TOP 10 STORIES OF 2021: NO. 2: Black teen's death stirs anger, lawsuit

HIGH POINT — The fatal shooting of a High Point teenager in late 2020 continued to make headlines and be one of the city's top news stories in 2021.

Eighteen-year-old Fred Cox Jr. was shot to death Nov. 8, 2020, but 2021 brought a series of new developments in the high-profile, racially charged case. The lack of charges in the shooting led to a year of protest rallies, tear-filled news conferences, the hiring of a nationally renowned civil rights attorney and, eventually, a wrongful death lawsuit.

Cox was killed by Michael Shane Hill, a detective with the Davidson County Sheriff's Department, following a memorial service at Living Water Baptist Church.

According to witnesses, as mourners were leaving the church, gunfire from two passing vehicles rained down near the church, causing mourners to scatter and seek shelter. Witnesses say Cox was helping a youth and his mother get into the church safely when he was shot by the undercover detective, who was at the funeral as part of another homicide investigation.

As the probe into Cox's death dragged into 2021 with no arrest, the teenager's family and supporters began staging a series of marches and protests, demanding justice for the young man's death. The first of these took place in January, when more than a hundred protesters marched from the old Brentwood Elementary School — directly across the street from the church where Cox was killed — to the Guilford County Courthouse, a symbolic journey for justice.

Several more public demonstrations and news conferences were held, often attended by nationally acclaimed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Cox's family.

In March, Crump and his legal team released the results of Cox's autopsy, which indicated Cox had been shot four times — with at least two of those shots being fired from behind. The autopsy, and the investigative report of the State Bureau of Investigation, were turned over to the office of Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump that same month.

Still no arrest was made, which further frustrated Cox's family.

"It shouldn't take almost five months for this man to be charged — it's really ridiculous," Cox's mother, Tenicka Shannon, told The High Point Enterprise at the time. "It's cut and dry. My son was shot in the back — he was shot while running and saving two people's lives."

It wasn't until June 2, nearly seven months after Cox's death, that Avery Crump announced a grand jury had determined there was "insufficient evidence to support criminal charges" against the detective. The decision prompted anger and disappointment — and the promise of a civil wrongful death suit — from Cox's family.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 11, naming the officer and the Davidson County Sheriff's Department as defendants.

Meanwhile, protests have continued as the Cox family and their supporters keep fighting for justice — just as Cox's mother swore to do the day she learned the detective would not be charged.

"You saw the opportunity to shoot a Black person and you took it!" Shannon shouted through tears that June afternoon. "And you took my soul! You took my heart, and I will never forgive you! My sadness has turned to anger ... and I'm ready to fight! I'm ready to fight for justice for my baby!"

As 2021 dissolves into 2022, she's still fighting.

