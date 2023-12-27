TOP 10: Fatal shooting incident draws added attention to issue

Dec. 27—A celebration of Jaylan McWilson's life was held in October at Trinity Baptist Church.

Months earlier, at the start of 2023, McWilson, 24, was shot and killed on South Avenue.

Marsha McWilson, Jaylan's mother, said the tragic incident has pushed her and her husband Howard, to raise awareness of gun violence in the city — in a hopeful effort to bring an end to the violence they have had to experience.

"Our lives have been shattered. We are trying to pick up the pieces of what life has left us with and try to save someone else's life," she said. "I don't want my child's life to be in vain. Yesterday was my son, but tomorrow could be your child! I would like to inform the public and children about anti-violence and anti-guns in our community."

Gun violence continued to plague Niagara Falls city streets this year with Jaylan's death drawing a lot of attention to the issue in the early months of the year.

Jaylan died on Jan. 21 after sustaining gunshot wounds along the 1100 block of South Avenue in front of Marsha's home. He was later pronounced dead at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The suspect in the shooting, Amherst teenager Dennis D. Parson, 19, was indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in February on single counts of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Immediately after losing her "miracle child," a prayer vigil took place outside the McWilson household on Jan. 22, followed by three straight days of events celebrating Jaylan and calling for guns to be taken off the streets. The anti-violence rally took place at True Bethel Baptist Church at the corner of 11th Street and South Avenue on Jan. 29, the wake took place on Jan. 30 at St. John's AME Church on Garden Avenue, and the funeral was on Jan. 31 at Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville. The wake ended up having no room available and the funeral saw 3,000 in attendance.

In October, the celebration of Jaylan's life included an anti-gun violence rally featuring SNUG, an anti-violence and anti-gun group, singers, dancers, motivational speakers, a balloon launch and more. The event will be held at the Trinity Baptist Church, 1366 South Ave.

"... I need the community to pull together and help us fight for our city to be a safe place," Marsha said ahead of the event.

There's still much work to be done. About a month after the celebration, Falls detectives were investigating a series of shootings that left four men wounded, with a pair of incidents occurring in the city's troubled 19th Street corridor.