Top 10: The Atlanta Opera has reached new heights

In an office park in Northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, The Atlanta Opera put in the hard work for your listening pleasure.

“It’s all about talent. An opera company’s goal is to get the top talent,” Tomer Zvulun told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Zvulun knows top talent when he hears it.

He is the General and Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera.

Now in its 45th season, the company just cracked the top 10 operas in the country.

“It was not a surprise. It was my goal from day one,” Zvulun said.

In this business, it’s known as attaining “Budget One” status by surpassing a $15 million annual operational threshold.

The Atlanta Opera now joins the likes of New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

When Zvulun joined the company in 2012, the opera was ranked around 40th in the nation.

The growing base of donors has helped triple the budget and provides the funding needed to attract the very best of the best.

“A major international city like Atlanta needs to have a major soccer team, football team, symphony, ballet, theatre, and opera,” Zvulun said.

The Atlanta Opera opens its 2024 season on Jan. 20 with performances of La bohème at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

