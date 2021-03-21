Top 10 High Growth Companies Hedge Funds Are Buying

Alexandr Oleinic
·10 min read

In this article we’re going to go through our list of the 10 high growth companies hedge funds are buying. However, you can skip ahead by clicking on the following link to see the Top 5 High Growth Companies Hedge Funds Are Buying.

But before we get to the stocks, let’s take a deeper look at the definition of growth stocks. Generally speaking, growth stocks are companies whose revenue and earnings are increasing higher than their industry peers’. This can be due to them offering a better product or service than their peers, or because a company has developed an entirely new product or expanded into a new market. There may be many reasons, but the end result is that growth stocks are a great way for investors to pad their portfolio and score better-than-average returns.

There are many ways to identify growth stocks, but usually the search must start at a market overview, in order to identify the industries that are poised to grow. For example, eCommerce has been in trends for years and is likely to remain a dominant industry. Cloud computing, digital payments, online ads, all are examples of markets that are expected to maintain a high growth rate for the foreseeable future.

Top 10 High Growth Stocks To Buy abstract, background, blue, blur, blurred, blurry, bokeh, building, business, businessman, cell phone, cellphone, chart, city, cloud, cloud computing, computer, computing, concept, defocus, display, filter, filtered, flow, graphic, hand, icon, illustration, internet, laptop, light, mail, media, men, mobile, network, networking, night, pc, people, phone, point, pointing, positive, shiny, smart phone, tablet, tech, technology, touch
Top 10 High Growth Stocks To Buy abstract, background, blue, blur, blurred, blurry, bokeh, building, business, businessman, cell phone, cellphone, chart, city, cloud, cloud computing, computer, computing, concept, defocus, display, filter, filtered, flow, graphic, hand, icon, illustration, internet, laptop, light, mail, media, men, mobile, network, networking, night, pc, people, phone, point, pointing, positive, shiny, smart phone, tablet, tech, technology, touch

Copyright: melpomen / 123RF Stock Photo

Once you’ve identified the industries, you can start searching for leading companies by focusing on players with a strong competitive advantage. However, you must also not forget about the risk factor. While growth stocks can generate high and very high capital gains over the long run, they are also not immune to uncertainty and often this uncertainty is much higher compared to value stocks, which are known to be more stable. It’s also useful to keep in mind the overall market sentiment and the state of the economy in order to understand how much share of your portfolio you can allocate to growth stocks, versus value stocks, versus other securities.

If you’re just getting started and are looking for some opportunities among growth stocks to invest in, we can help you at least narrow down your search area. While picking companies for our list of 10 high growth companies hedge funds are buying, we also took into account another metric – hedge fund sentiment. Our research has shown that following hedge funds can be a great way to identify stocks capable of beating the market. Following this strategy, we have been able to identify a list of stocks that beat the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017 (find out more here).

We approached our search for growth stocks, by identifying companies that saw an average annual revenue growth rate of at least 40% over the last five years. However, we also cross-referenced these stocks with our database that keeps track of how many hedge funds are invested in each company and focused on those stocks that saw an increase in popularity during the last three months of 2020. Companies like Microsoft or Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) didn't make our list even though their cloud businesses are growing at high rates. We look at the overall growth rates of the entire companies. As a result companies like Tesla (TSLA), Snap Inc. (SNAP), Square Inc. (NASDAQ:SQ), and Shopify (SHOP) made our list.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at 10 high growth companies hedge funds are buying.

10. Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Our top 10 growth stocks to buy list starts with Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), in which there were 60 investors with long positions at the end of 2020, up by one over the quarter. Even though the nr of bullish investors increased only incrementally, the aggregate value of their holdings more than tripled to $3.24 billion. Roku has recently entered into a strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), under the terms of which Roku will acquire Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising business. Roku, a provider of hardware digital medial player for streaming, will be able to integrate dynamic ad insertion into its platform and publishers will be able to implement Nielsen’s Digital Content Ratings. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Most analysts have viewed the deal positively, with KeyBanc, JP Morgan, and Susquehanna expressing a bullish opinion on the deal.

Among the investors tracked by Insider Monkey, the top shareholder of Roku is Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management, which owns a $1.79 billion position, the second largest in its portfolio. Moreover, GDS Investments, in their fourth-quarter investor letter said that they “have great confidence in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU). “As a “cord-cutting” beneficiary, Roku, Inc. recently reported huge revenue (up 73% year-over-year) and, having added 2.9M active accounts in the last quarter, now stands at 46M,” GDS said.

9. Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Then there’s Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), in which 61 funds tracked by Insider Monkey disclosed holding shares, an increase of 10 over the quarter. Among these funds, a new joiner is Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital, which acquired a $155.06 million position in the last three months of 2020. Okta, an identity and access management company, has seen its stock climb by more than 122% in the last 52 weeks, as the company has been substantially beating expectations on the back of increase in popularity of cloud-based applications. However, recently the stock took a hit following the announcement of acquisition of rival company Auth0 in an all-stock deal worth $6.5 billion, considering it too expensive. However, Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s CEO Todd McKinnon defended the deal, appearing on CNBS’s “Mad Money”, saying that Auth0 was valued as a company on path towards an IPO and that they “paid a multiple on revenue that’s slightly below ours, but in the same ballpark.”

8. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Another stock that made our list of 10 high growth companies hedge funds are buying is Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP), whose shares have surged by 153% in the last year. As the stock has recently declined slightly, amid an overall tech sell-off, Coupa has been pointed out by Goldman Sachs alongside Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and salesforce.com, inc. (NASDAQ:CRM) as new joiners on their Conviction Buy List. Goldman said Coupa will continue to enjoy strong growth in 2021 and overall, the company benefits from a large market and high barriers to entry, among other things. Coupa Software, a provider of a business spending management platform, has recently reported its fourth-quarter results, surprising the Street with a profit (adjusted for one-time items) of $0.38 per share, versus expected loss of $0.11 per share and the company’s guidance for a loss between $0.18 and $0.21. The company also posted a revenue of $163.5 million, up by 47% on the year.

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) saw 62 funds in our database disclosing long positions as of the end of December, up by 12 compared to the end of September. At the same time, the total value of their holdings surged to $4.13 billion, representing nearly 17% of the company, from $3.19 billion. Here is what Artisan Mid Cap Fund has to say about Coupa Software Incorporated in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

“We started new investment campaigns in Coupa Software. Coupa is a leading provider of cloud-based business spend-management software. The company helps 1,400 customers process over $2 trillion in annual spend across more than 5 million suppliers. While this quarter’s announcement of a major new customer win at Walmart shows it still has a long runway for growth in this business, we are particularly excited about Coupa Pay—a recently introduced set of cloud services that seeks to process B2B payments (not just invoices) across its large network. B2B payments has seen far less innovation in recent years compared to B2C (PayPal, Venmo, Square), but we see it as a major opportunity in the years ahead.”

7. Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

SNAP ranks 7th on our list of the top 10 growth companies to buy. In Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), 63 investors tracked by Insider Monkey disclosed ownership of $4.61 billion worth of stock, an increase from 51 funds and $1.17 billion, respectively, a quarter earlier. Among the new investors in Snap are Lone Pine Capital, led by Stephen Mandel, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital, and Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies.

Provider of multimedia messaging app Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has also made the ranking as the company has been delivering impressive revenue growth, even though it has still some ground to cover to become profitable, which is likely to happen quite soon. At its latest investor day several weeks ago, Snap said that it’s on track to deliver revenue growth of over 50% for the foreseeable future as its has built its self-serve ad platform. For the fourth quarter, Snap reported revenue of $911.32 million, up by 63% on the year, while its net loss narrowed to $0.08 per share from $0.17 per share a year earlier. Here is what Baron Opportunity Fund said about SNAP in its 2020 Q4 investor letter:

“Snap Inc. is the leading social network among teens and young adults in the U.S. Shares of Snap were up this quarter on excellent financial results, including revenue growth that benefited from a recovery in ad spending and evidence of impressive operating leverage. We continue to view Snap favorably as the company sustains its rapid pace of product innovation and expands its ecosystem through premium partnerships and increased developer accessibility, helped by its unique audience reach, powerful video business, improved ad products, and robust augmented and virtual reality technology.”

6. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

CVNA ranks 6th on our list of the top 10 growth stocks. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has seen strong growth with its share price surging by 631% in the last year. The eCommerce company, which focuses on cars and is known for providing fully-automated car vending machines across the US, reported a revenue of $1.83 billion for the last quarter, up by 67% on the year, driven by a 43% growth in the number of sold vehicles to 72,172 units. At the same time, Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s net loss of $0.41 per share was much lower than $0.79 per share reported a year earlier and better than the expected loss of $0.48 that analysts had predicted.

Among the investors in our database, Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) was included in portfolios of 63 funds at the end of 2020, up by 10 over the quarter, while the aggregate value of their holdings surged by more than $1.0 billion to $7.07 billion, which amounts to more than 17% of the company. Here is what ShawSpring Partners has to say about Carvana Co. in their 2020 Q4 investor letter:

“We made the decision to exit our investment in Carvana. Over our two-year holding period, we generated an internal rate of return of 114%. Our exit decision is unrelated to a change in our assessment of Carvana’s business quality, long-term opportunity, or management team. Instead, our rationale was based on our internal estimate of Carvana’s valuation, and our forecast for prospective returns. We continue to believe in the strength of Carvana’s vertically-integrated business model, and the superior customer proposition Carvana provides to used-car buyers. While we have no doubts that Carvana will remain a great business, we believe that at Carvana’s current valuation, it makes sense to shift our attention towards other equally fantastic businesses which have long growth runways less appreciated by the market. We will continue to follow the company’s progress closely and expect to take advantage of any dislocations that may cause Carvana’s expected return to meet our high hurdle rate for re-investment.”

Click to continue reading and see the Top 5 High Growth Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: No positions. Top 10 High Growth Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Pinterest vs. The Trade Desk

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) both play important roles in helping brands and marketers reach potential customers. They compete in the digital ad space, a massive and growing market.

  • Is Pinterest (PINS) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks for the Coming Market Correction

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) revealed the essential nature of its business early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon was one of them, and it proved just how critical its online business model was to everyone's survival. Amazon's cloud business also shone as an essential service, keeping many businesses solvent when they couldn't open their doors.

  • 3 Stocks We Bought in the Tech Sell-Off

    Rising interest rates are to blame. To that end, three Fool.com contributors recently purchased PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TSIA) during the downturn. Nicholas Rossolillo (PayPal Holdings): PayPal had a great year last year.

  • Vaxart or Inovio: Which Is More Likely to Double Your Money?

    There are many ways to examine a stock's potential. Players predict which stocks will outperform or underperform the S&P 500 over a particular time frame. It also rates each stock according to the number of players who say it will beat the S&P 500.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are 40% Off

    Most people who have been following the stock market over the past year know the name Cathie Wood. Despite her overall successes, though, her funds do hold a few stocks that have fallen out of favor with Wall Street. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) are down significantly from their recent highs.

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • 'What the hell is wrong with us?' Newsom condemns recent attacks

    "The idea that we are today in 2021 still having conversations we were having in 1881, a year before the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1882, is painful and infuriating at the same time," Newsom said. "What the hell is wrong with us?"

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're looking for a hot area in which to invest, you'll definitely want to check out the healthcare sector. Over the past two decades, though, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has pioneered the use of robotic surgical technology. There's still a lot of room for Intuitive Surgical to grow.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Alabama's Alex Leatherwood a standout with experience, size

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with our No. 46 overall prospect, Bama's massive left tackle who is effective run and pass blocking.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for Biden's Next Big Plan

    These companies could make a killing if President Biden's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill makes it through Congress.

  • Dow ends lower as Fed decision on bank capital sinks financial stocks

    Stocks finished mixed Friday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost ground as a decision by the Federal Reserve not to extend a temporary rule relaxing bank capital requirements pressured the financial sector. The Dow lost around 234 points, or 0.7%, to close near 32,628, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 fell around 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,912, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bounced back from earlier weakness to rise about 99 points, or 0.8%, to end near 13,215. Bank stocks fell, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. losing 1.6%, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shed 1.1%. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each lost 0.8%.

  • Poor shooting dooms UConn in NCAA tournament loss to Maryland

    Shooting just over 32 percent from the field, UConn could not dig themselves out of an early hole and lost in the opening round of the NCAA tournament to Maryland, 63-54. Despite the disappointing end to their year, Head Coach Dan Hurley and senior forward Isaiah Whaley thought the program made great strides this season.

  • Farmworker Clash Pits Union Access, Property Rights at Top Court

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a half century, labor organizers in California have had a unusual right: Under a state regulation, they can walk onto the premises of an agricultural business and recruit workers to join a union.The regulation is now before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that critics are looking to turn into a blockbuster decision strengthening property rights and curbing regulatory power. The court will hear arguments Monday on a constitutional challenge to a 1975 rule that grew out of the efforts of Cesar Chavez to give farm workers collective bargaining rights.Conservative legal groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are opposing the access regulation, and trying to leverage a court that in recent years has bolstered the rights of landowners and curbed the clout of unions. It will be the first case on those topics for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation in October gave the court an even stronger conservative majority.The case was filed by two businesses that have tangled with union organizers: Cedar Point Nursery, which grows strawberry plants in the northern California town of Dorris, and Fowler Packing Co., a Fresno grower of grapes and other fruits. They say the regulation strips agricultural companies of their right to control who comes onto their property and forces them to allow disruptive protests. The growers are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, an advocacy group that fights what it views as government overreach.“The aim of the access regulation isn’t to set up a table and inform,” said Joshua Thompson, a foundation lawyer who will argue against the rule on Monday. “It’s to intimidate, and that’s exactly what they tried to do to both of our clients.”Farm WorkersThe regulation implements California’s Agriculture Labor Relations Act, a 1975 law that gave farm workers in that state the type of collective bargaining rights other laborers already had under federal law.The access regulation, however, goes beyond federal law, saying a specified number of union organizers can be on farm property during non-work hours for three hours a day, as much as 120 days a year.The provision is “absolutely critical” for ensuring that workers understand their rights, said Victoria Hassid, chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, which issued the regulation.“A key component of the act is ensuring that workers are able to, if they choose, advocate to work together to fight for better working conditions,” Hassid said in an interview. “This really fundamentally is about being able to know that those rights exist.”The question at the Supreme Court is whether the access regulation violates the constitutional provision that requires “just compensation” when the government takes private property for public purposes. A San Francisco-based federal appeals court upheld the regulation.Bright LineThe growers say the constitutional clause automatically kicks in whenever a regulation takes an “easement” -- that is, when the government gives someone else the right to use private property. That bright-line approach “protects the fundamental right of property owners to exclude trespassers from their property,” the companies said in a court filing.The growers compare their case to a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that said New York was taking private property by requiring landlords to allow the installation of cable-television equipment in their buildings.But 17 states and the District of Columbia said the categorical approach would mean a “sea change,” and raise questions about a “staggering array” of laws that rely on government inspections of private property for health and safety reasons.The growers and their allies say those inspection laws wouldn’t be affected. The Chamber of Commerce said the government would still be able to require health and safety inspections as a condition for getting a needed license.Biden ChangeThe Biden administration is backing the California regulation but won’t be arguing Monday. In a two-page letter in February, acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the government’s longstanding view is that “physical entry on property short of a permanent occupation does not warrant the application of a categorical rule and is instead appropriately analyzed under a case-specific framework.”Prelogar’s letter was a change of position for the government after the Trump administration filed a brief opposing the regulation.Worker advocates say the California access regulation is even more important than it was in 1975 for informing vulnerable farm laborers of their rights. Those workers as a group are less educated, less likely to speak English, and more likely to be immigrants now than when the regulation was enacted, said Mario Martinez, who filed a brief defending the regulation for the United Farm Workers of America.“Outside of employers where there’s a collective bargaining agreement, you have routine violations of basic minimum wage laws, overtime laws, health and safety laws,” Martinez said. “You have rampant wage theft. You have a crisis of sexual harassment. In some cases, we uncovered forced labor, slavery where workers are being held against their will.”But Mike Fahner, whose Cedar Point Nursery is at the center of the case, says the regulation no longer makes sense in the age of social media. Fahner sued after organizers came to his nursery in 2015.“You can communicate with people around the world effectively without having to have access to a person’s private property and place of business,” he said.The case is Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 20-107.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Disabled Asian man's car set on fire in Redwood City

    "How am I going to get to work on Monday?" A Redwood City man with disabilities came outside to find someone had set his car on fire. Jun is Asian, and his sister is concerned this could be racially motivated.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    These stocks could fall in tough times, but they have the balance sheets and staying power to come out stronger the other side.

  • Celebrities Who Are Not as Rich as You Think

    As it turns out, even the most famous folks can wind up burdened by debt, causing them to go from riches to rags.

  • Is Hilton (HLT) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    With the fourth-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT). Is HLT stock […]

  • Family Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of Suicide

    The family of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) founder and CEO Kent Taylor said his death was the result of suicide. What Happened: Taylor's family has issued a statement confirming this, according to local radio station WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, where Texas Roadhouse is based. The family said Taylor had fought through a case of COVID-19 but then suffered symptoms afterward, including severe tinnitus. Police said Taylor's body was in a field on his property. WDRB reported that an autopsy still needs to be completed before an official cause of death is released. News of his death first came out on Friday. What's Next: Taylor founded the business in 1993 and followed a classic entrepreneurial uphill battle to make it a success. The company said its President Jerry Morgan will immediately take over the CEO role. Morgan has been with the company since 1997 and was already included in the company's succession planning. Shares of Texas Roadhouse ended down slightly on Friday at $95.71, a drop of 0.48% on the day. Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaShort Sellers Are Increasingly Targeting SPACs: WSJFanDuel Parent Considering IPO As Investors Push For Spinoff© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million in 1 Year

    The fifth best-performing large-cap over the trailing 12 months is hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). One of the biggest catalysts in Plug's sails is the Biden administration. President Joe Biden's victory in November, followed by Democrats winning a slim majority in the Senate, meant that Democrats would potentially have a pathway forward to pass clean-energy bills.