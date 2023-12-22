TOP 10: D'Angelo takes pleads guilty in sex crimes case (No. 8)

Dec. 22—Nearly three years after being arraigned on a 12-count indictment charging him with rape, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and patronizing a person for prostitution, former Niagara Falls attorney, online newspaper editor and political operative Nicholas D'Angelo wasn't in court for an October hearing related to the case.

In July, D'Angelo, 30, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of third-degree rape in a plea deal with special prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney's Office and was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of sex offender probation.

Serving his sentence at the Niagara County Correctional Facility at the time of the October hearing, D'Angelo refused to leave his cell to attend the hearing on his sex offender status.

Despite his absence, Justice Debra Givens ruled that "clear and convincing evidence" not only placed D'Angelo as a risk level 3 sex offender but that his conviction on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse merits designating him as a "violent sexual offender."

D'Angelo had a previous sex offense conviction from 2009 when he was a student at Niagara Falls High School. However, he was given youthful offender status in that case and the record of the proceedings was sealed.

He served a term of probation for that conviction.

The sex offender probation given as part of D'Angelo's latest plea deal involves greater restrictions than are normally used for probationers. Someone subject to sex offender probation can face limits on their ability to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 including a relative, limits on places they can visit, where they can be employed, use of the internet, as well as electronic monitoring and a requirement for intensive sex offender counseling.

Givens previously told D'Angelo that if he violated the terms of his sex offender probation, she would re-sentence him to up to 44 years in prison.

The October hearing isn't going to be the last court appearance D'Angelo makes.

He has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from an election fraud investigation.

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said had determined "that D'Angelo forged records and used a victim's identity to make a false campaign contribution."

Sources with knowledge of the investigation have told the Gazette that the identity theft victim is the husband of the sex crimes case special prosecutor, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda. The alleged fraud was uncovered by campaign officials working on the 2021 election of Chief City Court Judge Janelle Faso, who said they discovered what appeared to be a mailed election contribution from Sam Reda.

Assistant Niagara County District Attorney Robert Zucco told Givens in October that a plea offer was available to D'Angelo. However, it was rejected as D'Angelo was not willing to take a "felony plea."

Zucco said his offer was for D'Angelo to plead guilty to a single count of attempted first-degree tampering with public records, an E-class felony.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 5.