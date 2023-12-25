Top 10: No. 8: Frozen Dead Guy joins his namesake festival in Estes Park

Dec. 24—Editor's note: The Daily Camera is counting down the top 10 news stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper's editors. This is the second entry in the series.

Frozen Dead Guy Day is being held in Estes Park for the second year in a row on St. Patrick's Weekend. And this time, the Frozen Dead Guy will be there as well.

Grandpa Bredo Morstoel's body is being moved from a Tuff Shed in Nederland to the new International Cryonics Museum at the iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, the result of negotiations between Stanley owner John Cullen, Morstoel's family in Norway, and the Arizona-based nonprofit Alcor Life Extension Foundation.

Cullen had purchased the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival in December 2022 for $250,000 from two women in Nederlan.

Frozen Dead Guy Days started as a small community event in Nederland more than 20 years ago to celebrate Grandpa Bredo Morstoel, whose family kept him on ice in hope of one day bringing him back to life.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival went on a hiatus for two years before returning in 2022. The festival then relocated to Estes Park after the relationship between the event and Nederland deteriorated.

Nederland officials said in a letter to event organizers that Frozen Dead Guy Days would need to make several changes to hold the 2023 event. Officials cited in the letter that there were a lot of positive aspects of the event however there were several situations that caused disorganization and confusion.

According to a Facebook post from Frozen Dead Guy Days, the event is being held in Estes again in 2024, from March 15 to March 17.

CEO of Visit Estes Park, Kara Franker announced that, "Our community came together in a big way to make the first Frozen Dead Guy Days held in Estes Park last year a great success... In 2024, the event is shaping up to be bigger and better."

------

Top 10

No. 10: Boulder residents protest modular home factory on BVSD land

No. 9: Boulder voters approve Safe Zones ballot measure