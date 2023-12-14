Top 10 best state parks in the US, plus every state's most popular park ranked by AllTrails

If you’re in the mood to explore nature but aren’t a person who wants to compete with crowded National Park goers, a beautiful state park in your own “backyard” may be the right fit for an outing.

AllTrails — a website and phone app which aims to connect people to outdoor activities — ranked the most popular state parks in every state and best state parks in the nation based on reviews, photos and ratings received from their 60 million members, according to a statement from the company.

Other factors include the number of times the trails are completed, trail saves to lists and trail page visits. All of this data is combined using different weights to create trail scores, which are then used to determine the popularity of parks.

Here are the top 10 “best” state parks around the United States and the best state parks in every state, according to AllTrails.

Top 10 best state parks in the US

Silver Falls State Park, Oregon Wallace Falls State Park, Washington Lost Dutchman State Park, Arizona Olallie State Park, Washington Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, New York Minnewaska State Park Preserve, New York Topanga State Park, California Smith Rock State Park, Oregon Mount Tamalpais State Park, California Monadnock State Park, New Hampshire

Leo Rosen-Fischer, owner of the outfitter Tree Climbing at Silver Falls, climbs into a tree at Silver Falls State Park on a rope line.

Best state park in every US state

Click the map below to learn the best park in every state, according to AllTrails.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The 10 best state parks in the United States by AllTrails reviews