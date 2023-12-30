Top 10: No. 2: Bohn Farm, Kanemoto Estates developments cause community contention

Dec. 30—Editor's note: The Times-Call is counting down the top 10 news stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper's editors.

Much to the dismay of many residents in the adjoining neighborhood, the Longmont City Council approved the 63-unit Bohn Farm development at 1313 Spruce Ave. in early October.

Developer Mark Young filed an application to construct up to 70 townhomes on the 5.85-acre Bohn Farm property, with a little less than one acre going to the city for a neighborhood park.

The Longmont Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the project's concept plan at the conclusion of a marathon, six-hour-long meeting in August.

The previous concept plan for the site, which was approved in 2020, was for 46 co-housing units but never came to fruition.

Residents, especially those who live in the Bohn Farm Neighborhood, raised myriad concerns about the project's density, potential impacts to the existing streets, overall compatibility and several other issues.

However, numerous other area residents, including some who want to live in Longmont but can't afford its high cost of housing, spoke up in favor of Young's proposal.

The project is slated to have a maximum density of roughly 12 units per acre, which city staff, based upon the city's development code, determined was consistent with the existing Residential — Mixed Neighborhood zoning district.

In addition to the Bohn Farm development, several other area residents brought up complaints about Boulder County having terminated a 41-year-old conservation easement on the southwest edge of Longmont. In doing so, the county paved the way for up to 426 "affordable" and "attainable" residential units on the 40-acre tract.

Although Known as the Kanemoto Estates Conservation Easement, the Kanemoto family actually sold the parcel in 2020.

------

Top 10

No. 10: A dangerous year on the roads

No. 9: Longmont doused with rain as city experiences wettest year since 1923

No. 8: Two convicted in Longmont postal murder case

No. 7: Proposition HH fails; property valuations rise

No. 6: Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns

No. 5: Dysfunction in Dacono

No. 4: Costco opens in Longmont

No. 3: Longmont's growth excites some, worries others