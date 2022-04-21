Top 10 Losers Today

Aima Zaheer
·5 min read

In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks losing on Thursday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to the Top 5 Losers Today.

The US stock market is mixed today as the investors are positively processing the earnings of notable companies despite the lingering concern related to the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and rising inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow 30 Index are up 0.19% and 0.34%, respectively. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ Composite Index is down 0.1% as of 11:50 AM ET. Some of the stocks losing today include Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), and Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Gil C / Shutterstock.com

Let’s look at why these stocks are losing today and discuss how hedge funds are positioned in them.

10. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has plummeted over 5.65% as of 11:51 AM ET after the Los Gatos, California-based streaming giant was downgraded from a Hold to a Buy rating by David Heger at Edward Jones following the Q1 2022 miss. Furthermore, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock was also downgraded from a Buy to a Hold rating by Manuel Muehl at DZ Bank with a price target of $280. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell to a 52-week low of $212.51 yesterday following the Q1 2022 results.

According to data compiled by Insider Monkey, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was in the portfolio of 113 hedge funds as of Q4 2021, with a combined value of $14.47 billion. Beech Hill Partners had a stake worth over $3 million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during Q1 2022.

9. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) has fallen 16.12% as of 11:51 AM ET after the Norwalk, Connecticut-based seller of print and digital document products and services missed its Q1 2022 earnings estimates as higher costs impacted the bottom line adversely. Although revenue declined by 2.5% YoY to $1.67 billion, it outperformed the consensus estimates of $1.63 billion. However, Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) reported a non-GAAP loss of 12 cents. Meanwhile, the analysts anticipated Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) to report a non-GAAP profit of 13 cents. One of the few positive takeaways was the better-than-expected guidance for FY22, as the company anticipates revenue of $7.1 billion as opposed to the analysts' estimates of $7.05 billion.

Out of the 924 hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey, 23 funds held a stake in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) as of Q4 2021.

8. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is down 6.29% as of 11:51 AM ET after the Atlanta, Georgia-based consumer rating agency was downgraded from an Outperform to an In-Line rating by David Togut at Evercore ISI. Furthermore, the analyst slashed the target price on Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by over 41% to $200 and also removed the stock from the Top Picks List for 2022. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) lowered its 2022 revenue guidance by $100 million to incorporate the impact of the faster-than-expected decline in the mortgage market credit inquiries. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) also slashed its EPS guidance by 50 cents due to a decline in revenue and the flow of income from non-controlling interest in its joint venture in Russia.

As of Q4 2021, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was held by 41 hedge funds.

7. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined over 12.32% as of 11:52 AM ET after the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based aluminum producer was downgraded from a Buy to a Neutral rating by Alexander Hacking at Citi with a price target of $84. The target price assumes a downside of over 3.3% from yesterday's closing price. The Citi global commodity team is getting off the aluminum bull train. The analyst thinks that Alcoa Corporation's (NYSE:AA) stock is now fairly valued, following the 100% appreciation in the stock price in the last year and a 50% rise since the start of 2022. Hacking also added that the restart of the Chinese smelters along with weak demand due to the Chinese lockdown and inflation globally could result in a near-term cap on Alcoa Corporation's (NYSE:AA) stock price.

Overall, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) was held by 41 hedge funds at the end of the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management was long over 6 million shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) during Q4 2021.

6. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has lost 5.91% of its market value as of 11:52 AM ET after the target price of the Tempe, Arizona-based online used car retailer was slashed by over 38.4% to $85 by Brad Erickson at RBC Capital. The analyst maintained a Sector Perform rating on Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) stock. He stated that the Q1 2022 results highlighted ‘everything feared.’ Furthermore, the share offering of $1 billion leaves a low margin of error for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), which is trying to achieve a 'lofty' long-term vision. Erickson thinks that he needs to see more unit growth to justify the hyper-growth trajectory adopted by Carvana.

As of Q4 2021, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was in the portfolio of 56 hedge funds.

In addition to Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), some other companies losing today include Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), and Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Click to continue reading and see the Top 5 Losers Today.

Suggested Articles:

Disclose. None. Top 10 Losers Today is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Utah Etsy vendors react to platform increasing fees, thousands of vendors going on strike

    With Etsy increasing selling fees twice in the last year, including the e-commerce company's recent fee increase from 5 percent to 6.5 percent for vendors, some are starting to consider other platforms.

  • 10 Companies Making Noise After Posting Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 companies making noise after posting their earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Companies Making Noise After Posting Their Earnings Reports. Electric vehicle giant Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), health care giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and […]

  • Should You Now Consider Buying Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Invest in According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten technology stocks to invest in according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. If you want to skip the details about the billionaire hedge fund owner and his firm and jump to the top five stocks in this list then take a look at the 5 […]

  • Why Netflix Stock Flopped Again Today

    The company is hit with a tidal wave of analyst downgrades and price target cuts as investors continue to bail.

  • How Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Clients May be Acquired by Amazon's "Buy With Prime" Service

    Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) competitive edge comes from letting small retailers become big by helping them build an online store in a cost-effective way. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has now more aggressively entered this space, with its new "Buy With Prime" service. Today, we will analyze the possible implications of this development.

  • Why Liberty Oilfield Services Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Fueling the oil field service company's stock price was its strong first-quarter results. Liberty Oilfield Services generated $793 million of revenue in the first quarter, up 16% from last quarter. The oilfield service company is benefiting from a boom in demand for fracking equipment and services fueled by higher oil prices.

  • What's in the Offing for Hertz Global (HTZ) in Q1 Earnings?

    Favorable pricing for rental cars and upbeat demand for used vehicles are likely to have aided Hertz's (HTZ) Q1 performance.

  • Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter and expects to lose 2 million more. Now the stock reckoning is underway

    It's the biggest drop in almost 10 years.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Market Rally's Ugly Reversal; Tesla Slashes Sharp Gain

    The market rally reversed sharply lower on Fed chief Jerome Powell comments. Tesla slashed big gains. Here's what to do.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    When a recession hits, you want to purchase shares of strong companies that can tide you through tough times.

  • Alcoa Sinks as Aluminum Shipments Fall in Sign of Waning Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp. shares dropped the most in eight months after the aluminum producer said sales slumped as prolonged supply-chain disruptions curbed shipments, raising concern that the tie-ups may erode customer demand for the metal.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is Start

  • 10 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we will look at 10 best blockchain stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip reading about blockchain technology and how it is transforming various industries other than the fintech industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy in 2022. Back in the day, blockchain technology […]

  • Why Bill Ackman gave up on Netflix just three months after buying the stock

    Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd., in a letter to shareholders, said Wednesday it sold its investment in Netflix Inc.

  • Roblox Lures Pro Game Developers Who Compete With Coding Kids

    (Bloomberg) -- In the fall of 2018, Mary Rukavina was enjoying her first day of college at the University of Minnesota, where she had enrolled to study biomedical engineering, when she received an intriguing call. RedManta, a video game studio founded that year, offered to pay Rukavina $5,000 a month to make games on Roblox, an online platform that allows people to program their own games and play games created by others.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Estate Planning Checklist: Five Things to Do Now

    Thinking about your own death isn't fun, but don't worry, planning for your estate does not actually have to be a difficult or lengthy process. Unless you have significant assets or complex wishes, making your estate plan can actually be … Continue reading → The post Estate Planning Checklist: Five Things to Do Now appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Return to Giant' documentary to be shown in Marfa, where 'Giant' was filmed

    If you are a James Dean fan, you might want to take a trip to Marfa this June for a screening of the documentary, "Return to Giant." Find out more.

  • AT&T earnings top estimates, phone subscribers grow

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for AT&T.