Top 10 Car Company Stocks to Invest In

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·9 min read

In this article we discuss the top 10 car company stocks to invest in. You can skip our discussion of the automotive industry outlook and some highlights of Lucid Motors CEO's recent interview and go directly to Top 5 Car Company Stocks To Invest In.

Car company stocks took a beating in 2020 amid falling auto sales in the U.S. and abroad following the coronavirus crisis. However, analysts believe that industry is ripe for investment in 2021 as consumer spending begins to come back to normal levels. The automotive sector is also undergoing key changes that will make the industry grow faster. Riding this tide of change are innovative, futuristic car companies that are posing a serious challenge to big players like Ford and General Motors. One such promising company is luxury EV maker Lucid Motors, which plans to merge with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) to go public. Lucid Motors is reportedly valued at a whopping $57 billion. Earlier this week, Lucid's CEO Peter Rawlinson gave an interview to CNBC and talked about the upcoming trends in the car industry and his company’s plans for the future.

"The great news is that, Lucid is a tech company, and we're bringing the world's best technology to the market this year here in the U.S."

Why Is Lucid Motors Valued at $57 Billion?

Peter Rawlinson, who previously worked as chief engineer for Tesla Model S project, said that the $60 billion market valuation of his company is a "reflection of our technology". He thinks that the huge valuation has been validated and endorsed through the due diligence that Churchill Capital has undertaken.

"I'm very confident we've got a world-class tech. What we need to do now is humbly and diligently execute and get this into production, and that is what will truly drive the value."

Lucid Motors is looking to generate as much as $2.885 billion in EBITDA by 2026. Asked about what gives them the confidence to ramp up their production and sales to achieve that kind of target, Rawlinson stated:

"We got an ambitious yet real realizable plan. We've shown that we can execute. If you look at the factory we built today, we did that in record time. The first greenfield purpose-built, EV factory in North America. The team I've got... I surrounded myself with consumer professionals, and we've got the expertise, we've got the track record of delivery. What's really important now, particularly over the next few months, is to get our first product into production."

top 10 car company stocks to invest in
top 10 car company stocks to invest in

Pixabay/Public Domain

Peter Rawlinson said that his company has a huge differential to stand out.

"It's a huge differential. We have a charging speed where we can put 300 miles in the car in around 20 minutes, and we're doing that with ultra-high voltage, over 900 volts charging through our partnership with Electrify America. This is next-generation technology, and we are doing that with our Wonderbox Boost Charger. We've got two-way charging on board so we can actually go 'vehicle to grid'. You can also run your house off the car."

A Lucid vehicle has 32 comprehensive sensor suites onboard, which makes it probably one of the safest cars on the road that can attract a lot of people to choose to buy this car. Here is what Rawlinson stated about some of Lucid's advanced safety features.

"To the best of my knowledge, it's the most comprehensive and beautifully integrated sensor suite for autonomous driving and ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems). Over 14 cameras, 32 sensors, and we fuse long and short-range surround radar, plus a 120-degree solid-state lidar in the nose."

Despite the pandemic, the sales of electric vehicles surged 43% last year and continue to increase. Roughly 26.9 million electric vehicles are projected to be sold by 2030.

Three months ago we published the list of 10 best auto stocks to buy using Insider Monkey's hedge fund sentiment data. Since then there have been several changes in this space. General Motors announced its plans towards an all-electric future; China's search giant Baidu is setting up an EV venture with Geely; and even Apple is not-so-secretly working on an electric vehicle. We didn't include Apple in our rankings because only a tiny percentage of its market value is attributable to the automotive industry. We also didn't include Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) for the same reason even though its Waymo unit is a major player in the autonomous driving space. On the other hand, more than half of Baidu's market cap can be attributed to its EV exposure.

Top 10 Car Company Stocks to Invest In
Top 10 Car Company Stocks to Invest In

Insider Monkey tracks nearly 900 hedge funds to identify the most promising investment ideas produced by the thousands of richly paid hedge fund analysts and managers. By following this approach we have managed to outperform S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 111 percentage points since March 2017. Our insanely simple strategy that picks top 15 most popular picks among hedge funds returned nearly 100% in 2019 and 2020 cumulatively. If you want to find our more, make sure to check out our premium newsletters that provide our latest stock picks. Also, make sure to subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay up to date with hedge fund news and our latest updates.

In September 2020, Moody’s changed its outlook for the global automotive industry to Stable from Negative, citing a recovery and an expected jump in sales in 2021. Moody's analysts in their report project light vehicle sales to fall 19% in 2020 to about 73 million, but rebound to 80 million in 2021.

With this industry outlook in mind, let's start our list of top 10 car company stocks to invest in.

10. Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE)

Number of Hedge Funds: 29

Value of Hedge Fund Holdings: $1.5 billion

Italian luxury sports car company Ferrari’s shares are up 20% over the last 12 months. The company’s CEO John Elkann recently surprised the Wall Street by announcing plans to make Ferrari carbon-neutral by 2030. However, the executive ruled out the possibility an of all-electric Ferrari. Recently, Ferrari disclosed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Swiss luxury watchmaking brand Richard Mille.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, 29 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 887 funds held stakes in Ferrari, compared to 31 funds in the third quarter. Nicolai Tangen's Ako Capital is the biggest stakeholder in the company, with 1.4 million shares, worth $335 million.

9. XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV)

Number of Hedge Funds: 30

Value of Hedge Fund Holdings: $820 million

XPeng Inc. is a premier Chinese electric vehicle company that currently has a $27 billion market capitalization. Its well-known XPeng P7 electric car has some of the most sturdy and well-engineered hardware features, including a 360-degree dual camera and a radar fusion perception system.

According to our database, the number of XPeng’s long hedge funds positions increased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. There were 30 hedge funds that hold a position in XPeng Inc by the end of December 2020, compared to the 26 funds in the third quarter. The biggest stakeholder of the company is Coatue Management, with 10.3 million shares, worth $444 million, followed by D.E. Shaw that holds 2.6 million shares, worth $114 million.

8. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)

Number of Hedge Funds: 31

Value of Hedge Fund Holdings: $497 million

Ranking 8th on our list of top 10 car company stocks to invest in is Li Auto Incorporated. It is the first EV company to successfully commercialize extended-range energy cars in China. In January 2021, Li Auto delivered more than 5000 units of their first-ever model, the Li ONE, which resulted in a 355.8% YoY increase in their vehicle sales.

With a $108 million stake invested in Li Auto Inc., Josh Resnick's Jericho Capital Asset Management currently owns 3.7 million shares of the company. Our database shows that 31 hedge funds held stakes in Li Auto Inc. as of the end of the fourth quarter, versus the 26 funds in the third quarter.

7. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)

Number of Hedge Funds: 34

Value of Hedge Fund Holdings: $418 million

Ranking 7th on our list of top 10 car company stocks to invest in is PACCAR Inc, a medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturer that is among the largest truck companies in the world. Last January, PCAR introduced their own electric vehicle charging stations that are compatible with Paccar Inc.'s Kenworth Truck Co., Peterbilt Motors Co., and DAF electric trucks. PACCAR currently has a $32.3 billion market capitalization and it settled at $93.33 per share at the closing of February 23, 2021.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, the number of hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database that held stakes in PACCAR Inc remained unchanged. There are 34 hedge funds that hold stakes in the company. Millennium Management, with 1.075 million shares, is the biggest stakeholder of PACCAR.

6. NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO)

Number of Hedge Funds: 34

Value of Hedge Fund Holdings: $2.6 billion

Often called the "Tesla of China," NIO Limited is currently making waves in the electric vehicle market. The company was able to deliver $628 million in revenue and sold 12,000+ units in the third quarter of 2020. In 2020, the company saw a double-digit YoY growth in earnings for 8 consecutive months.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, 34 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 887 funds held stakes in NIO Limited, compared to 35 funds in the third quarter. D.E. Shaw is the biggest stakeholder in the company, with 15.4 million shares, worth $751 million.

Click to continue reading and see the Top 5 Car Company Stocks to Invest In.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 10 Car Company Stocks to Invest In is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Li Auto Earnings Surprise Sends Chinese EV Stock Higher

    Surging EV sales fueled first-ever Li Auto earnings in Q4. Li Auto stock rose strongly before the open, with key Chinese EV stock rivals also higher.

  • How Tesla and Elon Musk can fight the new EV rivals

    Tesla has a slew of rivals coming for its crown, but it can hold on to its enormous market lead if it can focus on its vehicles and continue its global expansion.

  • Lucid Motors CEO aims to launch Tesla Model 3 rival in 2024 or 2025

    Lucid Motors Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson told Reuters on Tuesday that the luxury electric car maker plans to launch a rival to Tesla Inc's Model 3 in 2024 or 2025. The company led by the former Tesla engineer is following the same strategy as Tesla, starting with a luxury car to create a halo around the brand and then expand into the mass market. This week it announced plans to go public by merging with a blank check company, a move that indicated a market capitalization of $56 billion -- before regular production of Lucid Motors' first model has begun.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, GameStop Skyrockets, But Tech Stocks, Tesla Fall; Nvidia Leads Five Earnings Movers

    The Dow hit a record high as the Nasdaq and Tesla rebounded. GME stock doubled. Nvidia led key earnings movers near buy points.

  • US Needs To Make Batteries On A Large-Scale To Avoid Chip-Like Shortage, Says Ford CEO

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley said that the United States must begin making batteries for electric vehicles to avoid supply disruptions like the ones caused by semiconductor shortages, Bloomberg reported. What Happened: Farley, speaking at the Wolfe Research Auto Conference on Wednesday, said, “We need to bring large-scale battery production to the U.S., and we’ll be talking to the government about [that].” “We can’t go through what we’re doing with chips right now with Taiwan. It’s just too important,” he added. Global chip shortages have led to erosion of automotive earnings by one-third at Ford and rival General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), noted Bloomberg. Why It Matters: This month, Ford battery supplier SK innovations received an adverse ruling in a dispute over trade secrets with fellow South Korean firm LG Energy Solution. SK Innovation will be banned from importing certain batteries and components to the U.S for a period of five years, according to the ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission. Ford has been given an exemption and will be allowed to import battery components for its F-150 EV for a period of four years. Segment leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has plans to make its new battery cell known as 4680 by itself but experts are of the view that it would be difficult for the company to handle production by itself. Panasonic (OTC: PCRFY) said last year it is not worried about Tesla starting its in-house manufacturing facility for batteries. There is an EV wave expected in the U.S. as President Joe Biden said last month that the entire federal fleet of vehicles would be replaced by electric vehicles. On Wednesday, Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE: OSK) beat Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) to win a 10-year contract to build delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service. See Also: Ford Could Get A Piece Of Oshkosh USPS Contract As Engine Supplier: Detroit Free Press Price Action: Ford shares closed nearly 5.6% higher at $12.27 on Wednesday and fell 0.33% in the after-hours session. Image: Jared Murray via Unsplash Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio, Xpeng, Li Auto CEOs Bleed B In EV Market Carnage Led By TeslaLucid Aims To Unveil Tesla Model 3 Rival By 2025: CEO© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 10 Best Bank Stocks for 2021

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best bank stocks for 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the banking industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for bank stocks and go directly to 5 Best Bank Stocks for 2021. Bank stocks took a beating in […]

  • Virgin Galactic's Q4 Report Could Answer High-Stakes Question

    Virgin Galactic will report more steep losses Thursday as investors wait for fresh clues on when commercial flights can begin.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article we take a look at 10 best long-term dividend stocks to buy and hold. You can skip our detailed analysis of the performance of dividend stocks over the last several years, our criteria for choosing the dividend stocks in the list and go directly to 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy […]

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Here's Why MicroStrategy Stock Went Up Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) went up today because the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) starting recovering from yesterday's plunge. Recently, MicroStrategy offered $1 billion in convertible notes with the express purpose of buying more Bitcoin tokens. MicroStrategy's average price for its Bitcoin tokens is now $23,985 each.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they had decided to preserve their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options" but would launch a new company to combine their existing powertrain operations.

  • California’s net neutrality law is broadband companies’ worst nightmare

    A federal judge cleared the way for California to implement its 2018 net neutrality law, creating a nightmare scenario for broadband companies.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Holiday bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

    Britons rushed to book foreign holidays after the government laid out plans to gradually relax coronavirus restrictions, giving battered airlines and tour operators hope that a bumper summer could come to their rescue. Bookings flooded in on Monday evening and Tuesday following the government's announcement on Monday that travel could restart from mid-May, with Spain and Greece the most popular destinations, airlines and holiday companies said. EasyJet said that bookings on its flights from Britain for this summer had jumped by more than 300% compared to a week ago and bookings for its summer holiday packages had increased by more than 600% compared to a week earlier.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Hong Kongers crowdsourced a protest manual—and Myanmar’s already using it

    The how-to guide details 60 different roles in Hong Kong's protests, from frontliners to medics to translators.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Blackouts bring up 'a four-letter word' in Texas: regulation

    All the groceries spoiled and the water was out for days. Then Melissa Rogers, a believer in the Texas gospel that government should know its place, woke up to a $6,000 energy bill before the snow and ice even melted. Now, the emerging response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas: demands for more regulation.

  • ‘I have a bust of him’: Charlie Munger on why he admires Singapore's first prime minister

    Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK-A, BRK-B) Vice Chair Charlie Munger further detailed his deep admiration for Singapore’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, who governed for three decades.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.