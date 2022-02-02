In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire James Dinan. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Dinan’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Top 5 Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire James Dinan.

James Dinan is an American billionaire businessman and hedge fund manager who founded York Capital Management in 1991, which is a New York-based hedge fund with a $947.2 million Q3 2021 portfolio and discretionary assets under management of $16.7 billion.

After completing his MBA from Harvard University, James Dinan started his financial career in 1985 at Kellner DiLeo & Company, a merger arbitrage firm. After suffering significant personal financial losses in the 1987 market crash, James Dinan raised $3.6 million in seed money from his former colleagues and started his own hedge fund in 1991.

Investments at York Capital Management are primarily focused in the information technology, finance, energy, and communications sector, and the hedge fund has a top 10 holdings concentration of 82.9%, as per the 13F filings from Q3 2021. York Capital Management focuses on event-driven strategic investing, and takes advantage of ongoing mergers and acquisitions in the market, keeping a lookout for buying opportunities in distressed equities. James Dinan holds a keen interest in restructuring opportunities and special situation equity investing.

In Q3 2021, York Capital Management purchased 9 new stocks, bought additional stakes in 6 companies, sold out of 38 equities, and reduced holdings in 14 securities. The most notable stocks in the Q3 portfolio of billionaire James Dinan include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Our Methodology

We used the Q3 2021 portfolio of James Dinan’s York Capital Management to pick the top 10 stock picks of the billionaire. We have ranked the companies according to the hedge fund’s stake value in each holding.

York Capital Management's Stake Value: $20,590,000

Percentage of York Capital Management’s 13F Portfolio: 2.17%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) is a clinical stage biotech company that develops bioengineered human tissues to assist with critical vascular conditions for complex organ disease. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings on October 29 initiated coverage of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) with an Outperform rating and a $17 price target.

Billionaire James Dinan acquired a position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) during the third quarter of 2021, buying 2.2 million shares worth $20.5 million. The stock accounts for 2.17% of his Q3 securities.

On January 31, shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) rose 15.3% after the company reported positive results from the first series of compassionate use cases of its investigational trial to treat critical limb ischemia and vascular trauma.

According to the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in Q3 2021, 5 funds reported owning stakes in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA), totaling $40.3 million.

In addition to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), a notable stock to look out for according to James Dinan is Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA).

York Capital Management's Stake Value: $21,391,000

Percentage of York Capital Management’s 13F Portfolio: 2.25%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 43

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is a California-based company that specializes in electronic design automation software products, which are used to build and test integrated circuits. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) caters to the electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial markets.

James Dinan, via York Capital Management, acquired a stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in Q2 2021, buying 93,648 shares worth $25.8 million. In the third quarter, James Dinan reduced his position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to 71,445 shares. His stake is valued at $21.3 million, representing 2.25% of the total Q3 investments.

Publishing its financial results for the quarter ending October 2021 on December 1, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) posted earnings per share of $1.82, beating estimates by $0.03. Revenue over the period jumped 12.38% year-over-year to $1.15 billion, but missed estimates by $1.24 million.

On January 10, KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino raised the price target on Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to $445 from $395 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst believes a new phase of consistent double-digit electronic design automation industry growth has begun, and Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is positioned to benefit from the most durable growth areas in software.

According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, 43 hedge funds were bullish on Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), holding stakes worth $2.3 billion. Alkeon Capital Management held the largest stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during Q3 2021, owning 3.35 million shares worth $1 billion.

Here is what Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund has to say about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

“To keep innovating, foundries like those operated by TSMC and Samsung rely on capital equipment made by ASML, a Dutch company that enjoys a near-monopoly in lithography, a specialized process that allows for an increase in the density of transistors and their connections on each silicon wafer. The chips, in addition to getting denser, are also getting architecturally more complex, which presents a challenge for both chip designer and fabricator alike. Computer-aided design (CAD) software from US-based Synopsys not only allows circuits to be modeled down to their most microscopic elements but also offers the capability to verify their functionality and ease of manufacturing and to optimize the performance all virtually before the design is completed.”

8. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

York Capital Management's Stake Value: $21,587,000

Percentage of York Capital Management’s 13F Portfolio: 2.27%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 33

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) specializes in software, hardware, technical services, and reusable integrated circuit design blocks. The company also provides services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions to customers internationally.

James Dinan purchased 182,251 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in Q2 2021, and reduced his stake by roughly 22% in the third quarter. He holds 142,547 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), worth $21.5 million, representing 2.27% of his Q3 13F portfolio.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced on December 1 a 2021 three-way collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which focuses on utilizing a cloud infrastructure to accelerate digital timing signoff of over 10 billion transistor designs, which will accelerate signoff schedules and reduce compute costs for customers of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley on December 21 raised the price target on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to $205 from $190 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst believes electronic design automation and semiconductor design intellectual property are some of the least understood and most underappreciated sub-sectors within the half-trillion-dollar market for chips and chip-making tools.

In Q3 2021, 33 hedge funds monitored by Insider Monkey were long Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), with stakes totaling $1.92 billion. Impax Asset Management is one of the prominent stakeholders of the company, owning over 2 million shares worth $312.4 million.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is gaining popularity among smart investors, just like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

7. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

York Capital Management's Stake Value: $24,784,000

Percentage of York Capital Management’s 13F Portfolio: 2.61%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is a California-based company manufacturing process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and nanoelectronics markets, with operations spread globally.

In the third quarter of 2021, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was a new arrival in James Dinan’s 13F portfolio, with the billionaire buying 74,089 shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), worth $24.7 million. The stock accounts for 2.61% of York Capital Management’s third quarter 13F securities.

In its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021, published on January 27, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) posted earnings per share of $5.59, exceeding estimates by $0.14. Revenue for the period came in at $2.35 billion, up 42.51% from the prior-year quarter, outperforming estimates by $19.92 million.

On February 2, Argus analyst Jim Kelleher raised the price target on KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to $450 from $390 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)'s Q4 earnings beat and strengthening demand that now exceeds pre-pandemic production levels in many markets as reasons for the lifted price target. He sees KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares as "attractive" at current levels.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 44 funds reported owning stakes worth $1.84 billion in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter of 2021. Arrowstreet Capital is one of the leading KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) stakeholders, with 819,929 shares valued at over $274 million.

Here is what Palm Capital has to say about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

“A final example of our thinking is in the semiconductor industry. Because of the extreme complexity and significant costs in the manufacturing process, the industry has become highly specialized. It has fragmented into three types of companies – the designers of chips, the manufacturers, and those that make equipment for the manufacturers. Revenue for designers is somewhat stable because of patents. And even when patents expire, designs are not easily copied, and customers don’t easily switch because this would typically involve a redesign of their product and the risk that the new design does not work as well. However, revenue is still dependent on the length of the lifecycle of end products they are used for, how long it takes for those products to be replaced with new technology and the success of designers’ R&D into new designs. So, while near term revenue and profit margins are typically stable, medium to long term revenue and profits are uncertain. And the large customers in this industry such as Apple, Google and Amazon are all beginning to design their own chips, raising this uncertainty… …On the other hand, revenue and profits for the companies that design and manufacture equipment for the manufacturers are steadier. An example of a company we like in this space is KLA. KLA provides tools and solutions to help manufacturers monitor and improve their highly complex manufacturing process and reduce costs. These are critical services to the manufacturers. Their tools are found in every major manufacturer globally. And the uniqueness of these tools is evidenced by KLA’s market share which is more than four times its nearest competitor. Regardless of which design is successful in the future or which manufacturer manages to take the lead, KLA’s tools will almost certainly still be needed. Its revenues and profits are less affected by technological change and therefore less uncertain than that of the designers and manufacturers.”

6. JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

York Capital Management's Stake Value: $25,299,000

Percentage of York Capital Management’s 13F Portfolio: 2.67%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 21

Headquartered in Singapore, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) operates social media platforms that enable users to engage and interact via various video and audio-based social networking applications. Some of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s platforms include Bigo Live, Likee, and imo, which are accessible to users in China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) stock represents 2.67% of James Dinan’s third quarter investments, with the billionaire’s fund holding 461,414 shares of the company, worth $25.2 million.

On December 8, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) declared a quarterly per share dividend of $0.51, which was paid on December 23, to shareholders of record on December 10.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Poon on November 2 named JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) as a Research Tactical Idea, citing his view that "the share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 60 days." The stock's recent selloff has made the short term valuation "much more compelling", the analyst told investors in his research note. He kept an Overweight rating on JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares.

According to the Q3 database of 867 elite hedge funds maintained by Insider Monkey, 21 funds were bullish on JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), with stakes totaling $250 million. Yiheng Capital is the biggest stakeholder of the company, with more than 1 million shares worth $59 million.

Here is what Tao Value has to say about JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

“We exited YY after 3.5 years near an all-time high. The annualized return (13~%) is below expectation, especially compared to founder CEO David Xueling Li’s net worth (mainly in YY shares) ballooning from $1.1B in 2018 to $2.3B in 2021. On value realization, I think YY did a good job, acquiring Bigo, spinning off then selling Huya & selling YY Live to Baidu. But as a minority shareholder, we were treated unfairly. E.g. The Bigo deal (for buying shares from executives including Li) was done by YY stock when the price was severely depressed, causing significant dilution for our ownership. We learned our lessons and will evaluate more rigorously in management’s partnership mindset in the future.”

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire James Dinan.

