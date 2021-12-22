Top 10 stories of the year: No. 9: Search for missing South Windsor woman captured state's attention

Dec. 22—As the year draws to a close, the Journal Inquirer has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stories of 2021 for north-central Connecticut. This is the next in that series, which concludes on Dec. 31.

For several days in May the disappearance of South Windsor resident Jessica Edwards captured the attention of residents throughout the state.

A student at Manchester Community College and the mother of an infant son, 30-year-old Edwards was reported missing May 10.

Her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, initially told police Edwards had left early that morning in an unknown vehicle. Others who knew her, however, said Edwards would never leave her child that way.

In the following days police began investigating, including by searching the home Edwards shared with Hutchinson in the Cinnamon Springs condominiums on Pleasant Valley Road.

Meanwhile, family members, friends, and strangers called for Edwards' return and conducted searches.

In one example, dozens of volunteers gathered at Riverfront Park in Hartford to search for Edwards along the banks of the Connecticut River. Other searches took place on Burnham Street and at Pope Park in Hartford.

The mystery ended tragically on May 21, when Edwards' body was found in East Hartford, near the entrance to the Hockanum River Linear Park off Chipper Drive.

Hutchinson was arrested that night and charged with first-degree manslaughter after admitting to causing Edwards' death during a fight.

The police affidavit released the following Monday revealed that Hutchinson told police he and Edwards began arguing on May 8, because he bought her a guinea pig. The argument escalated the next day and picked up again the morning of May 10, when Edwards' hit him with a laptop, then grabbed a kitchen knife, which they wrestled over.

During the fight, Hutchinson said, he knelt on Edwards' back and neck until she stopped moving. He went to tend to their son and realized only when he returned that Edwards had died.

Her body remained on the floor throughout the day as family members and called looking for Edwards, then Hutchinson loaded her body into an SUV, police said.

He brought her body to East Hartford, leaving it in a wooded area, then proceeding to the East Hartford Police Department, where he reported Edwards missing.

Police later determined the location of Edwards' body using location information from Hutchinson's cellphone.

Both police and Edwards' family said they suspected Hutchinson was involved from the beginning. Police said they had suspicions Hutchinson wasn't being truthful, but they didn't want to tip their hand and cause Hutchinson to flee or stop cooperating.

Edwards' family called for Hutchinson to be charged with murder. At a funeral for Edwards in June, Edwards was celebrated as a wonderful sibling, mother, and person who was the life of the party and who loved to spread that happiness to others.

On Dec. 14 prosecutors fulfilled the wish of Edwards' family, upgrading the charge for Hutchinson to murder, and additionally charging him with risk of injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

