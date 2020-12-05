There’s a whole universe of stocks to invest in, but with a little bit of research, we can determine the top 10 stocks Americans want to invest in. Most of the names on this list are no surprise, although one or two may be a bit unexpected. Here are the top 10 stocks Americans searched the most in 2020, based on internet search data provided by Ahrefs and analyzed by Invezz. Invezz.com also analyzed data from Ahrefs to come up with the most searched stocks in Europe.

Top 10 stocks Americans searched the most in 2020

10. Moderna (MRNA)

In tenth place is Moderna, which has made headlines for its COVID-19 vaccine, with 750,000 internet searches per month on average. The company is expected to release the final data on its vaccine trial in a matter of days. If the injection is just as effective as it appeared to be from the preliminary data, then things could start moving very quickly.

Moderna will suddenly move from having no product sales to over $13 billion in revenue in 2021, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter. Americans are clearly interested in getting a piece of this company early in its life and capitalizing on one of the COVID-19 vaccines that's in the works. Modern has already said its vaccine is over 90% effective in preventing the coronavirus.

9. Nio (NIO)

Number nine on this list of the top 10 stocks Americans want to invest in is the Chinese EV maker Nio, which had 781,000 monthly searches on Ahrefs. Electric vehicle stocks in general have been hot this year, and Nio is one of many of them that have soared in recent months.

Nio recently reported earnings results that beat consensus estimates. The EV maker's third-quarter revenue skyrocketed 146% to $628 million as it delivered more than 12,000 vehicles. Many investors are drawing comparisons between Nio and Tesla, especially because Nio's results show it is in about the same position now that Tesla was in four years ago.

8. Facebook (FB)

Facebook has rallied nicely since the March selloff, climbing even higher than it was before the market rout. The social network has been a favorite of investors for years, having had 1.03 million monthly searches for its stock during the study period, so it's no surprise that it landed on the list of the top 10 stocks Americans want to buy. Perhaps one surprise is that Facebook is one of only two FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, GOOGL/Alphabet) on this list.

Tech stocks in general have skyrocketed this year as the COVID-19 pandemic increased adoption of remote options for work and school. Facebook has outperformed the S&P 500.

7. Microsoft (MSFT)

Shares of Microsoft have surged this year alongside other tech stocks, and investors searched for the company 1.086 million times each month on average. The stock jumped on Tuesday after KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits touted the company's growing subscription software and cloud businesses. He set his price target at $250. Turits expects Microsoft to grow its annual revenue by 11% in the next few years, mostly thanks to its cloud and subscription software businesses.

For the company's first fiscal quarter, it reported a 12% increase in revenue and 32% increase in earnings per share. Microsoft has benefited as demand for PCs and cloud computing services has been strong this year due to the pandemic.

6. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Number six on this list of the top 10 stocks Americans want to buy is Advanced Micro Devices, which has also been a favorite for years amid the runup in semiconductor stocks. AMD had 1.1 million searches per month on average. The company wasn't really impacted by the March selloff much, but it has since rallied tremendously, approaching $90 after starting the year at around $50.

CNBC reported that this year AMD is taking advantage of its huge stock rally to make a massive acquisition. The company reached an agreement to pay $35 billion for rival chip maker Xilinx last month. The semiconductor industry is going through a historic consolidation, and CNBC credits the sizable rally in the sector for that.

