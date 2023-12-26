Top 10: No. 7: CU Boulder Education dean quits after departure of four women of color faculty

Dec. 25—Editor's note: The Daily Camera is counting down the top 10 news stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper's editors.

After an online document condemned the University of Colorado Boulder for "pushing out" four women of color faculty in the School of Education, the dean of the school decided to resign.

Kathy Schultz announced Sept. 28 that she's stepping down at the end of the year, citing the need to help the school move past recent challenges related to the resignations of the four women.

The document accused CU Boulder of fostering a racist climate in the School of Education and causing four female tenure-track faculty of color to leave their jobs.

Schultz confirmed four female faculty members of color left the School of Education by August — but didn't say why they resigned.

The document claimed that in addition to public attacks, harassment and bullying, the four women experienced downplaying of their achievements and commitments to students.

Some of the women also noted that they "felt deceived due to unmanageable workloads, unprofessionalism in faculty meetings, and visible power dynamics between leadership and faculty," the document said.

Based on the feedback from the exit interviews with the women who left, Schultz said, the School of Education is looking to ensure teaching loads are equitable, improve communication for policy and practices and develop ideas about how to provide more support for faculty across race, class and gender lines.

CU Boulder appointed Fernando Rosario-Ortiz as the interim dean on Nov. 15. More information about the national search for a permanent dean of the School of Education will be announced later in the spring semester.

