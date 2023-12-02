Top 10 elementary and middle schools in NJ ranked US News and World Report

U.S. News and World Report released their ranking of elementary and middle schools in New Jersey on Nov. 14, assessing over 80,000 schools across the country - and some North Jersey schools made the list.

Every year U.S. News and World Report ranks the top high schools and universities in the country. In 2023, they added elementary and middle schools into their annual rankings list.

U.S. News and World Report says they use the same methodology for all grade levels. In each state they calculate the shares of students in a certain schools that were proficient or above proficient in their mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments. The reports says: "Half of the formula assessed the scores themselves and the other half incorporated the test results in the context of socioeconomic demographics." Student-to-teacher ratios are also taken into consideration.

Unlike the high school and university lists, there is no national ranking. They also ranked school districts and magnet and charter schools within certain states.

Here are the Top 10 elementary schools and Top 10 middle schools in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Top 10 Elementary Schools

Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School - located in Summit N.J. in the Summit Public School District serving grades one through five. Glenwood School - located in Short Hills in the Millburn County School District serving kindergarten to grade four. Princeton Charter School - serving kindergarten to grade eight. Clara E Coleman School - in Glen Rock in the Glen Rock School District serving kindergarten to grade five. Cornelia F. Bradford School - in Jersey City serving Pre-K through grade five. South Mountain School - located in Millburn serving Pre-K through grade four. Forrestdale School - located in Rumson serving grades four through eight. Wyoming School - in Millburn serving kindergarten through grade four. Deerfield School - located in Short Hills in the Millburn County School District serving kindergarten through grade four. Mount Prospect Elementary School - in Basking Ridge in the Bernards Township School District serving Pre-K through grade five.

Top 10 Middle Schools

Princeton Charter School - serving kindergarten to grade eight. School 28 - located in Paterson serving Pre-K to grade eight. Forrestdale School - located in Rumson serving grades four through eight. Infinity Institute - located in Jersey City serving grades six through 12. Millburn Middle School - in Millburn serving grades six through eight. Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School - located in Somerset serving kindergarten through grade 12. Mendham Township Middle School - in Brookside in the Mendham Township school district serving grades five through eight. Roosevelt Intermediate School - in Westfield serving grades six through eight. Cresskill Middle School - located in Cresskill serving grades six through eight. Emil A. Cavallini Middle School - located in Upper Saddle River serving grades six through eight.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Top NJ elementary, middle schools ranked in US News and World Report