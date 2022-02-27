Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Tootsie Roll Industries' shares before the 4th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.36 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tootsie Roll Industries has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $34.19. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Tootsie Roll Industries paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Tootsie Roll Industries's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend at approximately 4.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Tootsie Roll Industries worth buying for its dividend? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Tootsie Roll Industries today.

While it's tempting to invest in Tootsie Roll Industries for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tootsie Roll Industries that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

