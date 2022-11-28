Shopping for him? These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Reviewed-approved gifts for men

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday

Today is Cyber Monday and that means you can shop for all of your holiday gifts online from the comfort of your own home! If you're shopping for Christmas gifts for the special men in your life, we have the best gift ideas for him below that are all on sale.

Right now, you can score fantastic deals on many of our Reviewed-approved best gifts including TV deals, Apple deals and deep discounts on some our favorite Amazon gifts. Keep scrolling for some major savings on our top-rated gifts at prices that won't last long!

1. Best wireless earbuds: Apple Air Pods Pro (2nd gen)

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation

If his wired earbuds are hanging by a thread, or he's ready for an upgrade, then he'll love a pair of the new Apple AirPods Pro. The latest model we tested is one of our favorite pair of wireless earbuds ever, and the best if you have an iPhone. They offer excellent audio quality, noise cancelling, connectivity, and much better battery life. If you want simple, no-nonsense earbuds that work for just about any use case, these are the ones to get.

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

2. Best portable Bluetooth speaker: JBL Flip 6

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: JBL Flip 6

JBL's "Flip" line of portable Bluetooth speakers are some of the best on the market, and the Flip 6 was named our best value pick for portable Bluetooth speakers. We loved it for its clear audio with bold and detailed sound—plus, you can't beat the weatherproof and stylish design.

$90 at Amazon (Save $40)

3. Best value TV: 55-inch TCL 6-Series TV

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: TCL 6-series

If he's been begging to upgrade to a 4K/HDR TV, the 55-inch TCL 6-Series will be his favorite gift ever. This model, which we named our best value pick, produces a bright and colorful picture, comes with built-in Roku smart features and bonus if he's a gamer because this TV is equipped with the best gaming features you can get in this price range.

$600 at Best Buy (Save $100)

4. Best smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 8

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes out on top as our favorite smartwatch, thanks to its outstanding quality and potentially life-saving crash-detection feature. If he loves staying connected to apps and notifications, this smart accessory is a very smart gift.

$379 at Amazon (Save $50)

If he's a Mac guy in the market for a new laptop, you might also want to score the best MacBook we tested this year, the 2022 Apple MacBook Air, while it's on sale now.

$1,299 at Amazon (Save $200)

5. Best robe for men: Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Shawl Collar Robe

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: Polo Ralph Lauren robe

When he wakes up on a cold winter morning, the first thing he'll want to do is grab his plush new bathrobe. Polo makes our best robe for men, thanks to its accurate sizing and superb comfort.

$71 at Amazon (Save $24)

6. Best meat delivery service: Crowd Cow

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: Crowd Cow

Steak, burgers, bacon and more-he can have it all with a Crowd Cow gift box. Named our best meat delivery service, Crowd Cow offers a huge selection of high-quality meat and seafood (all sustainably sourced from independent farmers). When we put this meat delivery service to the test, our tester found each cut to be great quality and deliciously juicy.

From $118 at Crowd Cow (Save 20-25%)

7. Best fire pits: Tiki Patio Fire Pit and Solo Stove Bonfire

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday

If he loves spending time in his own backyard no matter how far the temperature drops, then the wood-burning Tiki Patio Fire Pit is the gift he'll love. It's the best outdoor fire pit we tested, with a gorgeous sturdy base, long-lasting flames and removable ashtray.

$276 at Amazon (Save $119)

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is another one of our favorite outdoor fire pits. It's a smokeless fire pit that's portable enough to move easily and comes with a removable base plate and ash pan to make cleaning up easy.

$225 at Solo Stove (Save $175)

8. Best noise-canceling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM5

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones

He may love listening to his favorite oldies or jazz—but the rest of the family probably has different taste in music. That’s why he needs a pair of noise-canceling headphones like one of our favorite ones from Sony. We found them to be very comfortable and top notch at blocking noise. Plus, thanks to their customizable Headphones Connect app, he can EQ the sound to his own preference, whether he likes balance, or if he's all about the bass.

$348 at Amazon (Save $51)

9. Best electric shaver: Philips Norelco 9500

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: Philips Norelco electric shaver

A high-quality electric razor is a gift any man who grooms himself will appreciate. Designed for a close, smooth shave, this Philips Norelco 9700 electric shaver is the best electric shaver we tested. Each shaving head moves in eight different directions to follow the shape of your dad's face, and it features slow, medium and high speed settings. As an added bonus, it can be used in the shower and works even better with shaving cream.

$190 at Amazon (Save $40)

10. Best starter tool kit: Stanley 65-piece Homeowner's Tool Kit

Best gifts for him on sale on Cyber Monday: Stanley tool kit

This 65-piece Stanley Tool Kit includes everything he needs to fix things and make improvements around the house. Of all the tool kits we tested, the quality of each individual tool is the best in this kit, and the hammer in particular, had a very comfortable grip.

$50 at Amazon (Save $41)

