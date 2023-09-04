Top 10 highest-paying jobs in Lafayette, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data

Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Nationally, the top 50 highest-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor's degree, and many require a master's, doctorate, or another advanced degree. Workers with a bachelor’s degree had median weekly earnings of $1,305 in 2020, compared with $781 for workers with a high school diploma, BLS data shows.

According to Stacker, the highest earners in the United States are what you would expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives and corporate leaders.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Lafayette.

Below are the 10 top-paying jobs ranked by Stacker using the Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

10. Pharmacists

Median annual wage: $123,700

Median hourly wage: $59.47

Total employment: 530 people (2.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

9. Optometrists

Median annual wage: $125,990

Median hourly wage: $60.57

Total employment: 30 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

8. Industrial production managers

Median annual wage: $127,800

Median hourly wage: $61.44

Total employment: 180 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

7. Nurse practitioners

Median annual wage: $129,290

Median hourly wage: $62.16

Total employment: 440 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

6. Physical scientists, all other

Median annual wage: $156,000

Median hourly wage: $75

Total employment: 30 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

5. Architectural and engineering managers

Median annual wage: $164,280

Median hourly wage: $78.98

Total employment: 140 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

4. Nurse anesthetists

Median annual wage: $183,780

Median hourly wage: $88.36

Total employment: 130 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

3. Chief executives

Median annual wage: $213,550

Median hourly wage: $102.67

Total employment: 30 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

2. Physicians, all other

Median annual wage: $226,120

Median hourly wage: $108.71

Total employment: 390 people (2.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

1. Anesthesiologists

Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

Total employment: 40 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals highest paying jobs in Lafayette