The 'Tooth Party' is under pressure to ditch Paul Gosar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The American Dental Association and its political fundraising arm ADPAC are under increasing pressure to cut off donations to dentist and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (R), to whom they've donated over $75,000 since he was elected to Congress in 2010, Vice News reports. Gosar has been one of the ADA's "top recipients in the past three election cycles."

Previously, the ADA and the 162,000 dentists it represents had "been willing to turn a blind eye to Gosar's controversies on behalf of 'Tooth Party' interests," Vice writes. But more recent events (like Gosar's "open fraternization with known white nationalists," claims of election fraud, and role in the events of Jan. 6) have made him a less-than-ideal recipient. Now, Gosar's "antics are creating fissures in the Tooth Party" — some dentists want the ADA to distance itself from the representative, while others have rushed to his defense.

There's outside pressure on the ADA to make a change, as well. Earlier this year, activists from Arizona targeted the association and their support of Gosar "with a series of videos published under the #CallYourDentist hashtag," Vice reports.

David Lurye, a former practicing dentist who previously served as an ADA delegate for Colorado and Arizona and is critical of Gosar, said Gosar seemed like "a normal guy" when first elected to Congress. But after his first term, everything changed. "It was very evident to me that he was latching onto some fringe ideas," Lurye said. "You could tell he was really out there with some of his thoughts. It was evident to me, it was evident to a number of us."

The ADA is Gosar's top donor. In an email, the association wrote that the issue of its "ongoing support for Gosar was currently pending before the Board of Trustees and declined to comment any further." Read more at Vice News.

You may also like

Why many of the calls to reveal the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt have a 'racial tinge'

Allen Weisselberg removed as officer of Trump Organization subsidiaries

FDA adds new warning of rare nerve syndrome to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tooth loss means higher risk of getting dementia — and every tooth counts, study finds

    About one in six adults aged 65 or older in the U.S. have lost all their teeth.

  • Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins loses tooth in altercation with new bride

    Dwayne Haskins faces no charges for the altercation with his wife on July 3.

  • House select committee on Jan. 6 riot to hold first hearing July 27

    The House's select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced Wednesday it will hold its first hearing July 27 with law enforcement officers to examine the deadly rampage.Why it matters: The select committee is moving forward even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has yet to choose Republican members to be appointed to the panel.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The select comm

  • Tucker Carlson, who downplayed the riot at the Capitol, accuses Texas Democrats of 'insurrection' by leaving the state to block a vote

    The Fox News host appeared to treat the peaceful - if unconventional - move as less of a big deal than rioters breaking in to the US Capitol.

  • Willie Nelson and Beto O'Rourke use star power to raise thousands of dollars for Texas Dems

    Country music singer Willie Nelson and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke are fund-raising for a group of Texas Democrats threatened with arrest by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) after fleeing the state to block GOP-led voting restrictions.Why it matters: O'Rourke created a buzz when he ran as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and now he's using his platform to raise money for the Texas House Democrats. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: By Wedne

  • U.S. House select committee announces first hearing to probe Jan. 6 attack

    The special congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it would hold its first hearing on July 27. Members of the Democratic-led panel, known as the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, said in a statement the hearing would include testimony from U.S. Capitol Police officers. Congressional Democrats establish the special committee after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission House Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally sought.

  • Senate Republicans slam 'living Constitution' judicial nominee for election law advocacy

    Senate Republicans on Wednesday slammed Myrna Perez, one of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, for her history of advocacy against a series of Republican-sponsored election laws.

  • Texas Dem Confronts Fox News Host: Say Trump Lost in 2020

    Fox NewsDuring an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) challenged host Pete Hegseth to tell his viewers that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Hegseth refused to confirm that basic statement of truth, proving his guest’s point in the process.As Hegseth pushed Talarico to explain why he and his fellow Democrats fled Texas to deny their Republican colleagues a quorum to pass anti-voting rights legislation, the lawmaker pulled no pun

  • MSNBC Streaming Expansion: Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace to Launch New Shows

    Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Capehart are among the MSNBC anchors taking on new programming duties — but not on MSNBC. MSNBC will expand its streaming-video channel, renamed “The Choice From MSNBC,” by adding several hours of new daily programming to the entity, and developing new shows. “The Choice” is found on Peacock, and […]

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • Under pressure after the Capitol riot, self-styled militias are regrouping around anti-vaxx conspiracy theories

    One pro-miltia group pivoted to selling anti-vaxx t-shirts on Facebook, until Insider alerted the site and the 500,000-strong page was pulled.

  • Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling for Walking in on Her Undressed: 'Entirely My Fault'

    "I just thought the whole time, 'I wish I had worn a sexier bra,' " joked Mindy Kaling on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

  • Jason Sudeikis reflects on his 'opportunity to hit a rock bottom' after Olivia Wilde split

    "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis is breaking his silence on his split from Olivia Wilde. The two were engaged for seven years and have two children.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump stokes Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    Former President Donald Trump is falsely describing the circumstances of Ashli Babbitt's death as he foments conspiracy theories about the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and all the “love in the air” that day. In comments over the past week, Trump insinuated that a Democratic partisan shot Babbitt — it was actually a Capitol Police officer defending the House chamber from attackers such as her. The defeated president's comments come as he and many of his supporters recast the pro-Trump insurrection as a patriotic display of “spirit and faith and love,” as he put it Sunday on Fox News Channel.

  • Biden taps GOP former Sen. Jeff Flake for Turkey ambassador

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican lawmaker who endorsed his 2020 run for the White House, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Turkey. Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of former President Donald Trump.

  • Dems hatch plan to pay for soft infrastructure with renegotiated drug prices

    Senate Democrats have a new pay-for to finance a "soft" infrastructure bill: renegotiating Medicare prescription drug prices to save $600 billion — setting up a battle between progressives and well-capitalized drug companies.Why it matters: By targeting pharma, Democrats are opening up a funding stream President Biden didn't initially include in his $4 trillion Build Back Better agenda. It relied on hiking taxes on corporations and Americans earning over $400,000.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Joint Chiefs chairman fretted over coup attempt after Trump lost 2020 election: Book

    A top military official talked to confidants about the possibility of a coup in the aftermath of the 2020 election, according to a new book.

  • Brad Raffensperger demands firing of Fulton County, Georgia, election officials after double-counted ballots

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanded the firing of two high-profile election officials in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday after it was revealed a number of ballots were double-counted during the 2020 presidential election.

  • Trump blasts Milley after book suggested former president sought post-election coup

    Former President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after excerpts from a book reportedly revealed the general fretted over a potential coup attempt in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

  • Arizona Senate president says 2020 election audit's ballot count differs from Maricopa tally

    Ballots counted in the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election differs from the tally by Maricopa County officials.