.
A speedy COVID recovery and several legislative developments marked a triumphant week for Biden. But his administration is still facing long-term hurdles.
via NewsmaxA Newsmax host seemed to suggest Friday that recent school shootings are the result of students not bringing guns to class, saying that when children did so decades ago there were “no mass shootings” and “no problems.”Carl Higbie, in an interview with Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) focusing on the assault weapons ban that passed the House earlier in the day, showed a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticizing the methods that “some totally irresponsible people” use to train their
A new study from the Wharton School found that the Inflation Reduction Act could increase inflation in the short-term and would have little long-term effect.
Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher criticized former President Trump over comments he made while on his golf course about information regarding the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. During a monologue on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host mocked Trump after the former president said that “nobody’s gotten to the bottom…
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Six of the top-30 players in the world teed it up this week in Detroit.
Lindsey Halligan, an attorney for Donald Trump, said she planned to sue CNN for calling election fraud claims "The Big Lie," a phrase associated with Adolf Hitler.