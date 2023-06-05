Here are top 10 richest counties in Florida. Did yours make the list?

Samantha Neely, Fort Myers News-Press
·2 min read

Among 67 counties in Florida, a recent study found the top ones in the state with the highest per capita wealth, ranging all the way from the top of Jacksonville to islands of the Key West.

To identify the wealthiest counties, financial technology company SmartAsset compared all U.S. counties across three metrics: investment income generated by each county, property value, and per capita income.

Here are the 10 wealthiest counties in Florida. Did your county make the list?

Collier County takes 2nd on list: Parrotheads are richer than the Neopolitans? Collier among the richest counties in Florida

Florida company celebrates milestone: Tommy Bahama marks 30th anniversary, with idea that began on Bonita Beach

1. Monroe County

  • Median Income: $73,153

  • Median Home Value: $957,819

  • Investment income: $221, 843

  • Overall Wealth Index: 50.38

2. Collier County

1832 Galleon Drive topped the priciest home sales of Collier County in 2019 at almost $30 million.
1832 Galleon Drive topped the priciest home sales of Collier County in 2019 at almost $30 million.

  • Median Income: $75,543

  • Median Home Value: $594,299

  • Investment income: $196,655

  • Overall Wealth Index: 33.04

3. St. Johns County

  • Median Income: $88,794

  • Median Home Value: $515,056

  • Investment income: $62,320

  • Overall Wealth Index: 32.06

4. Miami-Dade County

The estate that just sold for $106.875 million in Miami includes the house on the left, built in 1913 for attorney, orator and politician William Jennings Bryan. A company linked to hedge fund manager Ken Griffin just bought the estate from businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht in a deal that set a single-family sales record for Miami-Dade County.
The estate that just sold for $106.875 million in Miami includes the house on the left, built in 1913 for attorney, orator and politician William Jennings Bryan. A company linked to hedge fund manager Ken Griffin just bought the estate from businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht in a deal that set a single-family sales record for Miami-Dade County.

  • Median Income: $57,815

  • Median Home Value: $479, 969

  • Investment income: $119,023

  • Overall Wealth Index: 28.66

5. Palm Beach County

  • Median Income: $68,874

  • Median Home Value: $458,834

  • Investment income: $149, 636

  • Overall Wealth Index: 28.29

6. Martin County

This Martin County home at 18461 S.E. Federal Highway sold for $6.5 million in April 2023.
This Martin County home at 18461 S.E. Federal Highway sold for $6.5 million in April 2023.

  • Median Income: $69,769

  • Median Home Value: $460, 905

  • Investment income: $155,692

  • Overall Wealth Index: 27.63

7. Broward County

  • Median Income: $64,522

  • Median Home Value: $414,387

  • Investment income: $62,691

  • Overall Wealth Index: 26.73

8. Sarasota County

This Longboat Key mansion located at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive sold for $11.5 million on Oct. 20, 2022, according to Sarasota County Property records.
This Longboat Key mansion located at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive sold for $11.5 million on Oct. 20, 2022, according to Sarasota County Property records.

  • Median Income: $69, 490

  • Median Home Value: $460,560

  • Investment income: $82,509

  • Overall Wealth Index: 26.09

9. Seminole County

  • Median Income: $73,002

  • Median Home Value: $395,298

  • Investment income: $37,534

  • Overall Wealth Index: 25.91

10. Sumter County

  • Median Income: $63, 323

  • Median Home Value: $407,525

  • Investment income: $37,116

  • Overall Wealth Index: 25.20

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: St. Johns to Sarasota: See which Florida counties are the richest