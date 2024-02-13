What are the Top 10 snowstorms of all time in south-central PA?

It's been a few years since central Pennsylvania has seen a whopping snowfall.

Some might remember the Blizzard of 1996, when more than two feet of snow fell, closing businesses for a week and costing the City of York $30,000 a day to remove it. A warm-up in temperatures with heavy rain followed, and the Susquehanna River rose rapidly, breaking up the ice on it. A section of the Walnut Street bridge in Harrisburg collapsed.

Others might recall a more recent massive storm in January 2016 that dumped more than two feet of snow on a Friday and Saturday.

To take a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in meteorological history in York and Lebanon counties, it requires looking at records from Harrisburg International Airport in Dauphin County and Millersville University in Lancaster County.

The York Airport in Jackson Township does not record snowfall, and its precipitation records only date to the 1990s, said Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University.

Millersville University's records date to 1914, and Harrisburg's data goes back to 1888.

Top 10 snowfalls in York and Lebanon counties might surprise some

While the records date back for nearly or more than 100 years, the oldest storm to make the Top 10 lists was in 1945.

A few storms in the 1960s made the lists, but many of the monster storms have come in more recent decades.

While some people talk about the Blizzard of 1978, it's not on list.

Here's a list of the Top 10 storms for York and Lebanon counties:

Top 10 snowfall totals for Harrisburg (for Lebanon County)

Jan. 22-23, 2016: 30.2 inches Feb. 11-12, 1983: 25 inches Jan. 7-9, 1996: 24.2 inches Jan. 15-16, 1945: 21 inches Feb. 18-20, 1964: 20.8 inches March 13-14, 1993: 20.4 inches Feb. 16-18, 2003: 19 inches Jan. 19-20, 1961: 18.7 inches Jan. 12-13, 1964: 18.1 inches Feb. 5-6, 2010: 18 inches

Top 10 snowfalls at Millersville University (for York County)

It includes a three-way tie for 10th place.

Jan. 7-8, 1996: 30 inches Jan. 22-23, 2016: 26.7 inches Feb. 16-18, 2003: 25.5 inches Feb. 11-12, 1983: 24 inches Feb. 5-6, 2010: 24 inches Feb. 15-16, 1958: 20 inches Feb. 9-10, 2010: 19 inches Mar. 13-14, 1993: 18 inches Mar. 20-21, 2018: 17.5 inches Jan. 15-16, 1945: 17 inches Feb. 3-4, 1961: 17 inches Feb. 13, 2014: 17 inches

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Top 10 highest snow accumulations in south-central PA