Here are top 10 richest counties in Florida. Did yours make the list?
Among 67 counties in Florida, a recent study found the top ones in the state with the highest per capita wealth, ranging all the way from the top of Jacksonville to islands of the Key West.
To identify the wealthiest counties, financial technology company SmartAsset compared all U.S. counties across three metrics: investment income generated by each county, property value, and per capita income.
1. Monroe County
Median Income: $73,153
Median Home Value: $957,819
Investment income: $221, 843
Overall Wealth Index: 50.38
2. Collier County
Median Income: $75,543
Median Home Value: $594,299
Investment income: $196,655
Overall Wealth Index: 33.04
3. St. Johns County
Median Income: $88,794
Median Home Value: $515,056
Investment income: $62,320
Overall Wealth Index: 32.06
4. Miami-Dade County
Median Income: $57,815
Median Home Value: $479, 969
Investment income: $119,023
Overall Wealth Index: 28.66
5. Palm Beach County
Median Income: $68,874
Median Home Value: $458,834
Investment income: $149, 636
Overall Wealth Index: 28.29
6. Martin County
Median Income: $69,769
Median Home Value: $460, 905
Investment income: $155,692
Overall Wealth Index: 27.63
7. Broward County
Median Income: $64,522
Median Home Value: $414,387
Investment income: $62,691
Overall Wealth Index: 26.73
8. Sarasota County
Median Income: $69, 490
Median Home Value: $460,560
Investment income: $82,509
Overall Wealth Index: 26.09
9. Seminole County
Median Income: $73,002
Median Home Value: $395,298
Investment income: $37,534
Overall Wealth Index: 25.91
10. Sumter County
Median Income: $63, 323
Median Home Value: $407,525
Investment income: $37,116
Overall Wealth Index: 25.20
