Top 10 college towns in the Midwest: See which Ohio schools made the list

A view of the Michigan State University campus from the rooftop at the Hub on Campus student apartment building on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING — East Lansing has been named the second-best college town in the Midwest, according to a report released Monday.

The market insight report from RentCafe analyzed how affordability, livability and education factors influence prospective students when they choose what college to go to.

Incoming students, who the report says are likely Gen Z, are looking for the chance to "be part of vibrant communities that resonate with (their) values, especially those that influence your quality of life."

The analysis, from the nationwide apartment listing site's blog, also said that young adults today "may also have a strong appreciation for culture and self-expression" and are drawn to places with cultural centers and places where they can "connect with like-minded individuals, engage with the arts or showcase (their) own creative endeavors."

Athens, Ohio - home of Ohio University - ranked number one in the Midwest.

RentCafe also compiled nationwide rankings.

East Lansing is 13th nationwide, its placement mainly driven by the number of young adults living there. About 40% of all adults in East Lansing are aged 20-29, the 14th highest amount of young adults in the study.

Notable are the high graduation rates at Michigan State University (82%) and a highly educated population. Around 62% of the adults in East Lansing have a bachelor's degree, according to U.S. Census data.

Overall, East Lansing had a score of 90.66. When compared to other high-ranking college towns on the list, the city didn't have as many arts, entertainment and recreation establishments per 1,000 people. The report also said East Lansing has less natural amenities than other college towns, like No. 1 Bozeman, Montana - home of Montana State University - which has Yellowstone National Park in its backyard.

Ann Arbor, home of the University of Michigan, ranked fifth in the Midwest and 18th nationwide.

The top 10 college towns in the Midwest

Athens, Ohio (Ohio University) East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State University) Bloomington, Indiana (Indiana University-Bloomington) Oxford, Ohio (Miami University) Ann Arbor, Michigan (University of Michigan) Kearney, Nebraska (University of Nebraska at Kearney) Brookings, South Dakota (South Dakota State University) Ames, Iowa (Iowa State University) Kirksville, Missouri (Truman State University) Spearfish, South Dakota (Black Hills State University)

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X, @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing, home to Michigan State, named to top Midwest college town list