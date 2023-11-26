Who are the top 10 highest-paid employees in Beaufort County public schools?

Beaufort County schools will spend $1.7 million compensating its 10 highest-paid employees this year. In total, they’ll spend $177.7 million on staff salaries, according to the approved 2023-24 budget.

The top 10 highest-paid employees are all in administrative or operational positions — you won’t find any classroom teachers on the list — and 7 of 10 are women.

For context, some salaries are compared to similar positions in the Richland 2 school district. Richland 2 has more than 27,000 students, Richland 2, which is about 5,500 fewer students than Beaufort County’s 21,500.

The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act allows employee salaries equaling $50,000 or more annually to be released. Here are the highest-paid employees according to an Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette FOIA request.

1. Frank Rodriguez — $251,254

Rodriguez is the superintendent and his contract goes until 2028. The Richland 2 school district pays its new superintendent an annual salary of $230,000, according to a district contract.

2. Tonya Crosby — $174,883

Crosby is the chief financial officer. In Richland 2, the senior financial officer made $187,303 in 2022, according to govsalaries.com.

3. Alice Walton — $174,833

Walton is the chief administrative and human resources officer. The positon made $146,842 in 2022, according to govsalaries.com.

4. Mary Stratos — $168,073

Stratos is the chief instructional services officer. In Richland 2, the position made $166,473 in 2022, according to govsalaries.com.

5. Mellow Lee — $167,606

Lee was recently hired as the deputy superintendent. In Richland 2, the deputy superintendent made $176,800 in 2022, according to govsalaries.com.

6. Wendy Cartledge — $166,333

Cartledge is the chief legal officer. In Richland 2, general counsel made $162,760 in 2022, according to govsalaries.com.

7. Dale Crawford — $152,119

Crawford is a human resources officer.

8. N’Kia Campbell — $152,119

Campbell is an officer of academic initiatives.

9. Juliet White — $152,119

White leads the district’s student services divison.

10. Robert Oetting — $147,769

Oetting is the chief operations officer. In Richland 2, the position made $139,526 in 2022, according to govsalaries.com.