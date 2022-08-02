Top 10 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital

Faiq Zafar
·9 min read

In this article, we shall be going over the top 10 stock picks of Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital. To skip our detailed analysis of Ro's history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital.

Jesse Sunho Ro is the founder and portfolio manager at Tiger Legatus Capital, a New York-based hedge fund, in which Ro had an ownership share of 75%. Graduating magna cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Jesse Ro has also worked as the head of the Investment Banking Division at Bear Stearns and Co, as an Investment Analyst at Axial Capital, and a Portfolio Manager at Viking Global Investors.

On June 16, Institutional Investor reported that Tiger Legatus Capital is the latest hedge fund to draw curtains over its operations and shut down indefinitely owing to dismal returns in the first five months of 2022. In a letter penned to investors, Ro informed them of his decision to liquidate the hedge fund and return all capital, adding that the fund structure and declining assets under management “do not provide the duration of capital necessary to successfully continue our investment strategy without compromising returns”.

The Financial Times has reported that Tiger Legatus was down 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2022. The S&P 500 index cumulatively lost 5% in the same period. It is pertinent to note however that the fund, since its inception, has doubled investors money, and in 2022, has performed much better than its peers.

As of the first quarter of 2022, Tiger Legatus Capital had 12 stocks in its 13F investment portfolio, with large investments in private equities, healthcare and other services. The fund had a portfolio value of $62.4 million in managed 13F securities, a result of a 0.73% increase since the previous quarter, and a top 10 holdings concentration of 98.31%. According to the latest filings by the SEC, Tiger Legatus posted a turnover percentage of 50.0% with 3 new purchases, 2 additional purchases, and reduced holdings in 6 stocks. It has an average holding time of 5.17 quarters, with a discretionary AUM of $203.6 million.

Prominent stocks to feature on the Q1 2022 investment portfolio of Tiger Legatus Capital are Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC). However, in this article, we shall only be going over the top 10 stock picks of Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital.

Jesse Ro of Tiger Legatus
Jesse Ro of Tiger Legatus

Methodology

The companies listed below have been chosen from the top of Tiger Legatus Capital's 13F investment portfolio from Q1 2022. They have been ranked based on the stakes Jesse Ro holds in each stock.

Data from 900+ elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

Top 10 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital

 

10. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

 

Tiger Legatus Capital's Stake Value: $2.15M

Percentage of Tiger Legatus Capital's 13F Portfolio: 3.44%

Number of Hedge Fund Holdings: 40

 

Based in New York City, New York, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) is an American sports holding company which specializes in the management of professional sports teams. The company was founded in 2010, and is perhaps known most for their management of teams like the Westchester Knicks and the New York Rangers. As of the first quarter of 2022, Silver Lake Partners is the largest shareholder in the stock, owning almost 1.9 million shares worth around $340.8 million. Ro's Tiger Legatus owns 12,000 shares which have been valued at $2.2 million, a result of the hedge fund manager weakening his hold over the stock by 50%, with Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) making up for 3.44% of Tiger Legatus' investment portfolio for Q1 2022.

Investor interest around the stock seems to have picked up in Q1 2022, with 40 hedge funds long Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS), compared to 37 hedge funds just a quarter ago.

Longleaf Partners Fund, an investment management firm, mentioned Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in their Q3 2021 investor letter. This is what they had to say:

“While our largest holdings received at least a little market appreciation, our detractors were unreasonably punished based on headline-level misunderstandings. At MSG Sports (NYSE:MSGS) , the Knicks and James Dolan stir strong emotions among finance people in New York, but the fact remains that the Dolan family has made multiple shareholder-friendly moves over the years (which we benefited from as holders of the original incarnation of MSG 10 years ago in the Small-Cap Fund), and we believe that more could be coming for MSGS (NYSE:MSGS) in the near future. In the meantime, the teams’ ups and downs and the lack of any additional news will let the market paint a short-term focused picture. Our ultimate comfort and patience rest in owning the Knicks and the Rangers at a combined enterprise value of $4.8 billion for both. The NBA and NHL comparables, Forbes valuations, and Sportico valuations are all much higher than that for these two teams.”

Hence, like Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) makes it to the list of the top 10 stock picks of Tiger Legatus Capital.

9. Vivid Seats Inc. (NYSE:SEAT)

 

Tiger Legatus Capital's Stake Value: $2.17M

Percentage of Tiger Legatus Capital's 13F Portfolio: 3.49%

Number of Hedge Fund Holdings: 16

 

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats Inc. (NYSE:SEAT) is an American ticket resale and exchange, public-limited company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company serves as the middleman between ticket buyers and sellers, reserving a 10% commission off of every ticket sale, with additional charges in the shape of service fees and shipping charges. Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital decreased their hold over the stock by 68% in the first quarter of 2022, maintaining only 197,000 shares worth more than $2.17 million. This means that Vivid Seats Inc. (NYSE:SEAT) constitutes 3.49% of Jesse Ro's 13F portfolio for Q1 2022.

8. Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

 

Tiger Legatus Capital's Stake Value: $2.24M

Percentage of Tiger Legatus Capital's 13F Portfolio: 3.58%

Number of Hedge Fund Holdings: 50

 

Based in  Wilmington, Delaware, Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) is a blank check company specializing in effecting mergers, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more entities. Previously named CSR Acquisition Corp, the company was incorporated in 2020 under the name of Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. (NYSE:CRHC). Therefore, in addition to Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) features on the list of the top 10 stock picks of Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital.

As of the first quarter of 2022, Israel Englander's Millennium Management is the leading shareholder in the company, with a stake value of more than $52.2 million. Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital has purchased more than 225,000 Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) shares in the first quarter of 2022, which have been valued at more than $2.2 million.

7. Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO)

 

Tiger Legatus Capital's Stake Value: $2.8M

Percentage of Tiger Legatus Capital's 13F Portfolio: 4.41%

Number of Hedge Fund Holdings: 2

 

Founded in 2021, Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) is an online gaming and sports operator, based in Luxembourg. The company specializes in providing an online sports betting and casino platform through its state-of-the-art website and cell-phone application, and primarily reserves its services for Latin-American markets. As of the first quarter of 2022, Israel Englander's Millennium Management is the leading stakeholder in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO), owning 607,861 shares worth at around $3.3 million. Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital is the second-largest shareholder in the company, with Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) making up for 4.41% of Ro's investment portfolio.

Like Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) features on the list of the top 10 stock picks of Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital.

6. DraftKings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

 

Tiger Legatus Capital's Stake Value: $3.4M

Percentage of Tiger Legatus Capital's 13F Portfolio: 5.58%

Number of Hedge Fund Holdings: 27

 

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, DraftKings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company, which facilitates users to enroll in daily and weekly fantasy sports-related contests and earn money based on individual player performances. In April 2020, DraftKings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) became a publicly traded company via a reverse merger with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. As of the first quarter of 2022, Catherine Wood's ARK Investment Management is the leading shareholder in the company, owning more than 23.4 million shares, awarding Wood a stake of $455.9 million in DraftKings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Hedge fund sentiment around DraftKings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has taken a nose-dive in the first quarter of 2022, with only 27 hedge funds having stakes in the company, compared to 34 in Q4 2021. Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital owns 179,000 shares which are worth more than $3.4 million.

Here is what Baron Small Cap Fund noted about DraftKings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in their Q4 2021 investor letter, a copy of which can be obtained here.

“Shares of DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) fell in the quarter, as stocks of online gaming companies were under pressure. Sports betting and i-gaming are rolling out with great fanfare and success across the country; however, investors seem concerned about competition and margins. Most participants are spending heavily on marketing and promotions, which is cutting into margins. We see this as worthy investment in customer acquisition at a moment in time when revenues are just building. We continue to believe that online sports betting and gaming will be enormous industries, that DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will be a leading player. We think the business will have high margins as it matures. We believe we are underwriting the business conservatively and see much upside in the long term.”

 

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital.     Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. Top 10 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro's Tiger Legatus Capital  is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    This article discusses the top 10 stock picks of Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management at the end of the first quarter. If you are short on time and want to see the funds’ top five stock picks only, please go to Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Morris Mark is […]

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Alexander Captain’s Cat Rock Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Alexander Captain’s Cat Rock Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Captain’s investment philosophy and performance, go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Alexander Captain’s Cat Rock Capital. Alexander Captain is the founder and managing partner at Cat Rock Capital. He […]

  • AudioCodes (AUDC) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates

    AudioCodes (AUDC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Uber turns cash flow positive for the first time in bumper quarter

    Uber Technologies Inc reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time ever on Tuesday and forecast third-quarter operating profit above estimates, as more people rely on its services for transport and food delivery. The company's shares surged 13% to $27.9 and helped drive an 13% gain in rival Lyft Inc's stock. Uber generated free cash flow of $382 million in the second quarter, topping analysts' expectations of $263.2 million, as trips exceeded levels seen before the pandemic, boosted by office reopenings and a surge in travel demand.

  • Uber Posts Stronger Operating Income as Quarterly Revenue Doubles

    The ride-hailing company’s revenue was partly boosted by high ride prices, triggered by a yearlong driver shortage in the U.S.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings Expected to Soar

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Block (SQ) and DraftKings (DKNG).

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

    In this article, we discuss 15 dividend stocks for passive income. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend income and dividend stocks’ performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income. With growing inflation and recession risks this year, investors are piling up on dividend stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), […]

  • Just How Rich Do You Have to Be to Need Wealth Management?

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Devon Energy (DVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.82% and 17.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Benzinga CEO Predicts $1B In Cannabis Deals Closing In Just 2 Days In September: Find Out Where And How!

    “We’ve run our numbers and estimate that roughly $1 billion in deals will be closed on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. You’ve never seen anything like this,” says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick, talking about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place at the Palmer House Hotel. Raznick isn’t messing around. Billions of dollars in deals have been closed at the 14 prior Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences. But, how can $1 billion in deal volume happen in just two days in a capit