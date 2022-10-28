In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Friday. If you want to see some more stocks rallying today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Friday.

All three key U.S. indices jumped this morning, thanks to better-than-expected earnings of giants like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). As of 01:22 PM ET, the S&P 500 rose 2.04 percent, Dow Jones Industrial Average was positive 2.31 percent and Nasdaq Composite was up 2.33 percent.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) gained value on massive volume after beating profit expectations for their respective quarters.

In addition, energy giants, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), also made it to the list of top 10 gainers on Friday following their impressive financial performance. Check out the complete article to see some other notable gainers of the day.

Top 10 Gainers on Friday

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 41

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) rallied more than 12 percent on Friday morning after announcing its third-quarter results above expectations. The visual discovery engine earned 11 cents per share on an adjusted basis, down from 28 cents per share in the year-ago period but above the consensus of 6 cents.

Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent versus last year to $684.6 million, while analysts expected Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) to generate revenue of $666.7 million. In addition, global average revenue per user (APRU), a key growth indicator, jumped 11 percent to $1.56 in the quarter.

Looking forward, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) expects its fourth-quarter sales to grow in the mid-single digits percentage on a year-over-year basis. The outlook includes the impact of foreign exchange headwinds during the quarter.

Discussing the results, CEO of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), Bill Ready, said in a statement:

“Despite the challenging macro environment, we are delivering performance and a distinct value proposition to advertisers, reaching users across the full funnel. Through clear focus on increasing engagement that delights our users, we are deepening our monetization per user, and building personalized and relevant experiences that go from inspiration and intent to action.”

9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 45

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is next on the list of top 10 gainers on Friday. The stock rose over five percent this morning after beating financial expectations for the third quarter.

The Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company reported adjusted earnings of $4.01 per share, topping estimates of $3.67 per share. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) generated $2.33 billion in product revenue, above the consensus of $2.23 billion.

Moving forward, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) raised its full-year product sales guidance to a range of $8.8 - $8.9 billion versus its previous guidance between $8.6 - $8.8 billion.

Like Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) also rose after their recent earnings.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 56

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter. As a result, its shares soared over 14 percent in the mid-day trading session on Friday.

The medical device company reported an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share, up from 22 cents per share in the same period of 2021. Analysts expected DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to earn 24 cents per share.

Sales for the quarter also rose 18 percent versus last year to $769.6 million, beating the consensus of $751.71 million. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) also disclosed its region-wise sales results. Its international revenue jumped 22 percent, while U.S. revenue increased 17 percent on a year-over-year basis.

For fiscal 2022, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) expects to produce revenue in the range of $2.88 - 2.91 billion, representing a growth of 18 - 19 percent over last year.

7. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 58

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) skyrocketed to a new 52-week high today after handily beating the financial expectations for Q3. The results were primarily driven by solid demand for its HIV and cancer therapies.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned $1.90 per share on an adjusted basis, topping estimates of $1.48 per share with a big margin. The quarterly revenue of $7.04 billion also exceeded analysts’ average estimate of $6.12 billion.

Revenue from its coronavirus treatment remdesivir plummeted 52 percent on a year-over-year basis to $925 million. However, the numbers were still well above the consensus of $328 million.

On the bright side, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) reported that revenue from its cancer drug Trodelvy skyrocketed 78 percent to $180 million in the quarter. Moreover, its HIV product sales also rose 7 percent to $4.5 billion amid solid demand.

Looking forward, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $3.35 - $3.55 per share for the full year, up from its previous outlook between $2.90 - $3.30 per share.

6. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 59

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) crushed profit expectations for the third quarter. The latest performance was primarily driven by elevated oil prices during the period. The results sent Chevron stock to a new 52-week high of $182.86 this morning.

Overall, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) reported adjusted earnings of $5.56 per share for the September quarter, well above $2.89 per share in the year-ago period. The numbers were also significantly higher than the consensus forecast of $4.86 per share.

Cash flow from operations reached $15.3 billion. Among other updates, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) reported that it repurchased $3.75 billion worth of its common stock during the quarter.

Like Chevron, shares of energy giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) also rallied after posting solid profit and sales for the third quarter.

