These are the top 10 most romantic restaurants in SLO County, according to Yelp

Nothing says “I love you” like sharing a meal with your sweetheart.

Whether you’re planning an intimate dinner or celebrating in spectacular style, San Luis Obispo County has plenty of options for foodies.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, here’s a list of the most romantic restaurants in San Luis Obispo County:

What are the top 10 romantic restaurants in SLO County?

These are the top 10 romantic restaurants in San Luis Obispo County, according to Yelp reviews.

Novo Restaurant and Lounge, San Luis Obispo

From the “absolutely gorgeous” creekside patio to the Asian fusion food and extensive wine list, Yelp reviewers found lots to love about this downtown San Luis Obispo mainstay at 726 Higuera St.

“I would recommend this romantic restaurant to anyone and everyone,” Kate O. of Fresno wrote.

Luna Red is on Chorro Street in San Luis Obispo. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Luna Red, San Luis Obispo

Located at 1023 Chorro St. in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, Luna Red is a happy hour haven complete with gourmet tacos, craft cocktails and Spanish paella, Yelp reviewers said.

The restaurant offers “great food for great vibes,” Yelp user Benjamin T. of San Jose wrote.

Ox + Anchor, San Luis Obispo

Classic steakhouse offerings, attentive servers and an “elegant and romantic” ambiance make this hotel-adjacent restaurant at 877 Palm St. in downtown San Luis Obispo a good choice for date night, Yelp reviewers said.

Thu N. of San Francisco awarded the eatery “5 stars for the great vibes, even better service and delicious food!”

Ventana Grill, Pismo Beach

If you’re looking for a romantic restaurant with “the most spectacular view of a beach in California,” go to Ventana Grill, Yelp reviewer Dallas C. of Fountain Valley wrote, describing it as “a fabulous place to eat.”

Breathtaking ocean views weren’t the only thing Yelp users liked about the restaurant at 2575 Price St. in Pismo Beach.

Other reviewers wrote about the helpful staff and Mexican-inspired menu options, including Ventana Grill’s famed all-you-can-eat brunch buffet.

The Alchemists’ Garden, Paso Robles

Innovative cocktails and globally-inspired dishes designed for sharing make this restaurant at 1144 Pine St. in Paso Robles a popular choice with Yelp reviewers.

“This place is epic!” wrote Taj A. of Los Angeles, who visited the restaurant for her one-year anniversary. “The food, the staff, the interior, it’s all executed perfectly!”

Blue Moon Over Avila wine bar and French bistro in Avila Beach offers patio seating with views of the ocean. Courtesy of Blue Moon Over Avila

Blue Moon Over Avila, Avila Beach

Located just blocks from the beach at 460 Front St. in Avila Beach, Blue Moon Over Avila serves up French cuisine in a charming atmosphere, Yelp reviewers said.

The delicious food and impeccable service make the restaurant “worth the trip to Avila Beach, Karen C. of Berkeley wrote on Yelp.

Blue Moon Over Avila is located just steps from the sand in Avila Beach. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Vista Steak and Seafood, Pismo Beach

Panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean provide a backdrop to meals at the appropriately named Vista Steak and Seafood, 1601 Price St. in Pismo Beach.

“It’s really a perfect spot for a romantic dinner,” wrote Yelp reviewer Nancy S. of Temple City, who also appreciated the surf-and-turf menu and attentive waitstaff. “High five to my husband for picking such an amazing dinner date ...”

The Savory Palette, Morro Bay

Stunning sunset views of Morro Rock and superb food pairings make this waterfront wine bar a popular spot for couples, Yelp reviewers say. It’s at 601 Embarcadero, Suite 5, in Morro Bay’s Marina Square Mall.

“You’ll not find a more romantic spot to sit comfortably and look out across the bay or watch a sunset,” Yelp reviewer Elizabeth M. of Templeton wrote. “The view will still you ... and make you breathe easier.”

Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar opened in Atascadero on Aug. 1, 2022. “The chairs, the light fixtures, the booths are all custom-made. ... Every finish is really nice,” owner Eric Peterson said. David Middlecamp/David Middlecamp@thetribunenews.

Cielo Ristorante & Rooftop Bar, Atascadero

Looking for the perfect place to wow your sweetheart? Yelp reviewer Tiffany A. of San Diego called this restaurant at 6400 El Camino Real in downtown Atascadero a “good date night spot for the Central Coast.”

Yelp reviewers praised the Italian restaurant’s gourmet dishes, welcoming atmosphere and attentive staff — highlighting its rooftop bar as the perfect place to enjoy a drink.

The rooftop bar at Cielo Ristorante in Atascadero offers comfortable seating with views Sunken Gardens and downtown. David Middlecamp/David Middlecamp@thetribunenews.

The Galley Seafood Grill and Bar, Morro Bay

Great views, friendly staff and generously portioned seafood dishes make this waterfront restaurant at 899 Embarcadero “a must in Morro Bay!” Ana M. of Orange wrote on Yelp.

Other Yelp reviewers complimented The Galley’s calming environment, with Mary Jo T. of Clovis calling it “one of the BEST restaurants on the Central Coast!”

The creekside patio is a popular spot with diners at Novo Restaurant and Lounge in San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com