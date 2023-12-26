Top 10: No. 6: Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns

Dec. 26—Editor's note: The Times-Call is counting down the top 10 news stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper's editors.

Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from the Colorado House of Representatives in January, roughly two months after she was charged with various felonies.

In November 2022, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office charged Bernett with attempting to influence a public servant, forgery and providing false election information —all felonies — as well as perjury and procuring false registration, which are both misdemeanors.

Bernett later pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant as well as perjury and was sentenced to probation and community service.

She did not serve any prison time.

After not responding to multiple media outlets' requests for comment, including several from the Times-Call, Bernett broke her silence in early January in a prepared statement that was released by her attorney.

In it, Bernett said, "I am proud of what I have accomplished in my time in office and want to thank all the people who have supported and worked with me in moving Colorado forward."

Bernett was first elected in 2020.

Her residence, which is in unincorporated Boulder County south of Longmont, was redrawn into House District 19 during the redistricting process along with Erie, Firestone, Frederick and Dacono.

Prosecutors determined that Bernett rented an apartment in Louisville — without actually living in it — in order to represent House District 12, which includes Louisville, Lafayette, Niwot and Superior.

Investigators said they found "cobwebs" at Bernett's mostly empty apartment in Louisville.

The Boulder County Republicans' chairwoman at the time, Theresa Watson, filed the original complaint concerning Bernett's residency with the District Attorney's office.

Former Louisville City Councilman Kyle Brown went on to represent House District 12 in the state house.

------

Top 10

No. 10: A dangerous year on the roads

No. 9: Longmont doused with rain as city experiences wettest year since 1923

No. 8: Two convicted in Longmont postal murder case

No. 7: Proposition HH fails; property valuations rise