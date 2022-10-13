Top 10 Stock Picks of Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital

Ahsan Ullah
·4 min read

In this article, we discussed the list of top 10 stock picks of Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital at the end of the second quarter of 2022. If you want to skip the fund's history, recent performance, and details about its overall portfolio, go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital.

Sander Gerber is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Hudson Bay Capital Management. Mr. Gerber started his career in 1991 as a member of the American Stock Exchange working as an equity options trader. With more than 30 years of experience, Sander Gerber is a multi-strategy hedge fund manager who invests worldwide. In 2008, he developed the Gerber Statistic which is used by Hudson Bay to find the co-movement of financial assets. This strategy enables the firm to detect the early concentration risks and insufficient diversification. Mr. Gerber is also working as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York.

As of Q2 2022, Hudson Bay Capital reported 13F securities valued at $13.21 billion. The company’s largest holding in the second quarter of 2022 was Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) with 4,660,000 shares, worth $637.11 million.

Our Methodology

In this article, we listed the 10 top picks of Hudson Bay Capital. We used the fund's Q2 portfolio for this analysis.

  1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)

         Sander Gerber’s Stake Value: $103,064,000          Percentage of Sander Gerber’s 13F Portfolio: 0.77%          Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 87

 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is an America-based multinational semiconductor company that develops computer processors and related technologies for market consumers. On August 2, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) reported revenue of $6.6 billion for the second quarter of 2022 which is an increase of 70% year-over-year. The company exceeded $1 billion in operating cash flow during Q2 2022.

Hudson Bay Capital held 1,347,768 shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter of 2022, worth $103.06 million.

  1. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)

          Sander Gerber’s Stake Value: $133,554,000           Percentage of Sander Gerber’s 13F Portfolio: 1.01%           Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 65

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) is an American multinational corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The company manufactures semiconductor chips. Hudson Bay Capital owned 3,570,000 shares in the company in the second quarter of 2022, worth $133.5 million.

On September 8, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore decreased the price target on Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) from $38 to $35 while keeping a Hold rating on the shares.

As of Q2 2022, out of the 895 funds tracked by Insider Monkey 65 hedge funds held stakes in the company, down from 76 in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management owned the largest stake in the company, worth $552.5 million.

  1. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

        Sander Gerber’s Stake Value: $166,894,000                Percentage of Sander Gerber’s 13F Portfolio: 1.26%         Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 184

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), based in Menlo Park, California, is an American multinational technology company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among other products and services.

Based on the latest 13F holdings for the second quarter of 2022, Hudson Bay Capital owned 1,035,000 shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), worth $166.89 million. This covered 1.26% of the total of Gerber's 13F portfolio.

  1. PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

           Sander Gerber’s Stake Value: $175,229,000            Percentage of Sander Gerber’s 13F Portfolio: 1.32%            Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 97

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is an America-based multinational financial technology company that provides online payment services to customers worldwide. In Q2 2022, the company reported $6.8 billion in revenue beating analysts’ expectation of $6.79 billion. The company’s revenue grew 9% year-over-year and earnings were 93 cents per share. On August 31, BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) rating from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $114.

Out of the 895 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 97 hedge funds held stakes in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), compared to 100 a quarter earlier. Fisher Asset Management was the leading shareholder of the company.

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYESE:BABA)

       Sander Gerber’s Stake Value: $180,183,000               Percentage of Sander Gerber’s 13F Portfolio: 1.36%        Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 106

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYESE:BABA) is a Chinese multinational company that provides technology infrastructure and marketing platforms. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian increased the firm’s price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYESE: BABA) from $134 to $140 and held an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The analyst argued that the company’s performance in the second quarter reflected improving trends.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYESE:BABA) remained prominent among institutional investors as the company saw a rise in the number of hedge funds having stakes in it in Q2 2022. 106 out of 895 funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned shares in the company, compared to 100 in the previous quarter. Fisher Asset Management held 14,479,152 shares in the company, worth $1.64 billion.

Hudson Bay Capital owned 1,585,000 shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYESE:BABA), worth $180.18 million.

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital.   Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 10 Stock Picks of Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital is originally published on Insider Monkey.

