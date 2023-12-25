TOP 10: State lawmakers take aim at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. (No. 6)

Dec. 25—Change came slowly to Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. this year as it entered a "new era," following a seemingly big upheaval this past spring.

State lawmakers in May fired the old board, ordered the 17 counties and cities that own the agency to appoint a new one, and instituted weighted voting, throwing control to densely populated, Democratically-controlled Erie and Monroe counties, along with Buffalo and Rochester.

It was hailed as an effort to increase transparency and institute reforms at the agency.

So far, the effort has resulted in big raises for 18 top executives. CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek received a three-and-half-year extension that pays him more than the governor of New York. Wojtaszek's contract and similar deals for the 17 other executives were approved by OTB's board on April 27, six days before they were ousted from their positions under language included in the state budget adopted May 2.

The new OTB board of directors met for the first time as a group in October and took its first action: selecting Rochester representative Dennis Bassett to serve as its temporary chair.

The Democrat taking the board's reins is significant: Before the legislature's May reforms, 13 Republican-dominated counties controlled the OTB board. Now, the four Democratic strongholds have 62 out of 99 total votes. While leaders across Western New York reappointed fired board members to their former positions, Erie, Monroe and Schuyler counties, along with Buffalo, selected new representatives. Bassett will serve as chair at least through November. Board members could select a new chair in December and possibly again in January when board chair