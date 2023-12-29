Here are the top 10 stories that had Carlsbad Current-Argus readers talking in 2023

Articles in the Carlsbad Current-Argus this year got readers talking about crime, the oil and gas industry, environmental issues and achievements by local children.

Here are the Top 10 news stories that got readers talking in 2023.

Artesia mother Alexee Trevizo accused of killing newborn released by court ahead of trial

Alexee Tevizo was accused of placing her newborn baby in a trashcan at Artesia General Hospital in early 2023, where the child suffocated, according to medical reports.

She was charged with first-degree murder and scheduled for a jury trial Aug. 26, 2024.

The case shook the local community and drew attention in Eddy County and throughout New Mexico.

Readers were especially interested when Fifth Judicial District Judge David Finger released Trevizo, who was set last year to graduate from Artesia High School, from custody so she could finish the school year.

Oil and gas companies moving into Permian Basin in $100M string of deals, as region expands

2023 continued a trend among oil and gas companies of merging and acquiring existing drilling assets in the Permian Basin, on the heels of an historic bust tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, to build scale in the now-booming region.

In the latter months of the year, Exxon Mobil announced an about $60 billion merger with Permian-focused Pioneer Natural Resources, and Chevron acquired Hess Energy for about $53 billion.

This was believed an effort to use fiscal discipline and drive fast revenue to shareholders, rather than increase production after the pandemic showed how dramatically, and suddenly, oil prices can fluctuate.

Meanwhile, the Permian basin continued to increase oil production, arriving at a forecast 6 million barrels of oil (bopd) for January, according to the Energy Information Administration, meaning more operators were looking to do business in the region.

A pump jack is pictured, June 1, 2023 off U.S. Highway 285 north of Carlsbad.

New bridge crossing at Carlsbad Beach area connects visitors with recreation options

Ahead of spring break and the busy summer recreation season, the City of Carlsbad installed a footbridge in Carlsbad's beach area, connecting both sides of the river.

This was intended to increase foot traffic between the pickleball and volleyball courts added to the west side of the river, and the new miniature golf course and municipal golf course on the west side.

The $280,000 bridge was also used throughout the holiday season to launch boats for the annual Christmas on the Pecos events.

A bridge connects the east and west sides of the Lake Carlsbad beach area, March 17, 2023 along the Pecos River.

Hobbs man found dead after search at Brantley Lake State Park

The search for William Clay, 41, of Hobbs ended in tragedy in July after he dove into the waters of Brantley Lake and did not resurface.

His body was found the next day by the New Mexico State Police's dive team.

Another top story saw the Current-Argus reporting the death of jet skier at Brantley Lake, who was knocked into the water by high winds when his jet ski malfunctioned.

The man's body was found about a month later by park rangers.

Carlsbad teenager catches 'river monster' in Pecos River using garlic and bacon

Locals were wowed by 16-pound channel catfish caught by 15-year-old Bradley Granger in July.

Dubbed the "river monster," the fish was caught using garlic and bacon.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said channel catfish can grow to more than 30 inches long, though the more manageable 12- to 16-inch catfish are more common.

Bradlee Granger shows off a 16-pound channel catfish caught June 25, 2023 in Carlsbad.

Loving man allegedly hit and killed a Carlsbad cyclist while driving drunk

David MacLaskey, 63, was killed on May 27 as he rode his bicycle through Carlsbad in the 1200 block of West Church Street.

Police arrested Isiah Grijalva, 18, of Loving after witnesses placed him at the scene and said Grijalva initially fled the area but returned and told investigators the victim threw a rock at his car.

He was later determined to be intoxicated after a breath test, and police believed a hole in the windshield was actually caused by the collision with MacLaskey.

Records show Grijalva at the time of the incident had yet to enter pleas on six other charges from separate incidents related to drunk driving. A jury trial on the matter was scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024 before Fifth Judicial District Judge Lisa Riley.

Fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Carlsbad followed fight at apartment, police say

Arik Garcia, 21, was arrested in March after Carlsbad police said he shot and killed a 15-year-old boy after an argument at an apartment complex on Hueco Street.

Garcia was charged with one count of second-degree murder and scheduled for a jury trial April 1, 2024 before Fifth Judicial District Judge AnneMarie Lewis.

Police said the shooting came after numerous domestic disputes between Garcia and a neighboring family including the boy who was killed.

Carlsbad police investigate fatal shooting on National Parks Highway

Readers also flocked to another story about a fatal shooting at the Carlsbad RV Park on National Parks Highway that left Michael Dudley Strickland, 50, dead.

No charges were filed in that case as police ruled Strickland was shot in self-defense by a family member he lived with.

The Fifth Judicial District's Attorney's Office was reviewing the case information to determine if any charges would ultimately be filed.

Scientists searching the deserts of New Mexico for minerals critical to energy, technology

In April, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said it was using aircraft to search for precious minerals like gold, copper and lithium in the deserts of southwest New Mexico's bootheel region.

The study was looking for evidence of 23 minerals in total around Deming and Lordsburg using instruments to measure magnetic fields and naturally-occurring, low-level radiation to map the underground.

Funding for the program came via $3.4 million in federal funds allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a signature piece of legislation signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Hiker falls to death at El Capitan Peak in Guadalupe Mountains National Park

A hiker at Guadalupe Mountains National Park died April 29 after falling from the El Capitan Peak.

Park staff were called to the trail for a report of hiker in distress and other stranded in a remote area of the park.

Responder worked overnight to access the location, rescuing the other climber the following morning.

A member of the emergency team was also reported injured during the operation, and was taken to an El Paso hospital for treatment.

