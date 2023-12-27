The top 10 new cars coming in 2024

The Dacia Duster is one of the new cars in 2024 to look out for

After much debate and to-ing and fro-ing, the zero emissions mandate (ZEV) starts from the beginning of 2024. The scheme will gradually mandate car makers to build and sell zero tailpipe emissions vehicles (ZEVs) in increasing totals to 80 per cent in 2030 and a total ban on combustion engines in 2035.

For next year car makers will have to sell 22 per cent of their total sales of new cars as ZEVs, which effectively means they’ll be battery electric vehicles (BEVS) or fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs) – this new, environmental world is rather full of acronyms. Vans have a similar but slightly slower starting scheme, with a 10 per cent target for next year rising to 70 per cent by 2030 and a ban in 2035.

Failure to comply means a fine of £15,000 for every non-compliant car and £9,000 for every non-compliant van, which rises to £18,000 in 2025. Sell 1,000 non-compliant passenger cars, and a car maker could be looking at a fine of £1.5 million, which – especially given the meagre profit margins in car making at the moment – would hurt.

Even in this first year, this is going to be a tough call. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) show that in 2022, BEVs as a proportion of all new-car sales were 16.6 per cent, falling to 16 per cent for the first half of 2023, and some car makers are far behind those percentages.

Toyota Land Cruiser: 'There is still plenty to look forward to amidst the new cars arriving in 2024'

According to Fleet News magazine, only 11 car makers exceeded the 2024 mandate of 22 per cent in the first half of 2023, and a third of all new EVs sold came from just three car makers.

Electric car makers are clearly ahead of the game here, and as the ZEM scheme is tradable – at least in the first years – they will gain even further as legacy car makers “borrow” ZEV allowances from them.

They are also almost all either Chinese-owned or building their cars in China such as car companies BYD, GWM ORA, MG, Polestar, Smart and Tesla. There’s also the implication that this “borrowing” process will further feed the EV market leadership of these companies as they use the fees they receive to further fuel a price war that is happening already.

Registration figures at the middle of this year showed that legacy car makers with near-to compliant sales included Jaguar, Porsche, Volvo, Cupra and BMW. The Japanese brands with few EV sales could be in trouble and so is Ford, which had just two per cent EV sales in the first half of 2023 as it struggled to get its VW-based Explorer on sale in Europe.

Some non-compliant companies such as Land Rover, Alfa Romeo, Seat and Dacia should be able to offset their petrol and diesel sales against other marques within their ownership groups.

Citroen E-C3: 'There are generous fiscal and operating incentives to buy EVs'

This is supply-side economics, driven by environmental concerns, pushed on the market at 100mph, with little idea whether there is real demand for the battery electric cars that have to be sold, particularly at the small and cheaper end of the market where BEVs struggle to be price competitive.

For fleets and small businesses, there are generous fiscal and operating incentives to buy EVs, which are generally a lot more expensive, but the benefits for private buyers are more questionable – especially if they can’t access cheap off-road charging and are forced to charge at the roadside, where prices per kWh can make battery cars more expensive to run than petrol or diesel vehicles.

The ZEM will dominate the industry for years to come, but at least the EU has managed to swerve away from the cliff edge of post Brexit rules-of-origin taxes, which would have added a 10 per cent tax hit on UK-produced vehicles sold in the EU mainly from Vauxhall, Toyota and Nissan.

In other news, my Triumph GT6 will finally get its new engine, which is clearly a very exciting development that I will be writing about.

And, there is still plenty to look forward to amidst the new cars arriving in 2024. Between your friend and mine, Alex Robbins, and I – we’ve come up with the following top 10 new cars to look forward to in the coming year. Close also-rans are the new battery-electric Range Rover, Alfa Romeo’s Brennero, Porsche’s Macan e and Audi’s A6 e-tron.

Anyway, happy new year to you all in what sounds like a turbulent 12 months ahead.

The top 10

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser: Not cheap

The old adage goes that “if you want to go into the bush, buy a Land Rover, but if you want to come out again, you’ll need a Land Cruiser”. For over 70 years, Toyota has provided the iconic go-anywhere vehicle that took on and beat the trusty Land Rover in many markets.

Toyota says its new Land Cruiser will have all the old qualities of off-road ability and reliability, but has a dash of retro in its design and much improved on-road agility as well. Starter models will have a 200bhp 2.8-litre diesel but a hybrid drivetrain is expected to arrive later. Prices aren’t cheap, so expect to pay at least £50,000.

Renault 5

The Renault 5: a new battery electric version

The book is still open on whether you’ll be able to buy one of these cuties next year, but it’s a fair bet we’ll at least get behind the wheel. The 1972 to 1996 Renault 5 was one of the last cars to be (pretty much) designed by one man – Michel Boué. And in 14 years, Renault sold over 5.5 million examples.

It defined a market segment, and Renault is hoping the new battery electric version will do the same. It will be based on the Renault-Nissan CMF-BEV small electric car platform, which will be shared across the entire group. Expect a 134bhp motor and a 52kWh lithium-ion battery to give near to 250 miles of range. Cost is the key to this reborn supermini, but it also needs to be fun.

Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster: 'Price competitive and fun'

Telegraph readers won’t need telling about this cheap and cheerful off-roader, but can this revived marque from the Renault Nissan stable do its magic for a third time? Based on the Alliance CMF-B platform, which is also used by the Clio, the Duster is expected to be available with petrol, diesel and E-Tech gear driven hybrid drivetrains. Expect it to be price competitive and fun, if not the most refined and comfortable SUV on the market.

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes AMG FT: 'Old school fun with a modern twist'

Restyled and with a reworked version of the hand assembled biturbo four-litre V8 engine with a nine-speed auto, this new two-plus-two coupé is expected to offer a choice of 469bhp or 577bhp with 0-62mph in under four seconds. The Mercedes-AMG GT is based on a version of the new SL platform, which means the chassis technology includes adaptive damping and anti-roll bars, rear steering and an electronic limited-slip differential. The four-wheel drive system will drive the rear wheels all the time, only driving the fronts when traction is at a premium. Old school fun with a modern twist, then?

Mini E

Mini E: 'More of a proper car than an urban runabout'

BMW’s Mini is getting a bit long in the tooth, and the replacement goes on sale next year. With a new bodyshell and a radically updated interior, this is big news. The electric version – the three-door Mini E – will be controversially built in China by Great Wall Motors, but it will be joined later by a British-built petrol version.

The electric version will arrive in early summer in two versions: a 40.7kWh 181bhp front motor Cooper Electric E with a 191-mile range; and 54.2kWh, 215bhp for the Cooper Electric SE which will have a 250-mile electric range. More of a proper car than an urban runabout, the new Mini E will have to add fun and style to cut a dash in what is looking like an increasingly crowded market.

Citroën ë-C3

Citroën ë-C3: An affordable electric car

We’ve all been crying out for an affordable electric car for a long while, and Citroën thinks it might have just the thing. With the ë-C3, it’s managed to get the price down to below £23,000 – undercutting the £25,000-odd BYD Dolphin. Yet the ë-C3 will still do 150 miles of real-world range – more than enough for an urban runaround like this – while topping up from 20 to 80 per cent at a public charger in 26 minutes. Is this the answer to our prayers, then? We’ll have to wait and see, but if you’ve been awaiting the democratisation of the EV with bated breath, you might not have to hold on much longer.

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster: 'A fun electric sports car'

Is there such a thing as a fun electric sports car, or is such a thing an oxymoron? Well, we’re about to find out with MG’s Cyberster. It marks a return to the sleek two-seat form factor for the brand, though the Cyberster will be a cut above the cheap and cheerful sports cars MG is best known for; 335bhp and a 0-62mph time of 4.6 seconds put it more on level terms with the Porsche Boxster than the Mazda MX-5. Expect around 250 miles of real-world range and a price tag of around £55,000 – a combination that sounds as reasonable as we’ve come to expect from MG in its modern form.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: 'Cyberpunk styling'

MG won’t have the performance electric car space all to itself next year… It’s fair to say that Hyundai’s N sub-brand has managed – against expectation – to give us some of the most compelling hot hatches of recent years, so I’ll be hugely excited to see what it can do with the Ioniq 5, a car I’m already pretty fond of for its cyberpunk styling and airy, practical interior.

With a whopping 641bhp, 0-62mph comes up in just 3.6 seconds – but the big question will be whether Hyundai has over-egged the pudding. Can the Ioniq 5’s chassis stand up to such grunt, and will it actually be fun to drive? I suspect we’re going to enjoy finding out.

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb: the Robbins family car

The third-generation Skoda Superb is one of those cars that has led its class since it was new and continues to do so even as it stares the knacker’s yard in the face. Its winning combination of comfort, practicality and value is exactly why we, in the Robbins household, chose one as our family car.

So it’s no wonder that I’m rather looking forward to seeing what the new model is like – and hoping for more of the same. Which is likely, given the new model will be built around the same engineering hard points as the outgoing car. If it ain’t broke…

Kia EV3

Kia EV3: 'Eye-catching styling as well as a whopping range and decent value'

It’s another affordable EV, but this time it’s from Kia, which means it’ll get the company’s long warranty and it might even be made available with the 800-volt electrical system that allows its sister car, the EV6, to charge at up to 350kW – though there’s no word on that for sure yet.

If the concept car pictured here is anything to go by, the EV3 (which will replace the Soul EV) is sure to offer eye-catching styling as well as a whopping range and decent value, with prices expected to start below £30,000. That should make it a pretty compelling rival to the MG 4 and BYD Dolphin. So, should the Chinese newcomers be worried? We’ll tell you just as soon as we get to drive one. Roll on 2024…

