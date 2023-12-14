Top 10 best state parks in the US, plus every state's most popular park ranked by AllTrails
If you’re in the mood to explore nature but aren’t a person who wants to compete with crowded National Park goers, a beautiful state park in your own “backyard” may be the right fit for an outing.
AllTrails — a website and phone app which aims to connect people to outdoor activities — ranked the most popular state parks in every state and best state parks in the nation based on reviews, photos and ratings received from their 60 million members, according to a statement from the company.
Other factors include the number of times the trails are completed, trail saves to lists and trail page visits. All of this data is combined using different weights to create trail scores, which are then used to determine the popularity of parks.
Here are the top 10 “best” state parks around the United States and the best state parks in every state, according to AllTrails.
Top 10 best state parks in the US
Silver Falls State Park, Oregon
Wallace Falls State Park, Washington
Lost Dutchman State Park, Arizona
Olallie State Park, Washington
Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, New York
Minnewaska State Park Preserve, New York
Topanga State Park, California
Smith Rock State Park, Oregon
Mount Tamalpais State Park, California
Monadnock State Park, New Hampshire
Best state park in every US state
Click the map below to learn the best park in every state, according to AllTrails.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The 10 best state parks in the United States by AllTrails reviews