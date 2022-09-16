Top 10 Luxury Rentals in Arizona

Shutterstock.com

When you think of luxury destinations, your mind may not immediately take you to Arizona. But tucked away in the midst of the sprawling desert and moonlit mountains are some extravagant and enticing Airbnb rentals.

Airbnb "Luxe" listings are a grade above the rest, with 5-star properties and accommodations to match. They call to visitors who desire a luxurious vacation away from the typical resort. (Or to those of us who daydream on our lunch breaks.) Here is a round-up of the top 10 Airbnb Luxe rentals available in the Grand Canyon State.

Cochise Villa

Cochise Villa in Scottsdale

Nightly Rate: $1,736

The Cochise Villa sits on over an acre of land just outside of Scottsdale, within a 15-mile drive to four different golf courses in the area. Tuscan-inspired architectural touches like beamed ceilings and a tile fireplace create a cozy, yet luxurious, feel for up to 14 guests. Outdoor amenities include a saltwater pool, hot tub, al fresco dining areas, and games tables. Inside, guests can enjoy a crystal-stocked bar, in-home gym and steam room, and opulent main bath.

La Casa Con Vista

La Casa Con Vista

Nightly Rate: $3,500

Tucked in the hills of Camelback Mountain, La Casa Con Vista is an open-concept getaway that boasts views of the Phoenix city skyline. Staying in seems easy enough, though, with an infinity pool and hot tub, backyard putting green, and spacious modern common areas. One reviewer gives compliments to the personal chef recommended by the concierge during their stay. A trip designer, or concierge, service is available in Airbnb Luxe rentals.

The Brexley

The Brexley

Nightly Rate: $2,524

Landscape architect Donna Winters is the mind behind the lush greens and rugged cacti that form a unique botanical oasis at The Brexley in Scottsdale. Spacious patios are shaded by sprawling vines, and romantic lanterns hang above the outdoor dining area. These natural features compliment more modern design elements on the inside, and the hosts recommend setting either scene with a selection from the curated record collection in the den. Large cinder-block walls make the space feel secluded. I imagine you feel the luxury as soon as you step through the custom wood front door.

Norman Lykes House

Norman Lykes House

Nightly Rate: $1,395 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 10/28-11/1)

Philippine mahogany, Italian rose marble, Indian slate floors... Frank Lloyd Wright, you've done it again. The Norman Lykes House in Phoenix was designed by Wright to blend right into the hills of the desert. While this home only accommodates up to six guests, the open floor plan and three full bathrooms give guests adequate space. You might be hard-pressed to find a bad view (or a corner) in the house, as the round architectural design gives the windows a panoramic effect. A crescent pool completes the shape around back. Could be great for your next luxury vacation, or the next installation of the Dune films.

The Sundown Estate

The Sundown Estate

Nightly Rate: $3,528 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 11/26-11/30)

The sprawling Sundown Estate in Scottsdale is built to entertain, with a private pool, water slide, playground, minigolf, shuffleboard, and half basketball court - to name a few. There is a formal dining room and extensive bar top seating in both living rooms, which could accommodate multiple families. Wood and stone accents give the modern design a natural touch. For guests looking for more activity, Old Scottsdale, golf, and mountain hiking options are a short drive away.

Amazing Outdoor Amenities Perfect for Family Fun

Family-Fun Villa Hosted by ScottsdaleRetreats LLC

Nightly Rate: $3015 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 10/28-11/1)

Two pools, tennis courts, putting greens, and a movie theater. It feels cheesy to write "but wait, there's more!" But there is. Inside this Scottsdale villa, visitors are greeted by opulent paintings and marble details. Multiple crystal chandeliers and a grand piano occupy common living spaces. The outdoor recreational spaces accommodate a range of family interests. The in-home movie theater is adorned with classic movie posters and red velvet curtains, complete with a large wooden bar in the back. Because if you're going for luxury, why not go big?

Unobstructed City Views at a High End Hillside Hideaway

High-End Hillside Hideaway Hosted by HolidayRental

Nightly Rate: $3,266 (Rate shown for 11/25-11/28)

Nestled at the top of Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, this rental boasts unobstructed views of the city from almost all angles. The upper deck, pool, and surrounding patio are spacious, leaving room for everyone to take in the sights. The property itself can accommodate 14 guests, with a main house and separate guest house. Complete with a hot tub and a designated game room.

Dream Maker Villa

Dream Maker Villa

Nightly Rate: $1,305 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 11/26-11/30)

For under $1,000 a night, visitors can enjoy this "resort-style" villa in Scottsdale with a variety of amenities inside and out. Inside, there is a large kitchen with high-end appliances, multiple dining areas, five bedrooms, an envy-inducing walk-in closet, and billiards. Activities continue outside with a pool and hot tub, cornhole pit, putting green, and second kitchen shaded by a dark wood pergola.

Manor on Valle Vista

Manor on Valle Vista

Nightly Rate: $4,500

Manor on Valle Vista in Phoenix creates a unique luxury experience by combining sleek, modern architecture with unconventional furniture and neon paintings of pop culture icons and street art. The blue-lit grand entry immediately fits the eccentric yet elegant decor throughout, and neon lighting can be found in the pool and hot tub at night as well. A swim-up bar top is a stand-out in the middle of the pool. The manor can hold up to 16 guests, and luckily has several washing machines to accommodate.

Jackrabbit Luxury Villa

Jackrabbit Luxury Villa

Nightly Rate: $1,774 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 11/26-11/30)

A mountain-top view, pink pillars, and towering palm trees surround the elegant pool at Jackrabbit Luxury Villa in Paradise Valley. The interior features classic arched windows and doorways, down to the bay windows in the shower of the first full bathroom. The oak wood study and large wine cellar are also architectural eye-catchers. Outside, there is well-manicured landscaping surrounding the patio with a pool, hot tub, and fire pit.

Rates shown are for stays booked from 10/28-10/31, unless otherwise indicated.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 10 Luxury Rentals in Arizona