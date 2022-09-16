Top 10 Luxury Rentals in Arizona

Bridget Murray
·5 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

When you think of luxury destinations, your mind may not immediately take you to Arizona. But tucked away in the midst of the sprawling desert and moonlit mountains are some extravagant and enticing Airbnb rentals.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Airbnb "Luxe" listings are a grade above the rest, with 5-star properties and accommodations to match. They call to visitors who desire a luxurious vacation away from the typical resort. (Or to those of us who daydream on our lunch breaks.) Here is a round-up of the top 10 Airbnb Luxe rentals available in the Grand Canyon State.

Cochise Villa
Cochise Villa

Cochise Villa in Scottsdale

Nightly Rate: $1,736

The Cochise Villa sits on over an acre of land just outside of Scottsdale, within a 15-mile drive to four different golf courses in the area. Tuscan-inspired architectural touches like beamed ceilings and a tile fireplace create a cozy, yet luxurious, feel for up to 14 guests. Outdoor amenities include a saltwater pool, hot tub, al fresco dining areas, and games tables. Inside, guests can enjoy a crystal-stocked bar, in-home gym and steam room, and opulent main bath.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

La Casa Con Vista
La Casa Con Vista

La Casa Con Vista

Nightly Rate: $3,500

Tucked in the hills of Camelback Mountain, La Casa Con Vista is an open-concept getaway that boasts views of the Phoenix city skyline. Staying in seems easy enough, though, with an infinity pool and hot tub, backyard putting green, and spacious modern common areas. One reviewer gives compliments to the personal chef recommended by the concierge during their stay. A trip designer, or concierge, service is available in Airbnb Luxe rentals.

The Brexley
The Brexley

The Brexley

Nightly Rate: $2,524

Landscape architect Donna Winters is the mind behind the lush greens and rugged cacti that form a unique botanical oasis at The Brexley in Scottsdale. Spacious patios are shaded by sprawling vines, and romantic lanterns hang above the outdoor dining area. These natural features compliment more modern design elements on the inside, and the hosts recommend setting either scene with a selection from the curated record collection in the den. Large cinder-block walls make the space feel secluded. I imagine you feel the luxury as soon as you step through the custom wood front door.

Norman Lykes House
Norman Lykes House

Norman Lykes House

Nightly Rate: $1,395 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 10/28-11/1)

Philippine mahogany, Italian rose marble, Indian slate floors... Frank Lloyd Wright, you've done it again. The Norman Lykes House in Phoenix was designed by Wright to blend right into the hills of the desert. While this home only accommodates up to six guests, the open floor plan and three full bathrooms give guests adequate space. You might be hard-pressed to find a bad view (or a corner) in the house, as the round architectural design gives the windows a panoramic effect. A crescent pool completes the shape around back. Could be great for your next luxury vacation, or the next installation of the Dune films.

The Sundown Estate
The Sundown Estate

The Sundown Estate

Nightly Rate: $3,528 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 11/26-11/30)

The sprawling Sundown Estate in Scottsdale is built to entertain, with a private pool, water slide, playground, minigolf, shuffleboard, and half basketball court - to name a few. There is a formal dining room and extensive bar top seating in both living rooms, which could accommodate multiple families. Wood and stone accents give the modern design a natural touch. For guests looking for more activity, Old Scottsdale, golf, and mountain hiking options are a short drive away.

Amazing Outdoor Amenities Perfect for Family Fun
Amazing Outdoor Amenities Perfect for Family Fun

Family-Fun Villa Hosted by ScottsdaleRetreats LLC

Nightly Rate: $3015 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 10/28-11/1)

Two pools, tennis courts, putting greens, and a movie theater. It feels cheesy to write "but wait, there's more!" But there is. Inside this Scottsdale villa, visitors are greeted by opulent paintings and marble details. Multiple crystal chandeliers and a grand piano occupy common living spaces. The outdoor recreational spaces accommodate a range of family interests. The in-home movie theater is adorned with classic movie posters and red velvet curtains, complete with a large wooden bar in the back. Because if you're going for luxury, why not go big?

Unobstructed City Views at a High End Hillside Hideaway
Unobstructed City Views at a High End Hillside Hideaway

High-End Hillside Hideaway Hosted by HolidayRental

Nightly Rate: $3,266 (Rate shown for 11/25-11/28)

Nestled at the top of Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, this rental boasts unobstructed views of the city from almost all angles. The upper deck, pool, and surrounding patio are spacious, leaving room for everyone to take in the sights. The property itself can accommodate 14 guests, with a main house and separate guest house. Complete with a hot tub and a designated game room.

Dream Maker Villa
Dream Maker Villa

Dream Maker Villa

Nightly Rate: $1,305 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 11/26-11/30)

For under $1,000 a night, visitors can enjoy this "resort-style" villa in Scottsdale with a variety of amenities inside and out. Inside, there is a large kitchen with high-end appliances, multiple dining areas, five bedrooms, an envy-inducing walk-in closet, and billiards. Activities continue outside with a pool and hot tub, cornhole pit, putting green, and second kitchen shaded by a dark wood pergola.

Manor on Valle Vista
Manor on Valle Vista

Manor on Valle Vista

Nightly Rate: $4,500

Manor on Valle Vista in Phoenix creates a unique luxury experience by combining sleek, modern architecture with unconventional furniture and neon paintings of pop culture icons and street art. The blue-lit grand entry immediately fits the eccentric yet elegant decor throughout, and neon lighting can be found in the pool and hot tub at night as well. A swim-up bar top is a stand-out in the middle of the pool. The manor can hold up to 16 guests, and luckily has several washing machines to accommodate.

Jackrabbit Luxury Villa
Jackrabbit Luxury Villa

Jackrabbit Luxury Villa

Nightly Rate: $1,774 (4-night minimum stay, rate shown for 11/26-11/30)

A mountain-top view, pink pillars, and towering palm trees surround the elegant pool at Jackrabbit Luxury Villa in Paradise Valley. The interior features classic arched windows and doorways, down to the bay windows in the shower of the first full bathroom. The oak wood study and large wine cellar are also architectural eye-catchers. Outside, there is well-manicured landscaping surrounding the patio with a pool, hot tub, and fire pit.

More From GOBankingRates

Rates shown are for stays booked from 10/28-10/31, unless otherwise indicated.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 10 Luxury Rentals in Arizona

Recommended Stories

  • I've been visiting Disney World for over 25 years. My favorite ride is tucked into an easily forgotten corner of Epcot.

    Thrill seekers may rush to Expedition Everest or Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at the parks, but I prefer the chill Living With the Land ride at Epcot.

  • I spent $2,700 to stay 3 nights in the cheapest room aboard Disney's newest cruise ship. While it didn't have a window, my stateroom exceeded my expectations.

    Inside staterooms aboard the Disney Wish cruise offer one bed, a convertible sofa, mini fridge, full-length mirror, bathtub, flat-screen TV, and more.

  • American Airlines to relocate hundreds of SFO flight attendants

    "It's a sad day. It feels like a kick in the gut." Some of the flight attendants being relocated have been with American Airlines for anywhere from 20 to 40 years.

  • Michigan fall colors: Check out these scenic drives across the state

    While road trips are usually reserved for warm weather, consider taking a road trip this fall to explore Michigan's fall colors.

  • United just announced a landmark nonstop route to Dubai in new partnership with Emirates

    The new daily flight will connect United customers to over 100 cities in Asia and beyond as part of a new codeshare agreement with Emirates.

  • Japan set to waive some visa requirements in October to boost tourism- Nikkei

    Following the change, Japan will not require visas for short-term travelers from the United States and certain other countries, and will scrap the daily entry cap of 50,000 people, the media outlet said. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the changes in the coming days, the report said. With the yen languishing near a 24-year low against the dollar, owing to a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, the Japanese government could benefit from capitalising on the increased buying power of tourists by easing travel requirements, the report added.

  • 7 House of the Dragon Filming Locations You’ll Want to Visit

    The Game of Thrones prequel was filmed at castles and in breathtaking nature in England, Portugal, and Spain

  • Why these Arizona restaurants are the best in America, according to Bon Appétit magazine

    A Tucson eatery and a Phoenix restaurant were named among the 50 best new restaurants in America by Bon Appétit magazine on their 2022 list.

  • Texas reportedly spent $280k during Arch Manning's official recruitment visit

    No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning committed to Texas three days after an extravagant weekend in Austin.

  • United and Emirates Team Up to Offer New Connections, Perks, and a Direct U.S.-Dubai Flight

    It'll be easier than ever for their passengers to travel the globe thanks to this new partnership.

  • Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Fall and Winter Flights Starting at Just $59

    The sale is on now through Oct. 3.

  • 5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping

    Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping.

  • What it's like to stay in a Chinese quarantine hotel

    China has been imposing lockdowns in isolated parts of the country since January 2020. With its Zero Covid strategy, the nation has lived in a bubble, shielding itself from the outside world since the pandemic began. In the past two years, it has adopted some of the strictest policies on inbound travel in the world, but the Civil Aviation Administration of China plans to “restore the international market” between 2023-25, and in recent months Beijing has started to make adjustments to its inboun

  • 5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

    It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...

  • Queen's funeral: Heathrow cancels flights on Monday

    The UK's biggest airport said it is altering its schedule to ensure the skies over London fall quiet during the proceedings.

  • A large ship with personalized service: Sun Princess ship to join Princess Cruises fleet in 2024

    Princess Cruises' new ship Sun Princess is set to join the line's fleet in early 2024.

  • People concerned in wake of recent crime wave in Memphis tourism could be impacted

    Some business owners and city officials worry the recent crime may keep people from visiting Memphis.

  • Tallest Tower in Sri Lanka Throws Open Its Doors to Tourists

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%A 350-meter tall China-funded tower will be the main attraction for Sri Lanka to lure tourists to the bankrupt country.Shaped like a gigantic long-

  • Migrants flown to Massachusetts say they were misled

    STORY: Eliomar Aguero who's a migrant from Venezuela said he didn't know he was going to be sent there."I wanted to live in Washington, but it didn't work out the way I wanted," he said. "God put me here for a reason. We're going to fly to Boston."Lisa Belcastro who volunteers for an emergency shelter said it's been a massive community effort to look after the new arrivals."So, we... we have some Venezuelan refugees, who have... they arrived on Martha's Vineyard. No one knew they were coming. And so there has been a massive community effort to provide them with housing and care and any... any legal advice that we can... we can give them."The two flights on Wednesday carried about 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, a Martha's Vineyard Airport official said.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024, took credit for the two flights, which originated in San Antonio, Texas, and stopped in Florida on the way to Martha's Vineyard.The White House and residents of the vacation enclave called it a "political stunt," as DeSantis joins Republican governors from Texas and Arizona in sending migrants north. The governors have sought to highlight the two parties' differences on immigration policy and shift the burden of caring for immigrants to Democratic areas.One Venezuelan migrant who arrived at Martha's Vineyard identified himself as Luis, 27, and said he and nine relatives were promised a flight to Massachusetts, along with shelter, support for 90 days, help with work permits and English lessons. He said they were surprised when their flight landed on an island.He said the promises came from a woman who gave her name as "Perla" who approached his family on the street outside a San Antonio shelter after they crossed from Mexico and U.S. border authorities released them with an immigration court date.He said the woman, who also put them up in a hotel, did not provide a last name or any affiliation, but asked them to sign a liability waiver."We are scared," he said, adding he and others felt they were lied to. "I hope they give us help."Residents of Martha's Vineyard rallied to aid the confused migrants and offered housing at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.Martha's Vineyard is best known as a summer retreat populated mostly by affluent liberal Americans, including former President Barack Obama, a Democrat who owns a multimillion-dollar vacation home there.

  • See clueless tourists run right along the edge of Yellowstone's biggest hot spring

    The two people risked serious injury, and could have damaged the bacterial mats that give Grand Prismatic its colors