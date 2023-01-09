Top 10 Apps Like Dave | Get Cash Advance Apps Like Dave (2023)

Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

Apps like Dave have been growing in popularity over the years, and for a good reason: the app provides quick cash advances. While Dave is a popular cash advance app, there are other apps like Dave and even alternatives to apps like Dave that may provide higher cash advances, lower rates and speedier processing. You might wonder what cash advance apps like Dave charge. Dave charges monthly subscriptions, charges for speedy processing, and requests a tip of up to 25%. Apps like Dave often offer small amounts (up to $500) to borrowers. Apps like Earnin and Dave may not offer it all, but there are several cash advance apps like Dave that work with Chime that offer higher loan amounts and provide flexible repayment options. Below, we review the top five cash advance providers that make for good alternatives to using payday apps like Dave.

Best Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

Low Credit Finance: Overall Best for Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

Viva Payday Loans: Best for Money Apps Like Dave with 2 Minute Approval Process

Big Buck Loans: Best for Loan Apps Like Dave Offering Up to $5000, with 24 Months to Pay

Heart Paydays: Best for Apps Like Earning and Dave that Welcome Bad Credit Borrowers

Green Dollar Loans: Best for Apps Like Dave and Albert for Unemployed Individuals

Top Apps Like Dave in 2023 | Get Easy Cash Advances Online

1. Low Credit Finance: Overall Best for Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

Variety of Products: 8/10

Acceptance Rate: 7/10

Customer Support: 8/10

Low Credit Finance is great for alternatives to cash advance apps like Dave. This loan finder offers a wide variety of loan offers up to $5000, speedy decisions, a high rate of approvals and reliable customer support. You can apply for alternatives to cash advance apps like Dave within a few minutes and expect reasonable interest rates between 5.99% and 35.99% with 3 to 24 months to pay.

Highlights of Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

2-minute decisions

Flexible loans

Automated installment debits

Interest starts at 5.99%

Quick disbursement

Eligibility Requirements to Apply Using Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

18 years + only

Own US bank account

Stable income of $1k+ per month

Only US citizens/residents

Fees and Interest Rates

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Penalties on late payments.

2. Viva Payday Loans: Best Money Apps Like Dave with 2 Minute Approval Process

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

Variety of Products: 7/10

Acceptance Rate: 8/10

Customer Support: 8/10

When borrowers apply online via the Viva Payday Loans website, they’ll enjoy the best alternatives to money apps like Dave and get approval within 2 minutes. Loan amounts available range from $100 to $5000, with flexible repayments that range from 3 to 24 months. Interest is 5.99% to 35.99%.

Highlights of Money Apps Like Dave

Fast application

Very quick payout

Loans as high as $5000

Reasonable interest rates

Direct lenders

Eligibility Requirements of Money Apps Like Dave

US citizens/residents

US bank account

Proof of address and income

18+ years old, earning $1k p/m

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Money Apps Like Dave

APR of 5.99% to 35.99%

Late payment fees.

3. Big Buck Loans: Best Loan Apps Like Dave Offering Up to $5000 with 24 Months to Pay

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 7/10

Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

Variety of Products: 7/10

Acceptance Rate: 9/10

Customer Support: 7/10

If you’re looking for flexible loan amounts and comfortable repayment options, Big Buck Loans should be on the top of your list. This platform provides borrowers with access to exceptional alternatives to loan apps like Dave, with direct lenders offering up to $5000. The repayment options range from 3 to 24 months with interest no higher than 35.99%.

Highlights to Expect When Opting for Loan Apps Like Dave

Quick online application

Fast disbursement

Flexible amounts and terms

Transparent contracts

Deal with direct lenders

Eligibility Requirements to Apply Using Loan Apps Like Dave

Applicants must be 18+

Citizens and residents of the US

Direct deposit US bank account

Provision of supporting documents (proof of address and income)

Fees and Interest Rates to Apply with Loan Apps Like Dave

Late and early settlement fees

Interest between 5.99% and 35.99%

4. Heart Paydays: Best Apps Like Earning and Dave that Welcome Bad Credit Borrowers

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

Variety of Products: 8/10

Acceptance Rate: 8/10

Customer Support: 7/10

Heart Paydays offers great alternatives to apps like Earnin and Dave, even for borrowers with bad credit. Just like apps like Earnin and Dave, Heart Paydays has a variety of loan options with flexibility in terms of loan amounts and terms. Loans range from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay, with interest between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Highlights When Using Apps Like Earnin and Dave That Welcome Bad Credit Borrowers

Bad credit borrowers welcome

Quick online applications

Various loan amounts up to $5000

Simple repayment plans

Speedy payouts

Eligibility Requirements to Apply Using Apps Like Earnin and Dave

Earn $1000 p/m

Live and work in the US as a legal citizen/resident

At least 18 years old

US bank account

Fees and Interest Rates Charged by Apps Like Earnin and Dave for Bad Credit

Interest up to 35.99%

Costs on late or missed payments.

5. Green Dollar Loans: Best Apps Like Dave and Albert for Unemployed Individuals

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

Variety of Products: 7/10

Acceptance Rate: 8/10

Customer Support: 7/10

If you have been searching for apps like Dave and Albert that offer options to people who aren’t traditionally employed, Green Dollar Loans is the place to go. This platform offers great alternatives to apps like Dave and Albert between $100 and $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay, even if they don’t have a payslip. Interest is between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Highlights of Using Apps Like Dave and Albert for Unemployed Individuals

No payslip required

Simple repayment terms

Borrow up to $5000

Up to 24 months to pay

Reasonable eligibility requirements

Eligibility Requirements When Using Apps Like Dave and Albert When Unemployed

Proof of alternative income ($1000 p/m)

ID showing age of 18+

Local US bank account

Provision of supporting documents

Fees and Interest Rates

Lowest APR 5.99%

Highest APR 35.99%

How Did We Choose The Best Providers of Apps Like Dave That Work with Chime?

We looked for borrowers and loan finders offering:

Quick and easy online applications

Transparent lending practices

Low interest rates

Various options to choose from

Types of Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime for Unemployed Individuals

If you’re looking for alternatives to apps like Dave that work with Chime and you’re also unemployed, you’ll be able to apply for funds by proving affordability.

Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime for Students

Students can access between $100 and $5000 if they can prove they get an allowance or income of no less than $1000 per month.

Apps Like Dave for Low-Income Earners

If you’re a low income earner and wondering what Apps let you borrow Money like Dave, you can borrow up to $5000 and get up to 24 months to pay.

Apps Like Dave with Low Interest Rates for the Industry

What apps let you borrow money like Dave that also offer the best possible interest rates? The loan-finders reviewed above will put you in touch with lenders offering low interest.

Cash Advance Apps Like Dave that Work With Chime – Features and Factors to Consider

When investigating what apps let you borrow money like Dave, you will find that the alternative options available offer the following factors and features.

Cash Advance Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime Interest Rates and Fees

Interest ranges from 5.99% and 35.99% with cash advance apps like Dave that work with Chime.

Lender Reputation of Cash Advance Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

When using alternatives to cash advance apps like Dave that work with Chime, you’ll get access to a panel of registered and reputable lenders.

Speedy Processing Times of Alternatives to Payday Loan Apps Like Dave

Alternatives to payday loans apps like Dave process loans pretty quickly – in fact, you’ll know within 2 months if you can be assisted.

Alternatives to Payday Loan Apps Like Dave Welcome Bad Credit Borrowers

Bad credit alternatives to payday loan apps like Dave offer loans of $100 to $5000 with interest between 5.99% and 35.99% as long as you can prove affordability.

Unemployed Options Available Via Alternatives to Payday Loan Apps Like Dave

You don’t need a payslip to apply for cash via alternatives to payday loans apps like Dave, but you’ll need to prove that you still generate at least $1000 p/m.

How to Apply for Payday Apps Like Dave in 4 Quick Steps

Step 1: Choose the Amount You Require from Providers of Alternatives to Cash Apps Like Dave

You can select between $100-$5000 when applying via alternatives to cash apps like Dave.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form for Cash Apps Like Dave

Alternatives to cash apps like Dave require your personal details, including your name, surname, banking details, employment details, and an expense list.

Step 3: Receive Feedback on Your Application for Cash Apps Like Dave

Alternatives to cash apps like Dave that we’ve reviewed provide feedback within 2 minutes.

Step 4: Get the Cash From Providers of Money Borrowing Apps Like Dave

When opting to use alternatives to money borrowing apps like Dave, you can expect the funds to be quickly disbursed after approval.

FAQ’s

When Are Money Borrowing Apps Like Dave a Better Option?

If you want to borrow more than $500 and have up to 24 months to pay, alternatives to money borrowing apps like Dave are a more viable option.

Are There Other Apps Like Dave that Offer Big Cash Advance Amounts?

If you’re looking for up to $5000 or apps like Cleo it’s a good idea to use other apps like Dave, such as Low Credit Finance, Viva Payday Loans, Big Buck Loans, Heart Paydays, and Green Dollar Loans.

Why Can’t I Get An Advance from Dave, and Are There Other Apps Like Dave That Can Help Me?

In some instances, Dave and other apps like Dave will require you to have a bank account with direct deposit support and have two completed direct deposits in your account.

What Advance Apps Like Dave Give You Instant Advances?

There’s no such thing as a genuine instant advance as all loan applications must be processed. Alternatives to advance apps like Dave, such as Low Credit Finance, only have a 2-minute approval process and payout quickly!

What Do Advance Apps Like Dave Charge for a Cash Advance?

Advance apps like Dave charge a subscription fee and request a tip up to 25%. That said, using a loan finder means you will only pay between 5.99% and 35.99% APR.

Are There Money Loans Apps Like Dave that Will Give You $500 Without a Credit Check?

No, there are no apps or alternatives to money loan apps like Dave that can offer no credit check loans because lenders are legally required to carry out credit checks on applicants.

To Apply for a Cash Advance via Money Loan Apps Like Dave, What is the Minimum Earning Requirement?

The minimum income requirement to apply for a cash advance via money loan apps like Dave is $1000 per month.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for the easiest way to apply for a cash advance, and want to consider all the alternatives available to you in terms of alternatives to money loan apps like Dave, visiting the Low Credit Finance platform is a step in the right direction!

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.

