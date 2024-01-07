The top 10 Alabama political stories of 2023

I’ve often encouraged young journalists to come to Alabama.

Mostly because we need young, dedicated reporters. But also because there’s never a slow news cycle here.

2023 was no exception. Here are my picks for the major stories of the year.

10. Tuberville military holds

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that he’s ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, following heavy criticism from many of his colleagues in the Senate.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville launched a 10-month blockade of military promotions in February in protest of a Defense Department policy compensating women in the military for travel expenses for reproductive care, including abortion. The stance drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans and failed to wring any concessions from the Pentagon over the policy. Tuberville ended the blockade on Dec. 19.

9. Pre-K director forced out

Gov. Kay Ivey in April forced out Pre-K Director Barbara Cooper, claiming that a textbook used to train teachers used “woke” concepts. An Alabama Reflector review of the book found that it encouraged teachers to be aware of the diverse backgrounds of students and create welcoming environments for them. A later public records request showed Cooper had removed the book a week before her ouster.

8. Grocery tax reduction

A shopping cart in a supermarket aisle.

Amid lobbying from groups on the left and right, and with an unusual coalition of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, the Legislature approved the first cut in the state’s tax on groceries since the Legislature created the levy in 1939. The bill cut the state share of the tax from 4% to 3%, froze local grocery tax rates and opened the door to a future reduction if the Education Trust Fund budget grows significantly.

7. Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission funding

Zikiya Reeves, neice of Matthew Reeves, talks about his death during the Vigil for Victims of Alabama Prisons held in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday March 7, 2023.

Set up to help crime victims with expenses, the commission drew protests this year over long wait times for compensation. Officials cited falling revenues from fines and fees as a reason for the waits. Ivey and the Legislature gave the commission about $2.5 million in new funding to begin addressing the backlog.

6. Medical cannabis battles

Tracy Reed shows a copy of his medical cannabis card from California in Montgomery, Ala.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission faced major controversy over its attempts to award licenses for the production of medical cannabis in the state. The board rescinded its first round of awards after AMCC personnel found significant issues with scoring applications. A second round led to lawsuits alleging Open Meetings Act violations and a restraining order from a judge. The commission awarded a third round of licenses in December, but even if these awards withstand litigation, actual production could take months.

5. Prison crisis

Callie Greer leads singing as people gather at the Vigil for Victims of Alabama Prisons on the steps of the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday March 7, 2023. Supporters and family members hold photos of inmates who died.

Three years after the U.S. Department of Justice sued Alabama over violence in men’s prisons, the crisis shows no signs of abating. The Equal Justice Initiative said at least four people were killed at Elmore Correctional Facility this year, and there have been regular reports of violence, including an inmate getting a gun at Donaldson Correctional Facility near Bessemer. Legislators have shown little interest in addressing the crisis, putting their faith in the construction of two new prisons, one of which will cost more than $1 billion.

4. Book battles

A new policy at the Autauga-Prattville Public Library raises the age of unattended patrons from 12 to 15.

Right-wing organizations challenged books on shelves around the state, part of a broader national campaign attacking books with LGBTQ+ themes. The complaints got the ear of Gov. Kay Ivey, who ordered the Alabama Public Library Service in October to make local library funding contingent on conforming to policies pushed by Alabama Republican Party chair John Wahl, a member of the APLS. The attempts to remove books drew a swift counterattack from members of those communities. The battles were particularly fierce in Prattville, where the local board resigned amid disagreements over board appointments.

3. Alabama politicians target LGBTQ+ people

Marchers carry a giant rainbow flag up the steps of the Alabama Capital Building.

The attacks on LGBTQ+ Alabamians didn’t stop at books. The Legislature approved a law effectively banning transgender people from playing college sports in the state. A three-judge panel earlier this year allowed Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care to go into effect, a decision currently under appeal.

More bills targeting the community are likely this year. A senator also plans to introduce legislation to change the governance of the Alabama Department of Archives and History because the department hosted a program on LGBTQ+ history in June.

2. Dadeville shooting

Mourners attend the funeral for Shaunkivia ‘Keke’ Smith at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, Ala, on Saturday April 29, 2023. Smith was one of the four victims who died in the Dadeville shooting.

Four people were killed and at least 28 wounded after gunfire erupted at a party in Dadeville on April 15. Prosecutors charged six people, aged 15 to 20, in connection with the shooting. Alabama has one of the highest rates of death from firearms in the country, but the Legislature did not take up any bills addressing gun access.

The tragedy occurred weeks after a storm did major damage to the nearby town of Camp Hill, where several victims lived. It took weeks for Camp Hill to secure federal aid.

1. Redistricting

Sen. Rodger Smitherman compares U.S. Representative district maps during the special session on redistricting at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Nov. 3, 2021.

An unexpected court decision led to an unprecedented Alabama congressional map and what could be one of the nation’s highest-profile races in 2024. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling directing Alabama to draw new congressional maps, holding that a map approved in 2021 made it impossible for Black voters to elect their preferred leaders.

The Alabama Legislature in July refused to do so, approving a map that fell well short of the court orders. Republican legislators acknowledged their plan was to change Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s vote from earlier in the year, and the state’s appeal hinged on him doing so. But the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the state’s new challenge.

In October, the federal court approved a new congressional map creating a majority-Black 7th Congressional District in western Alabama, and a new 2nd Congressional District that is 49% Black. The 2nd district race has drawn 19 candidates — 11 Democrats and eight Republicans — ahead of March’s primary.

Brian Lyman is the editor of the Alabama Reflector.

Brian Lyman is the editor of Alabama Reflector. He has covered Alabama politics since 2006, and worked at the Montgomery Advertiser, the Press-Register and The Anniston Star. His work has won awards from the Associated Press Managing Editors, the Alabama Press Association and Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights. He lives in Auburn with his wife, Julie, and their three children.

Alabama Reflector is part of States Newsroom, an independent nonprofit website covering politics and policy in state capitals around the nation.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: The top 10 Alabama political stories of 2023