In this article, we will discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to John Bader's Halcyon Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Bader’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Top 5 Stocks To Buy According To John Bader's Halcyon Asset Management.

John Bader is the owner and Chief Investment Officer of Halcyon Asset Management. Bader received his Bachelor's of Arts degree from Harvard University in 1984 and worked in merger arbitrage at IFB Managing partnership. Later on, Mr. Bader started working with Marty Gruss at Gruss Partners LP in 1987.

John Bader joined Halcyon Asset Management in 1990 and at the time, the firm had around $100 million in assets. Under John Bader, the firm reached around $10 billion in assets under management. Mr. Bader has been featured in several publications including Pensions and Investments, Financial Times, and Bloomberg, and has participated in Barron’s roundtable. John Bader is also a member of the Board of Advisors for the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation.

Halcyon Asset Management is headquartered in New York and was founded in 1981. The asset management firm also has offices in London and Luxembourg.

Halcyon Asset Management’s philosophy is based around generating superior risk-adjusted returns for clients and commitment to deliver excellence across all functions of the firm. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:WORK) are some of the notable names in Halcyon Asset Management’s portfolio.

Top 10 Stock Picks of John Bader's Halcyon Asset Management

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Our Methodology

These are our top 10 stock picks according to John Bader's Halcyon Asset Management. These were picked from Halcyon Asset Management portfolio at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Top 10 Stock Picks of John Bader's Halcyon Asset Management

10. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Story continues

Halcyon Asset Management’s Stake Value: $22.65 million

Percentage of Halcyon Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 3.66%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 64

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is a financial data company.

Out of the 867 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 61 of them held stakes worth $5.947 billion in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) at the end of the second quarter of 2021. In the third quarter, the hedge fund sentiment for the company increased to 64, and they held stakes worth $6.72 billion in the company.

The investment management firm Artisan Partners mentioned IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in their investor letter for the first quarter of 2021. Here is what it said:

“We ended our campaign in IHS Markit. IHS Markit is a global provider of information services to the financial services, automotive, and energy sectors. Since beginning our investment campaign in 2009, we have been attracted to the company’s position relative to the meaningful secular tailwind driving demand for data and analytics to help guide business decisions. The company announced in Q4 it is merging with S&P Global, one of the largest credit ratings agencies globally and a provider of benchmarks, data and analytics to the global capital and commodities markets. We believe the combination provides a good level of cost and revenue synergies which will help drive profit growth, and S&P Global has a solid track record of acquiring and integrating new businesses. However, we exited our position as the combined entity will be well beyond our mid-cap market cap mandate.”

9. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Halcyon Asset Management’s Stake Value: $24.007 million

Percentage of Halcyon Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 3.87%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 49

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is a retirement services company that deals in retirement saving services to the public and institutions. In March 2021, the company was acquired by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Before the deal, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) owned 35% of the company.

On November 9th, Truist analyst Mark Hughes raised the price target of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) from $68 to $88.

Halcyon Asset Management’s recent filings show that the fund owns around 348,586 shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) worth around $24 million, representing 3.87% of the fund’s portfolio.

8. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Halcyon Asset Management’s Stake Value: $24.21 million

Percentage of Halcyon Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 3.91%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is a producer of silicone metals and its alloys. The chemicals produced by the company are used in various products such as, health-care, electronics, etc. On September 29, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced that one of its subsidiaries is planning to restart its silicon metal facility in Alabama by 2022, which will create at least 100 new jobs in the market.

According to Halcyon Asset Management’s recent filings, the fund owns 2.78 million shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) worth $24.21 million, representing 3.91 % of the fund’s portfolio. The fund increased its activity in the company by 29% the third quarter of 2021.

7. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Halcyon Asset Management’s Stake Value: $24.989 million

Percentage of Halcyon Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 4.03%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 35

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) is California based software company that focuses on cloud-based human resources software.

The company was publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange until it was acquired by private-equity firm Clearlake Capital Group in 2021 for $5.2 billion.

6. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)

Halcyon Asset Management’s Stake Value: $25.85 million

Percentage of Halcyon Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 4.17%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 33

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) develops and manufactures bio-derived products and focuses on polymer and chemical products. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Middle-East.

In the third quarter of 2021, Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) had an EPS of $0.98 compared to estimated $0.79. In the same quarter, the company beat the revenue estimates by 14.76% after generating $526.89 million against the $459.10 million forecast.

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Stock Picks John Bader's Halcyon Asset Management.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. Top 10 Stock Picks of John Bader's Halcyon Asset Management is originally published on Insider Monkey.