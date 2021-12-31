Top 10 local news stories of 2021: No. 1 -- Ten killed in shooting at Boulder King Soopers

Dec. 31—It was the year "You never think it could happen here" happened here.

Ten people were gunned down in a mass shooting at a south Boulder King Soopers in March, the deadliest shooting in Boulder County history.

A gunman, identified by police as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, opened fire outside the store and then inside the store, killing nine civilians and Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, who was the first law enforcement officer to arrive on scene.

Another officer injured Alissa in an exchange of gunfire, and Alissa surrendered to police. He was armed with a Ruger AR-556 that police said he legally bought from a gun store in Arvada.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.

Alissa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

The 47 total attempted murder counts account for 15 civilians and 11 law enforcement personnel, with some of the people being named as victims of attempted murder under two different theories, after deliberation and extreme indifference.

The murder counts are all Class 1 felonies that carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The attempted murder counts are Class 2 felonies and the magazine counts are Class 6 felonies, while the first-degree assault charge is a Class 3 felony.

To date, investigators have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting or a reason the Boulder King Soopers store was targeted, and it may be some time before residents get any answers. Alissa's case will not be able to move forward for at least a few months after he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

He has been transferred to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo to begin treatment, and a judge ordered the state hospital to issue updates every 30 days and scheduled a review hearing for March 15.

Once he is deemed competent enough to proceed, Alissa still has to go through a preliminary hearing before attorneys can even move to an arraignment to begin considering plea deals or trial settings.

The shooting also reignited the debate around gun control, specifically around Boulder's overturned ban on assault weapons.

Meanwhile, the King Soopers store is hoping to reopen in January, the next step in a long journey of healing for a community rocked by unimaginable tragedy.

Top 10 local news stories of 2021

Through today, the Daily Camera has counted down the top stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper's editors.

10. CU men's basketball team heads to tournament after COVID killed 2020 chances

9. Fairview students protest handling of sexual assault complaints

8. CU Boulder sanctions visiting professor John Eastman over backing Trump's claim election was stolen

7. Boulder reckons with homelessness

6. Mark Kennedy departs CU after short, contentious presidency

5. CU South annexation agreement approved

4. Riot shakes up University Hill

3. City Council flips progressive but Bedrooms, Save CU South ultimately fail

2. COVID-19 pandemic gives rise to protests around masks and vaccine mandates

1.Ten killed in shooting at Boulder King Soopers