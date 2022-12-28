The top 10 recession-proof jobs for 2023

Despite the looming risk of a recession, not all jobs are vulnerable to a possible downturn, according to a new report from Payscale.

Although technology industry layoffs have surged this year, for example, jobs in business services, health care, food services, and recreation and entertainment are likely to grow in 2023, the compensation research firm found. Here's a list of 10 jobs that Payscale expects to flourish next year even if the economy slumps.

Waiter

Waiters and other food servers were laid off en masse during the coronavirus pandemic as restaurants closed down. Many of those employees have not returned to food service roles, creating a huge demand for labor in the sector, Payscale said. Wages for waiters rose 30% in 2022 to a median of $19,900, excluding tips.

Private banker

A growing number of high-wealth Americans will look to private bankers for advice on how to safeguard their money from stubbornly high inflation and ongoing stock market volatility, Payscale said. Large banks, which have trimmed their ranks of investment bankers and mortgage-focused workers, are heavily recruiting private bankers. The median annual salary for private bankers shot up 25% this year to $93,000.

Media director

The labor market for media directors — people who execute advertising campaigns — is competitive, and even more companies will be looking to hire them next year. Salaries for media directors in 2022 increased 23% to a median of $108,000.

Emergency dispatcher

Dispatching police officers, firefighters and paramedics to emergencies has become an increasingly stressful job, Payscale said. As a result, local governments have boosted pay to attract more candidates to these roles. The median annual salary for emergency dispatchers rose 19% this year to $44,500.

Sales consultant

Sales consultants are responsible for launching product promotions — an even more crucial function for companies in an economy where inflation has sapped consumers' purchasing power. Salaries for sales consultants climbed 18% this year to a median of $56,800, Payscale found.

Microbiologist

Not surprisingly, microbiologists found many more job opportunities during the pandemic, especially those who study viruses and help develop vaccines, Payscale said. Laboratories and pharmaceutical companies will continue to seek more of these workers in the coming months. The median salary for microbiologists in 2022 rose 16% to $59,000.

Marketing and business development director

These employees are responsible for drumming up new customers, a role that will be increasingly important for companies in 2023, Payscale said. The median annual salary for marketing/business development roles increased 16% this year to $119,000.

Dock worker

Dock workers often operate in dangerous and unpleasant conditions, but U.S. ports couldn't function without them. And such employees, who load and unload ship cargo, will play a vital part in keeping the global supply chain humming, Payscale said. Salaries for dock workers grew 15% this year to a median of $41,100.

Electrocardiogram (EKG) technician

EKG technicians run the machines that monitor electrical activity in someone's heart. Payscale noted that EKG roles are expected to grow 22% by 2024, citing data from the U.S. Labor Department. Salaries for EKG techs in 2022 grew 15% to a median of $40,400.

Installation technician

Working as an installation tech — someone who connects electronic systems or equipment in homes and businesses — can be a solid career path for Americans without a college degree, Payscale said. The median annual salary for such roles rose 15% this year to $41,100.