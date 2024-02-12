Top 10 most expensive Airbnb spots in New Jersey include $8,000 a night at Jersey Shore

If you're looking to stay in the lap of luxury this summer, you may not need to travel far.

According to BestBrokers, the most expensive vacation Airbnb in New Jersey for this upcoming summer is located right here at the Jersey Shore.

In addition to compiling a look at the most expensive Airbnbs around the country, BestBrokers offered up a list of the 10 priciest in each state, including New Jersey.

The abodes were ranked by total price for a seven-night stay in July 2024, including all cleaning fees, service fees, occupancy taxes and discounts.

You can read the full report at bestbrokers.com/2024/02/06/the-most-expensive-airbnb-in-every-u-s-state.

The most expensive Airbnb in New Jersey

So where is the most expensive vacation Airbnb rental in New Jersey?

According to BestBrokers, that would be a listing called Jersey Shore Lake House in Middletown. It has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms and comes in at a whopping $8,000 per night. That comes to $10,377 including fees and an eye-popping $72,640 for a seven-night stay in July 2024.

10 most expensive Airbnbs in New Jersey

Jersey Shore Lake House, Middletown (7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms)$8,000 per night, $10,377 including fees; $72,640 for a seven-night stay

Large Sunny Industrial Loft, Newark (2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms)$5,000 per night, $6,428 including fees; $44,998 for a seven-night stay

Beachfront Mansion, Brigantine (6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms)$4,562 per night, $5,663 including fees; $39,641 for a seven-night stay

Luxury home in Stone Harbor, Stone Harbor (7 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms)$3,929 per night, $5,152 including fees; $36,067 for a seven-night stay

Surf City Escape, Surf City (6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms)$4,000 per night, $5,143 including fees; $35,999 for a seven-night stay

Mantoloking’s Nantucket South, Mantoloking (4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms)$3,800 per night, $4,885 including fees; $34,198 for a seven-night stay

Spectacular Oceanfront house, Long Beach (7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms)$3,400 per night, $4,638 including fees; $32,463 for a seven-night stay

Brigantine Beach Retreat, Brigantine (7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms)$3,667 per night, $4,570 including fees; $31,988 for a seven-night stay

Dales Point, Mantoloking (6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms)$3,500 per night, $4,569 including fees; $31,981 for a seven-night stay

Home in Long Beach, Long Beach (6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms)$3,250 per night, $4,325 including fees; $30,278 for a seven-night stay

*Prices are based on a seven-night-stay in July 2024, including all taxes and fees (cleaning, Airbnb service fee, occupancy tax) and discounts

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Top 10 Airbnb vacation spots for summer 2024 include Jersey Shore