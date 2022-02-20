Top 10 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors

Tim Frederick
·7 min read

In this article, we present the list of Top 10 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors. You can skip our detailed analysis of Tenzing Global Investors' history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Top 5 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) are some of Tenzing Global’s most prominent former investments, as the fund has previously shown a strong interest in social media and online work-related stocks.

Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors is a San Francisco-based investment advisor that was co-founded in 2011 by Mr. Kapoor, who previously worked at Blum Capital and Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Kapoor has a B.S and a B. A. from Rice University as well as an MBA from Stanford.

Tenzing Global aims to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients through building a concentrated portfolio of only its best long ideas. Unlike a traditional hedge fund, Tenzing only uses short positions as a means to generate alpha for its clients rather than as a hedge against its other holdings.

Since its founding in January 2012, the Tenzing Global Investors Fund I LP has been a solid performer, delivering a compound annual return of 11.42% through April 2020. The fund really began hitting its stride before the coronavirus outbreak, posting double-digit gains each year between 2016 and 2019, including 32.75% gains in 2017. Tenzing Global had nearly $456 million in assets under management as of March 30, 2021.

Tenzing Global had just 13 long positions in its 13F portfolio as of September 30, 2021, though that was up from just 9 a quarter earlier as Tenzing initiated several new positions during the quarter. Its 13F portfolio was valued at just under $296 million at the end of Q3 and was heavily weighted towards industrial, telecommunication, and consumer discretionary stocks. We’ll take a look at the money manager’s top 10 stock picks in this article.

Top 10 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor&#x002019;s Tenzing Global Investors
Top 10 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors

ZIDO SUN/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We follow hedge funds like Tenzing Global Investors because Insider Monkey’s research has uncovered that their consensus stock picks can deliver outstanding returns. Scroll down below for the opportunity to sign up for a free report and stock pick from Insider Monkey.

Now then, let’s check out the Top 10 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors. Note that all hedge fund data is based on the exclusive group of 800+ funds tracked by Insider Monkey as part of our market-beating investment strategy.

Top 10 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors

10. 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

The second part of our list of Tenzing Global’s top stock picks for 2022 begins with 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), which the investment advisor has owned since the second quarter of 2020. Tenzing owned 300,000 TWOU shares on September 30, selling off a net total of 180,000 shares during the quarter.

One of the 5 Online Education Stocks to Buy, 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was owned by 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey as September 30, down from 29 a year earlier. In its Q3 2021 investor letter, Artisan Partners’ Artisan Small Cap Fund lauded the company’s impressive customer base, which includes Yale, Harvard, and Columbia, and praised its acquisition of learning platform edX. The fund believes that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) is well-positioned as a market leader to capitalize on the on-campus to online trend in the $2.2 trillion higher education market, a trend which it believes will only intensify in the years to come as online learning credentials become more widely accepted.

9. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Online retailer Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was another new addition to Tenzing Global’s 13F portfolio in Q3 and ranks ninth on this list after the firm bought 50,000 shares valued at just under $3.9 million as of September 30.

Tenzing is far from the only money manager to have taken a recent interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) as there’s been a greater than four-fold increase in hedge fund ownership of the stock since the end of Q1 2020. Overstock shares gained over 2000% between March and August 2020 but have declined sharply in recent months on weaker consumer spending as the omicron variant has become dominant, as well as prominent supply chain disruptions.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was recently named a Best Idea by Wedbush, which likes the company’s varied selection of commodity and unbranded products as well as its potential to significantly grow revenue through the home furnishings market, the future growth of which the firm predicts will be captured entirely by the eCommerce market.

8. VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Tenzing Global is also bullish on VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO), which manufactures smart TVs and other home entertainment devices, as well as its own smart TV operating system, which generates advertising revenue. Tenzing owned 250,000 VZIO shares on September 30 after selling off 125,000 shares during Q3. Other hedge funds were buying Vizio shares however, as there was a net increase of 850,000 shares owned by the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey.

In its Q2 2021 investor letter, Argosy Investors noted that VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) was now one of its five largest positions, even as the fund noted that the company could be negatively impacted by higher wage inflation in terms of producing its low-margin televisions. It also believes the company may have less negotiating power with advertisers compared to larger rivals like Roku when it comes to raising advertising prices, though it believes VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s ad business is otherwise well insulated.

7. Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) weren’t among the stocks that Tenzing Global was buying in Q3 2021, but enterprise video company and Zoom competitor Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR), which had its IPO during the quarter, was. The investment advisor initiated a position of 225,000 KLTR shares valued at $2.32 million on September 30. Tenzing was one of 15 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that went long Kaltura during the quarter.

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) went public in July after 15 years as a private company, raising $150 million through its IPO to help accelerate its growth. The stock has crumbled since its $12.00 offering however, sitting at just $3.37 as the phenomenal 46% year-over-year growth in Q1 that fueled its IPO hype has already begun to wane. Q4 revenue projections call for flat growth quarter-over-quarter, while Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) has also admitted to being behind on its sales force hiring targets, which could further hamper its revenue targets.

6. Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)

In addition to adding 182,500 of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s public warrants to its 13F portfolio during Q3, which the company has since redeemed, Tenzing Global also added a 400,000-share long position in the company, which produces lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle industry.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) went public in July after completing its reverse merger with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., which Tenzing had owned 405,000 shares of as of June 30. 29 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey are long ENVX following its first quarter as a public company, owning 46 million of its shares.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has been a relatively secretive company until its public debut, focusing on developing its proprietary 3D stacking structure, which allows it to create more powerful silicon-based batteries. The company now believes it’s ready to scale up and bring its batteries into the limelight, raising $405 million through its offering to do just that. To that end, Enovix plans to build an additional plant to complement its existing facility in Fremont, California.

Will some of these stocks eventually go the way of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), and be sold off by Tenzing Global in favor of more compelling opportunities? Only time will tell. What we do know is that Tenzing has five more stocks that it thinks very highly of right now, which you can read about at the link below.

Click to continue reading and see the Top 5 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 10 Stocks for 2022 According To Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 18th

    APA and OXY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on February 18, 2022

  • How Much Of Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSE:PPH) Do Institutions Own?

    Every investor in Pushpay Holdings Limited ( NZSE:PPH ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • 3 Charts That Show Just How Ridiculously Massive Pfizer's COVID-19 Revenue Will Be in 2022

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its earnings this month, and I was shocked that despite such a strong performance and outlook, investors still weren't thrilled with it. The one number that struck me as the most impressive was the revenue Pfizer said it plans to collect from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill. Pfizer's revenue just from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill will be more than the total revenue the company has generated in any of its previous years.

  • The 7 Best Ways To Build Generational Wealth, According to Experts

    All of us want to give our children the best, and often that includes financial security after we're gone. In a nation where even people making six figures may be living paycheck to paycheck, creating...

  • Saudi Arabia’s Largest Retail Pharmacy Chain to Proceed With IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain hired the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and the investment banking arm of Saudi National Bank in what could be the largest IPO in the kingdom since Aramco went public in 2019.Most Read from BloombergBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine Upd

  • Hawthorne man who raped and abused 20 children gets life in federal prison

    Arlan Wesley Harrell, 27, used babysitting jobs to abuse victims as young as infants and create child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • 6 Discontinued & Uncommon U.S. Currency Bills

    There are several currency denominations that the U.S. Treasury has discontinued or that are considered rare.

  • Russia to stage massive nuclear drills amid Ukraine standoff

    The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic forces, a stark reminder of the country's nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The ministry said it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia's military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

  • French Fry Shortages Go Global on Supply Chain Disruption

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeSoutheast Asian fast-food chains are being hit by a shortage

  • ‘Vicious’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Missing in Los Angeles

    The actress, whose credits also include "Selena: The Series," was last seen on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m., according to her cousin

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Dividend stocks have historically been great wealth creators. For example, a stock with a dividend yield of at least 7.25% will throw off enough income over a decade to double an investor's money. While dividend yields that high are often riskier, several companies currently offering ultra-high dividend yields should be able to maintain them over the coming decade.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    With the proliferation of online brokerages offering no-commission trades and fractional shares, fewer companies are splitting their stocks, leading to per-share prices that may make some investors feel those stocks are out of reach. Fortunately, some great companies are still out there with share prices below $20. Investors should avoid hunting for investment ideas based on share price alone, as some shares trade for less because they're a bad investment.

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.