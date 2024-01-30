Top 10: Reed Sheppard edges Juli Fulks, Lamar Jackson for 2nd in Ky. Sports Figure voting

The top 10 finishers in voting for the 2023 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award:

Did you know? The Lyon County star launched his journey to becoming Kentucky high school boys basketball’s all-time leading scorer as a seventh grader — when he scored 638 varsity points.

What the voters said: “(Perry is) the state’s all-time leading scorer on the basketball court, a scratch golfer and region runner-up in golf, and an all-around good kid off the court. Stops to sign autographs after games and picks up the trash around the team bench before leaving the floor.” — Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com

“Travis Perry lit up the state. At least here in West Kentucky, he was a daily conversation topic throughout the basketball season.” — Neal Bradley, Murray State University football play-by-play announcer

Sports Figure factoid: Perry also set a new boys hoops state record for made 3-pointers with 528.

Did you know? Sheppard ended his high school career at North Laurel with 3,727 career points, the third-most in Kentucky boys high school basketball history.

What the voters said: “Being a Kentucky native representing the state at the McDonald’s All-American Game and finishing off one of the best high school careers in Kentucky history were enough to give (Sheppard) my top vote.” — Aaron Gershon, The Cats’ Pause

“Just when you think Reed Sheppard cannot do more to impact basketball in Kentucky, he does. … He is a basketball savant and a beloved figure in the Bluegrass.” — Larry Vaught, YourSportsEdge.com

Sports Figure factoid: Sheppard is the third basketball star in his family to finish in the top 25 in Kentucky Sports Figure voting. His mom, the former Stacey Reed, was 25th in 1991, while his father, Jeff Sheppard, was seventh in 1998.

Former North Laurel star Reed Sheppard (3) prevailed over Transylvania University women’s basketball coach Juli Fulks and Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson in a tight battle for second place in 2023 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award voting. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Did you know: Since the start of the 2021-22 season through Jan. 25, the Transylvania women’s basketball team — the unbeaten 2023 NCAA Division III national champions — that Fulks coaches has gone 78-1.

What the voters said: “Juli Fulks might be the best basketball coach in Kentucky right now, and she’s certainly the best coach whom almost nobody knows. In a state that loves its hoops, Fulks’ work to make Transylvania a national power and to instill a culture of sustained success on and off the court must be applauded.” — Mike Marsee, The Advocate-Messenger, Danville

“Undefeated does not happen often at any level. It’s hard to top perfection.” — Gene Abell, formerly Lexington Herald-Leader

Sports Figure factoid: The third-place finish by Fulks is the highest for a non-NCAA Division I college coach since 2011 when Scott Davenport of Bellarmine (which was then in NCAA Division II) also finished third.

Juli Fulks coached the Transylvania women’s basketball team to a 33-0 record and the 2023 NCAA Division II national championship. Transylvania University

Did you know: While leading Baltimore to a 13-4 record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs, the former Louisville quarterback threw 15 touchdown passes versus only six interceptions in games against teams that finished with winning records.

What the voters said: “(Jackson is) likely to win his second NFL MVP. Time for another Sports Figure of the Year victory.” — Rick Bozich, WDRB.com, Louisville

“Every quarterback in the NFL can throw a ball; every NFL running back can run; Lamar Jackson can do them both at an MVP level.” —Ron Bailey, The Ledger Independent, Maysville

Sports figure factoid: Besides this year, Jackson has finished in the top 10 in voting four other times — first in 2016; second in 2017 and in 2019; and ninth in 2020.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 67.2% of his throws in 2023 for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns versus seven interceptions. The former Louisville star also ran for 821 yards and five TDs. Mitch Stringer/Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Did you know: The Kentucky Wildcats star running back, a transfer from Vanderbilt, finished 33rd in the FBS in rushing yards (1,129) and 15th in rushing TDs (14). He also caught more touchdown passes (7) than any other running back in the FBS.

What the voters said: “Ray Davis came to town without many people knowing what he could bring to the table … He shined this year for Mark Stoops’ club and became an instant fan favorite after the 280-yard game vs. Florida and the three touchdown game at Louisville.” — Michael Epps, WDKY-TV

“(A) difference-maker all season, set school record with 21 TDs and had winning score in battle for the Governor’s Cup.” — Kent Taylor, WLKY-TV, Louisville

Sports figure factoid: With the fifth-place finish by Davis, there has been a UK football player in the top five — Benny Snell (fourth in 2017 and second in 2018), Josh Allen (first in 2018), Lynn Bowden (first in 2019) and Wan’Dale Robinson (first in 2021) — five of the past seven years.

Ray Davis (1) scored 21 touchdowns for Kentucky in 2023, breaking Benny Snell’s single-season Wildcats touchdown record of 19. Ken Weaver

Did you know? Of the 11 Power Five head coaches who were in their first seasons at their schools in 2023, Brohm at Louisville was the only one who reached 10 wins (10-4).

What the voters said: “Even though the Cardinals’ season ended with a whimper, it was their best Power Five campaign in program history. More importantly, (Brohm) eradicated apathy from a disheartened Louisville fan base.” — Nick Roush, KentuckySportsRadio.com

“The return of Jeff and the whole (Brohm) family was a successful, feel good story.” — Paul Rogers, Louisville Cardinals football and men’s basketball radio play-by-play announcer

Sports Figure factoid: The year is the fifth top-10 finish for Brohm. He was seventh in 1993, fourth in 2015, eighth in 2016 and 10th in 2017.

Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm led the Cardinals to a 10-4 season and the school’s first berth in the ACC championship game. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY NETWORK

Did you know? The Trinity High School and Bellarmine alum helped pitch the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series, including back-to-back starts against the Dodgers (NLDS) and the Phillies (NLCS) in which he gave up no runs or walks.

What the voters said: “Got off to a bit of a rocky start when he first went to the Big Leagues, but then was one of the key players in leading the Diamondbacks to the World Series — as a rookie.” — Nick Curran, Louisville Bats, Louisville Cardinals women’s basketball radio play-by-play announcer

“What were the odds of this pitcher not only making the major leagues, but pitching in crucial games for the NL champions? A long shot that defeated the odds. What a story!” — Ed Peak, freelance sportswriter, Louisville

Sports Figure factoid: Pfaadt’s seventh-place finish is the highest for a Major League Baseball player since Walker Buehler was fourth in 2020.

Former Trinity High School and Bellarmine University pitcher Brandon Pfaadt started five games in the postseason and helped pitch the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series. Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY NETWORK

Did you know? In Denver’s 4-1 series win against Miami in the NBA Finals, the former Kentucky Wildcats guard raised his averages over his regular-season performance in scoring (from 20 to 21 points a game), rebounding (from 4 to 6.2) and assists (from 6.2 to 10).

What the voters said: “In leading the Denver Nuggets to their first world championship in franchise history, Jamal accomplished what the former Nuggets greats David Thompson, Carmelo Anthony, Dikembe Mutombo and Dan Issel never could do.” — Rufus Friday, formerly Lexington Herald-Leader

“(Murray) might not have been the ‘best’ player on the Nuggets. But if he hadn’t worked so hard to get back from a torn ACL, Denver doesn’t win that NBA championship.” — Keith Farmer, WLEX-TV

Sports Figure factoid: This is the first top-10 finish for Murray, whose one-and-done season at Kentucky was 2015-16.

Former Kentucky guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with fans after winning the 2023 NBA championship against the Miami Heat. Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY NETWORK

Did you know? In an iconic college softball career spent pitching for Alabama, the former East Carter High School star won exactly 100 games and led the Crimson Tide to the Women’s College World Series three times.

What the voters said: “It is very nice to see a softball superstar from Grayson, Ky., become a major force in the Women’s College World Series in recent years while earning pitcher/athlete of the year honors by various outlets (2021 and 2023).” — Jamie Vaught, KySportsStyles.com

“(Fouts) ended her college career on a high note and will go down as one of the best softball players to ever play in the state of Kentucky.” — Keith Taylor, KentuckyToday.com

Sports Figure factoid: This is the fourth time Fouts has finished inside the top 25, but it’s the first time she has cracked the top 10.

Former East Carter High School star Montana Fouts won the Honda Sports Award for softball last season, capping a stellar career pitching for Alabama. Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY NETWORK

Did you know? Not only did the Bell County running back break the state’s single-season rushing record (3,817 yards) previously held by Shaun Alexander en route to winning Mr. Football honors, but according to MaxPreps.com, he also led the nation in rushing this season.

What the voters said: “… Regardless of how he’s perceived by the college recruiting world, (Thomas) will always be able to look back on this magical season when he became the most prolific rusher not just in Kentucky, but the nation.” — Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

“(Thomas) broke a 54-year-old record. Enough said.” — Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

Sports Figure factoid: This is only the second time voters have chosen three high school athletes — Thomas, Perry and Sheppard — among the top 10 vote-getters for the award. In 1994, prep football stars Chris Redman, Tim Couch and Shaun Alexander were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, behind the winner, University of Kentucky gymnastics star Jenny Hansen.

Bell County’s Daniel Thomas (4) set state single-season records for rushing yards (3,817), rushing TDs (54) and total points (373) in 2023. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com