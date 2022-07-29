Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) jumps 4.2% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 12% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 5.3% in the last year.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Tootsie Roll Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 1.1% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 2% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Tootsie Roll Industries the TSR over the last 5 years was 19%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Tootsie Roll Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.4% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 3% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tootsie Roll Industries you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

